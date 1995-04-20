TeconLab Data Collector

The TeconLab Indicator is a tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) users, fine-tuned to gather price information, including Date, Time, Open, High, Low, Close, and Volume, and update this data in real-time. Uniquely, this indicator autonomously refreshes the CSV file every minute or less, meaning there's no need for manual restarts—just activate it once, and it will continuously collect data as long as MT4 is running. It maintains the latest data according to the size (number of candles) specified by the user, ensuring the information remains current and focused on the most recent market activity. Supporting data collection for up to 10 different currency pairs or instruments, the TeconLab Indicator operates independently, proving to be a versatile tool for all trading strategies.

Data Storage Location

All collected data is saved in CSV files within the MT4 directory. To access these files:

Go to "File" in your MT4 toolbar. Select "Open Data Folder". Navigate to the "MQL4" folder, then the "Files" folder. Here, you'll find all the CSV files generated by the TeconLab Indicator.

Adding Symbols

You have the flexibility to input up to 10 symbols for data collection. This feature is crucial for traders monitoring multiple currency pairs or instruments. It's important to input the symbol names accurately, noting that some symbols might include special characters like # at the end or other prefixes (e.g., EURUSD#, EURUSDm). Verify the exact symbol names from your MT4 Market Watch window to ensure accurate data collection.

Selecting Timeframes

The indicator allows the selection of timeframes from 1 minute (M1) to 1 month (MN1), including:

M1, M5, M15, M30 (Minutes)

H1, H4 (Hours)

D1 (Daily)

W1 (Weekly)

MN1 (Monthly)

The chosen timeframe directly influences the granularity of the collected data. Select a timeframe that aligns with your analysis needs or trading strategy.

Specifying Candle Length

The length parameter enables you to define the number of candles (data points) to be saved for each symbol.

Running the Indicator

A standout feature of the TeconLab Indicator is its ability to function on any chart, irrespective of the displayed symbol. This means you can apply the indicator to any chart window, and it will focus solely on collecting data for the symbols you've specified. This design ensures an efficient data collection process, tailored to your chosen instruments, without being influenced by the current chart's symbol.

Guidance for Use

Symbol Input: Ensure the accuracy of the symbol names as they appear on your MT4 platform. Incorrect or misspelled symbols will lead to data collection errors.

Ensure the accuracy of the symbol names as they appear on your MT4 platform. Incorrect or misspelled symbols will lead to data collection errors. Timeframe Selection: Opt for a timeframe that best meets your data requirements. The data timeframe can vary from M1 to MN1, affecting your analysis depth.

Opt for a timeframe that best meets your data requirements. The data timeframe can vary from M1 to MN1, affecting your analysis depth. Candle Length: Set the length according to the analysis depth you need, considering both the necessity for detailed data and file size constraints.

Set the length according to the analysis depth you need, considering both the necessity for detailed data and file size constraints. Flexibility: Benefit from the indicator's flexibility by running it on any chart window while collecting data for your specified symbols. This allows uninterrupted analysis of other charts.

Conclusion

The TeconLab Indicator enhances the MT4 experience with a user-friendly, highly customizable method for collecting real-time price data across multiple symbols and timeframes.



