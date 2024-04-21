Price Push Notification Permanent

Are you tired of creating each course notification individually ?





Simply let yourself be permanently notified of the current location of the course.

Just set a value once, and the system will subsequently notify you via your smartphone.

The system will provide you with the current course, the distance from the set course, and the set course itself.

This way, you'll always stay informed without needing to constantly check the market or create manual notifications.

Furthermore, the system provides a feature that automatically identifies the nearest open position in the market from the current price and informs you about how far the price currently is from that position. You also set the distance here once.





To receive notifications on your smartphone, you need the official MetaTrader 5 app from the App Store.

In this app, you will find your personal MetaQuotes ID under "Chat and Messages."

This MetaQuotes ID must be entered in MetaTrader 5 under "Tools" -> "Options" -> "Notifications."





If you have any further questions or encounter issues with the system, or even if you have suggestions for improvement, please feel free to share them with me directly through my profile.



