CxPV Trade CoPilot

5

The Co-Pilot is a simple trade management system designed to be the quickest way from your strategy to the market. It is optimized for single trade setups that might be short, medium or long term. The program allows you to set your trade setup directly from the chart using graphical objects, set your risk apetite and even provides oppurtunity for partial closes. It also has a built in alert system that keeps you informed on the actions taken by the copilot when youre offline.
It is designed to be a trade enhancement tool which helps you design and manage trades without hassle.

To obtain documentation click the link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10R1k4ZKKP9HHCV_BpNjpKl2impeU0yDK/view?usp=sharing

For more enquiries you can reach our help team using the email : cxpv.lts@gmail.com

Reviews 1
Aasif Mohammad
18
Aasif Mohammad 2024.02.18 09:04 
 

Great

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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Aasif Mohammad
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Aasif Mohammad 2024.02.18 09:04 
 

Great

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