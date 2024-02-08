Smart Time Range Trader

The Smart TimeRange Breaker is a cutting-edge, fully automated trend following strategy that exploits the trend on major pairs and indices like Nasdaq100 and S&P500. The strategy uses the high and low points of a predefined time range and captures the momentum to the end of the trading day.

The EA trades on all timeframes, and can be looked upon as a scalping trading system. Low spread and slippage conditions are desirable. The algo exits all trades at the end of the day and a bit earlier on Friday, avoiding event risk and swaps. Commitment to your trading safety is paramount - the EA employs a strict no-grid, no-martingale policy, ensuring that equity drawdown remains stable and predictable.

You can explore my full suite of EAs here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/s_moksa/seller
You can also check my YT channel for a LIVESTREAM of this EA dominating the markets:  www.youtube.com/@svetoslavchilingirov3858

The optimization of the strategy was conducted on 2 years of data, and forward tested on 4, using ICMarkets regular account with 100% real tick data. (Timezone GMT+2Change your time filter settings accordingly if you're in a different time zone - for example if you're in the UK GMT+0, instead of 7:30 to 19:00, you should switch to 5:30 and 17:00!!!

Performance tests in the 4 years from 2020 to 2024, on EURUSD, AUDUSD and USDJPY, with 2% risk per trade generate 380% to 15000% net profit. This system is a fresh addition to your algorithmic toolbox, that does one trade per day on average (depending on the settings). The majority of the backtest screenshots included have been generated with the most basic settings - default stop loss placement, no take profit, no trailing stop loss, no break even stop loss, no filters, and the last backtest screenshot - using every tick based on real time tick data. All positions are simply closed at the end of the trading day. 

The Smart TimeRange Breaker has a lot of options to play around with, but crucial for it's performance are:

  • Time range customization
  • Five different close position options
  • Two additional entry filters

The default settings of the EA trade the breakout of the USDJPY range, formed at the Tokyo and New York sessions overlap. Buying this algo will allow you to trade the EURUSD London opening range breakout, US30 New York session breakout and many others. It can be used for stocks, commodities, crypto, etc., but you have to adjust the inputs appropriately (especially the time range!). Every trade is protected by a hard stop loss. If you contact me you will be provided my balanced-risk input sets for EURUSD, GBPUSD, JPYUSD, AUDUSD. Experimentation with the settings is highly encouraged (and quite fun)!

A minimum of 200$ account is required, but my recommendation is to use an account size of at least $500. Other general advice: try all the major pairs, and other trendy pairs of your liking. With the 10 activations you have you can build a portfolio of different pairs traded at different time ranges.

Reach out after purchase so I can provide the input sets' package, and instructions on how to set up the EA.

Keep in mind that every legit strategy has losing periods. It is recommended to use every EA at least a few months to decide whether it suits you.

DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial advisor and this is not financial advice. Past results can't guarantee future profits. I cannot and won't be responsible for any losses you incur. Use this EA with proper risk management.


P.S. I'm about to test this EA in two FTMO challenges and one funded account. Will keep you updated. Prices will double every one-two months. Many more products in the pipeline, 1 of them in late stage development. Stay tuned.


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Elena Montague-cook
266
Elena Montague-cook 2024.04.06 19:12 
 

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Svetoslav Ognyano Chilingirov
715
Reply from developer Svetoslav Ognyano Chilingirov 2024.04.07 11:47
Much appreciated! Stay green!
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