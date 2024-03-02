Linear Regression Next

Introducing a pragmatic and innovative tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) traders: the Linear Regression Next channel indicator, enhanced with the determination coefficient R2. This indicator serves as a foundational tool for traders seeking to understand market trends through the lens of statistical analysis, specifically linear regression.

The essence of this indicator lies in its ability to draw linear regression channels directly on your trading chart, along with the new capability to set up Polynomial Regression through the parameter "Slope degree". These channels encapsulate the price movements, offering a clear visual representation of the current trend's direction and its potential boundaries. This visualization aids traders in identifying the trend's strength and potential reversal points, making it easier to strategize entry and exit points.

What sets this indicator apart is the integration of the R2 coefficient, a statistical measure that quantifies the correlation between price movements and the regression line. A higher R2 value signals a strong correlation, suggesting that the current trend is more likely to continue. This additional layer of analysis provides traders with a deeper understanding of market dynamics, enabling more informed trading decisions.

This indicator is integrated by the Expert Advisor NextBot, a highly regarded expert advisor for MT4. NexBot EA utilizes the signals generated by the Linear Regression to automate trading decisions, focusing on opening and closing trades based on the trends and reversals identified by the indicator. This combination allows for a more disciplined and systematic approach to trading, reducing emotional bias and improving the potential for consistent performance.

This toolset is designed for traders at various levels of experience who are looking for a data-driven approach to trading. By incorporating the Linear Regression Channel Indicator with the R2 coefficient into their analysis, traders can gain clearer insights into market trends. When integrated with an EA, it offers a streamlined and efficient way to apply these insights in real-time trading scenarios.

Video: Linear Regression in 2 minutes

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading as part of an Expert Advisor:

// Use indicator in an EA

iCustom(NULL, 0, "Next-Regr", Slope_degree, Standard_deviation, Bars, Shift, 0, 0); // Center line    
iCustom(NULL, 0, "Next-Regr", Slope_degree, Standard_deviation, Bars, Shift, 1, 0); // Upper line
iCustom(NULL, 0, "Next-Regr", Slope_degree, Standard_deviation, Bars, Shift, 2, 0); // Lower line

iCustom(NULL, 0, "Next-Regr", Slope_degree, Standard_deviation, Shift, 3, 0); // R2 coefficient


es: double Center_line = iCustom(NULL, 0, "Next-Regr", 1, 2.5, 150, Shift, 0, 0)


