Signal Link (Created on March 25, 2024) : Myfxbook.com/portfolio/obsidian-ea/10796148



MQL5 Obsidian EA Channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/obsidianea



Let yourself be carried away by the power of obsidian, a mysterious entity emerging from the abysses of financial algorithmics. In the depths of its skillfully woven lines of code lies a dark and enigmatic force, ready to unfold in the fluctuating universe of markets.

Like a silent oracle, Obsidian EA navigates through volatilities, its algorithms scrutinizing signals with unwavering precision. Within its calculations, a glimmer of mystery and secrecy, but also a promise of prosperity and financial security.

Obsidian EA watches tirelessly, anticipating market movements with undisturbed vigilance. Behind every decision lies a potential for profit and growth, a glimmer of hope in the darkness of financial uncertainty.

Let yourself be inspired by the darkness of obsidian, for in its dark reflection lies the key to your financial success. Embrace the power of darkness and let Obsidian EA guide you towards bright and promising horizons.

Contact me for installation instructions. Demos are better than a thousand words. Feel free to test with the following conditions, and contact me if you need any information...

Key Features:

Settings: Don’t need SET files, you can use as default settings

MT5 version is under construction :)