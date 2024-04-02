OriginalSuperTrend

Supertrend is a trend following indicator based on  the Average True Range  (ATR)  .

Calculating the odd line combines trend detection and volatility.

It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and position stops.



Basic knowledge

Supertrend is a trend following indicator. It takes up space on the main chart and its plots show the current trend. A Supertrend can be used for varying durations (daily, weekly, intraday, etc.) and varying instruments (stocks, futures or forex).

Supertrend has a variety of entries that you can adjust to suit your trading strategy. Adjusting these settings allows you to make the indicator more or less sensitive to price changes.

For Supertrend entries you can set atrLength and multiplier:

  • The atrLength setting is the loopback length for ATR calculation;
  • The multiplier is what the ATR is multiplied by to balance the bands in price.


What to pay attention to?

When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend.

Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend.

After every close above or below the supertrend, a new trend emerges.


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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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The best quality application of the famous Super Trend indicator that requires no introduction. It is completely faithful to the original algorithm and powered by the CCI indicator. - easy to trade - It implements all kinds of warnings. - It implements a multi-timezone dashboard. - It cannot be repainted or backpainted. Input parameters - ATR Period – This is the average true range period. - ATR Multiplier - The ATR multiplier that defines the trend. - CCI - Makes trend following powerful. - M
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Heikin Ashi Heikin Ashi is a charting technique that can be used to predict future price movements. It is similar to traditional candlestick charts. However, unlike a regular candlestick chart, the Heikin Ashi chart attempts to filter out some of the market noise by smoothing out strong price swings to better identify trend movements in the market. To create Heiken Ashi, a formula is used in which price data is entered, while ordinary candles are built only on bare numbers, without using any c
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An invention that will turn your working principles upside down. Especially in horizontal and stagnant markets, annoying losses can occur. Besides, following trend lines, support and resistance can be tiring. To put an end to all this, I decided to create a professional "moving average" indicator. All you have to do is follow the colors. If you need additional support, I recommend the "Heiken-Ashi" candle indicator in my profile. I wish you lots of profit..
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