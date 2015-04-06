Obsidian EA

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Only 5 copies left at current price!
  • The price will increase by 200$ after every 5 purchases!
  • Final price: 999 $

Signal Link (Created on March 25, 2024) : Myfxbook.com/portfolio/obsidian-ea/10796148

MQL5 Obsidian EA Channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/obsidianea

Let yourself be carried away by the power of obsidian, a mysterious entity emerging from the abysses of financial algorithmics. In the depths of its skillfully woven lines of code lies a dark and enigmatic force, ready to unfold in the fluctuating universe of markets.

Like a silent oracle, Obsidian EA navigates through volatilities, its algorithms scrutinizing signals with unwavering precision. Within its calculations, a glimmer of mystery and secrecy, but also a promise of prosperity and financial security.

Obsidian EA watches tirelessly, anticipating market movements with undisturbed vigilance. Behind every decision lies a potential for profit and growth, a glimmer of hope in the darkness of financial uncertainty.

Let yourself be inspired by the darkness of obsidian, for in its dark reflection lies the key to your financial success. Embrace the power of darkness and let Obsidian EA guide you towards bright and promising horizons. 

Contact me for installation instructions. 
Demos are better than a thousand words. 
Feel free to test with the following conditions, and contact me if you need any information...

Key Features:

  • Settings: Don’t need SET files, you can use as default settings
  • Minimum deposit: 1,000$ recommended (can work with 500$)
  • Recommended pair: EURUSD/GBPUSD
  • TimeFrame: M5 (recommended)
  • Grid system: Fixed Lot / Step Lot (recommended) / Martingale
  • TimeFilter: You can choose your trading days and hours...
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads (IMPORTANT for good results!)
  • Updates: EA will be updated frequently to keep improving

MT5 version is under construction :)

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Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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