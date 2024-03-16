Retracement Reversals and SR Pro

Retracement Reversal and Support and Resistance Pro is based on a formula used by Proprietary trading firms and other big institutions on WallStreet including on my Company and used by my traders here in the capital of the world. This indicator will create Red and Green arrows on a possible mayor Retracement level, Reversal Level and future Support and Resistance levels and Yellow arrows on a possible minor Retracement level, Reversal Level and future Support and Resistance levels. This indicator works on every market/Pair.

Features:

Push Notifications to your Mt4 & MT5 Mobile App Audio and Box notification on your Mt4 Terminal Use Can customize type of arrow (is recommended to not change the arrow but is an option for the user). user can customize push notification message. User can customize how many candles to scan.

This indicator will provide an instant alert



Best Practices:

Use this indicator with your current analysis. When an arrow appears draw a Rectangular Box from the top of the arrow to the bottom of the arrow and drag it to the right. Usually the area will become Support and Resistance in the future and will hold for 1 or 3 trends







For Technical support after purchase contact me here via MQL5



PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis and use it for alerts based on such analysis.