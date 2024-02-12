Discount rate

News Indicator. Shows the interest rate of 12 countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, euro zone, UK, India, New Zealand, Switzerland, United States, South Korea, Japan). It will help to analyze the impact of the interest rate on the exchange rate. It makes sense to set an indicator on large timeframes. To improve the information content, it makes sense to change the settings style of the indicator of the desired country, so that the line stands out from the total mass of indicators, as indicated in the first screenshot.
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Secret Fairway
Vadim Kistruga
Indicators
This indicator is created for traders who realized the need to study fundamental changes in the economy on global trends of world markets. Understanding that there are no easy ways in the world of big money, your odds.  Secret Fairway indicator is designed as a universal tool in the arsenal of trader, analyst, investor. With it, you can create your own dashboard that reflects your views on economic theory and practice. By evolving with each transaction, each read book, article, and every entry
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