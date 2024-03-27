GLX1 Renko Euro Expert Advisor (EA) can create the Renko bar charts on EURUSD or EURAUD symbols only. The Renko charts are generated as real-time custom EURUSD or EURAUD charts which can be further used for technical analysis with any MT5 compatible indicator.

If you want to create Renko charts on any symbol, please use GLX1 Renko Builder Expert Advisor from here. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115077