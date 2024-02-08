Smart Time Range Trader

The Smart TimeRange Breaker is a cutting-edge, fully automated trend following strategy that exploits the trend on major pairs and indices like Nasdaq100 and S&P500. The strategy uses the high and low points of a predefined time range and captures the momentum to the end of the trading day.

The EA trades on all timeframes, and can be looked upon as a scalping trading system. Low spread and slippage conditions are desirable. The algo exits all trades at the end of the day and a bit earlier on Friday, avoiding event risk and swaps. Commitment to your trading safety is paramount - the EA employs a strict no-grid, no-martingale policy, ensuring that equity drawdown remains stable and predictable.

You can explore my full suite of EAs here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/s_moksa/seller

You can also check my YT channel for a LIVESTREAM of this EA dominating the markets: www.youtube.com/@svetoslavchilingirov3858

The optimization of the strategy was conducted on 2 years of data, and forward tested on 4, using ICMarkets regular account with 100% real tick data. (Timezone GMT+2) Change your time filter settings accordingly if you're in a different time zone - for example if you're in the UK GMT+0, instead of 7:30 to 19:00, you should switch to 5:30 and 17:00!!!

Performance tests in the 4 years from 2020 to 2024, on EURUSD, AUDUSD and USDJPY, with 2% risk per trade generate 380% to 15000% net profit. This system is a fresh addition to your algorithmic toolbox, that does one trade per day on average (depending on the settings). The majority of the backtest screenshots included have been generated with the most basic settings - default stop loss placement, no take profit, no trailing stop loss, no break even stop loss, no filters, and the last backtest screenshot - using every tick based on real time tick data. All positions are simply closed at the end of the trading day.

The Smart TimeRange Breaker has a lot of options to play around with, but crucial for it's performance are: