Scalpersignal PRO

The Scalper Signal Tarek indicator for mt4 (Metatrader 4) delivers scalping signals for any currency pair on any time frame, even on the daily chart.

The indicator is very reliable, lightweight, and will not slow down your trading platform.

The signals appear on the main MT4 chart window in the form of green and red colored signal arrows.

Buy & sell signal:

Open a buy position when the green arrow gets printed on the chart.

Open a sell position when the red arrow gets printed on the chart.

Aim for 7-40 pips profit per trade (depends on your chosen time frame).

The Scalper Signal Tarek indicator can be used for both trade entry and exit or as an additional short-term trend filter.

The indicator works equally well on all currency pairs (majors, minors and exotic) and shows promising results if used correctly.

Trading Tips:

Feel free to use your own favorite trade entry, stop loss and take profit method when trading with the Forex Scalper Signal indicator.

As always, trade in agreement with the overall trend and practice on a demo account first until you fully understand this indicator.

Please note that even the best trading indicator cannot yield a 100% win rate over long periods.

Indicator Specifications & Inputs:

Trading Platform: Developed for Metatrader 4 (MT4)

Currency pairs: Works for any pair

Time frames: Works for any time frame

Trade Style: Works for scalping, day trading and swing trading

Input Parameters: Variable (inputs tab), color settings & style

Indicator type: Scalper

Does the indicator repaint? No.







