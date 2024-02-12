Discount rate
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
News Indicator. Shows the interest rate of 12 countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, euro zone, UK, India, New Zealand, Switzerland, United States, South Korea, Japan). It will help to analyze the impact of the interest rate on the exchange rate. It makes sense to set an indicator on large timeframes. To improve the information content, it makes sense to change the settings style of the indicator of the desired country, so that the line stands out from the total mass of indicators, as indicated in the first screenshot.