Welcome to the world of the latest innovative Forex trading technology that is built on a deep mathematical model. Popular indicators are used that give adequate information about the movement of the rolling pair. ARGO MASTER MT4 is optimized for trading on the EURUSD time frame 30 min. I recommend using no more than 5 open positions. You can optimize the filter with values of 1-5% according to your broker.

You can see test results from different brokers in the attached pictures.

The attached test results are done with MetaTrader 5. The MT4 precision test is very slow, and you can use a control point in the test - the results are almost the same, but the test is significantly faster.



Information about Argo Master:



Working symbol EURUSD

Working Timeframe: M30

Min deposit: $ 500

Min leverage 1:100

Min spread / or ECN broker

No dangerous methods



Every position have stop loss and take profit



Easy to install

It is desirable that the Christmas Filter be included. It prohibits trading between 22.12 and 5.01, as this period is accompanied by high volatility.

How to set up and optimize Argo Master can be seen here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757011

I recommend using no more than 5 or 6 open positions, but if your account allows more borrowed margin - then you can set more positions - for example 8 or even 10! Try it first, of course, in test mode. For MT5 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115434

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability. The back tests shown are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading. Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com. The test results do not guarantee that the real trading results will be the same. I wish success to all traders.



