This indicator is created for traders who realized the need to study fundamental changes in the economy on global trends of world markets. Understanding that there are no easy ways in the world of big money, your odds.

Secret Fairway indicator is designed as a universal tool in the arsenal of trader, analyst, investor. With it, you can create your own dashboard that reflects your views on economic theory and practice. By evolving with each transaction, each read book, article, and every entry in the trader’s diary, your dashboard will also evolve, reconfigure, set of events to study.

For example, by setting the GBP/CHF chart with the UK Trade Balance and Swiss Trade Balance settings, find patterns that influence global trends. Going down to medium and small timeframes, you can find patterns of short-term bursts inside the day and several days after the event (screenshot 1).





To detect the forces driving the market, we need complex analytics. To do this, we create a profile of the currency pair. In it on convenient for you number of graphs (4-6) depending on your economic views to create a set of indicators for different branches of economy business activity, labor market, inflation, construction, banking sector and so on. Thus, visually, as on the board of devices at the captain of the ship, will be a picture of the economic activity of opposing countries in the currency market (screenshot 2).

In the indicator window draws 4 lines. Two solid lines show actual values, two dotted lines show predictions of the values of events at the time of the indicator data release.

The window also displays two color labels of the forecast lines, which show the value and time of the forecast in the future if this forecast appeared in the MT5 database. These tags help to see the patterns associated with the market forecasting the values of economic indicators (screenshot 3).

There are sometimes errors in the MT5 database due to the absence of a value for the event. In such cases, the indicator shows zero. In order not to confuse the error with the zero value of the economic event, the indicator indicates an error using the arrow of the corresponding line of the color chart (screenshot 4).