CxPV Trade CoPilot

The Co-Pilot is a simple trade management system designed to be the quickest way from your strategy to the market. It is optimized for single trade setups that might be short, medium or long term. The program allows you to set your trade setup directly from the chart using graphical objects, set your risk apetite and even provides oppurtunity for partial closes. It also has a built in alert system that keeps you informed on the actions taken by the copilot when youre offline.

It is designed to be a trade enhancement tool which helps you design and manage trades without hassle.

To obtain documentation click the link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10R1k4ZKKP9HHCV_BpNjpKl2impeU0yDK/view?usp=sharing



For more enquiries you can reach our help team using the email : cxpv.lts@gmail.com

