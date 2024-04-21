Price Push Notification Permanent

Are you tired of creating each course notification individually ?


Simply let yourself be permanently notified of the current location of the course.

Just set a value once, and the system will subsequently notify you via your smartphone.

The system will provide you with the current course, the distance from the set course, and the set course itself.

This way, you'll always stay informed without needing to constantly check the market or create manual notifications.

Furthermore, the system provides a feature that automatically identifies the nearest open position in the market from the current price and informs you about how far the price currently is from that position. You also set the distance here once.


To receive notifications on your smartphone, you need the official MetaTrader 5 app from the App Store.

In this app, you will find your personal MetaQuotes ID under "Chat and Messages."

This MetaQuotes ID must be entered in MetaTrader 5 under "Tools" -> "Options" -> "Notifications."


If you have any further questions or encounter issues with the system, or even if you have suggestions for improvement, please feel free to share them with me directly through my profile.



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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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