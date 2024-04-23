Captain Avery

DO NOT FALL FOR THE FAKE VERSIONS OF THIS EA CURRENTLY CIRCULATING ON THE INTERNET. THEY ARE TRICKSTERS TRYING TO SCAM YOU.

About this Expert Advisor:

Jim Simons achieved success through the Medallion Fund at Renaissance Technologies, sparking widespread interest in his unique trading approach, often dubbed "Simons' trading strategy." That method uses algorithms to exploit discrepancies in the market.

This Expert Advisor (EA) uses one such proprietary strategy using statistical analysis. This strategy can be a great add-on to your regular day trading, as this EA trades only when there's an opportunity available (whenever there is discrepancies or mis-pricing in the market). This product is being offered for sale to raise capital. Sales will continue until the targeted capital amount is reached.


Recommended Trading pairs:

The following currency pairs are recommended:

GBPUSD, EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF.

Recommended Trading Time Frame: 15 minutes

Recommended Account:

This EA is sensitive to spread, hence prefer accounts with tight spreads preferably ECN accounts.

Parameters:

LOTS - Set a value to use fixed lots. Set it equal to "0" (zero) to use Automatic Lots based on Risk_Percent.
RISK_PERCENT - This parameter helps you control what percent of your account equity should be risked per trade if automatic lots is chosen. Risk percent of 5% is recommended.
RISK_SETTING - This parameter helps you control risk as per your risk appetite. Setting to higher risk also increases the number of trades.
ACCEPTABLE_SPREAD_PTS - Allowed Spread in points above which the EA wouldn't place trades.
USE_BREAKEVEN - Helps decrease risk by setting trades to Breakeven when possible.

MAGIC - This is just a unique number to track the trades pertaining to this particular EA.

Note: Before purchase this product, be aware about the risks involved in trading Forex CFDs. Ensure to test the product before deploying to a live account. Feel free to contact me if you need any clarification.

