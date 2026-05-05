CxPV Sniper

This system is a semi- automatic trend following system that operates during the days of highest probable market volatility aiming to capitalize on major retracements and reversals that occur midweek. It can operate on full autopilot, act as just a signal generator, or any customized user preference based on the needs of the user and the functionality of the program. It is capable of risk management with an inbuilt lot size calculator with adjustable risk pecentage to suit the user's unique apetite.

The system is designed to be a slow growth, low risk weekly trend follower that accrues profits gradually over time, a perfect solution for long term trading outlooks or passive trading setups.



Documentation:https://drive.google.com/file/d/188vot9U433hngtikTGS_L5Q01PcyOsbv/view?usp=drivesdk