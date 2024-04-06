Silver Bullet ICT

Introducing the ICT Silver Bullet - Your Go-To Expert Advisor for Precision Trading!

Unlock the power of strategic trading with the ICT Silver Bullet, specifically designed for the modern retail and algorithmic trader. Our Expert Advisor boasts additional trend filters, partial close features, break-even, and advanced trailing stop-loss functions to maximize your gains and secure your investments.

You can explore our full suite of EAs here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/s_moksa/seller

Streamlined Strategy for Maximum Efficiency: With a well-known strategy integrated into our system (which we recommend researching for a detailed understanding), ICT Silver Bullet aims to provide you a competitive edge in all markets. We've extensively tested it on EURUSD, USDJPY, NASDAQ, and SP500.

Retail and Algo Trader's Delight: Whether you're trading from the comfort of your home, the office or utilizing algorithmic strategies, this EA caters to your needs with ease and adaptability, offering a simple setup and an intuitive backtesting environment.

Impressive Performance Metrics: The accompanying screenshots and gifs showcase a robust performance with up to a 2.8 Profit Factor, a 5.9 Recovery Factor, and a consistent growth in equity with up to 270% in 4 years. These results underscore our EA's capacity to thrive in live market conditions.

Flexibility and Convenience: With no specific broker or account type requirements, ICT Silver Bullet is the epitome of flexibility. This EA runs on popular timeframes and is optimized for quick and easy backtesting.

Exceptional Value: Priced competitively to be one of the most accessible EAs on the market, we also offer 10 activations, allowing you to operate multiple instances of the EA on different instruments.

Bonus Offer: To sweeten the deal, we might throw in some of our other EAs for free!

Get Started with Ease: Navigate the markets with a tool that requires minimal input parameters and offers a seamless setup process.

A Trusted Approach with Transparent Expectations: Remember, even the most robust strategies experience dips. For a true measure of ICT Silver Bullet's performance, we encourage you to deploy the EA for a minimum of several months, giving it the opportunity to navigate through varying market conditions and truly demonstrate its resilience and long-term potential.

DISCLAIMER: Please note, while I bring this EA to you with thorough development and backtesting, I am not a financial advisor, and this should not be considered financial advice. Past results, while indicative of dedicated backtesting, do not guarantee future profits. As the creator of this ICT Silver Bullet interpretation, I emphasize the importance of responsible trading and cannot be held accountable for any losses incurred. Use this EA with diligent risk management and an understanding of market exposure.

Reach out after purchase so I can provide the input sets' package, and instructions on how to set up the EA. 
(Provided sets are created for GMT+2 timezone! Change your time range settings accordingly if you're in a different time zone - for example if you're in the UK GMT+0, instead of 7:30 to 19:00, you should switch to 5:30 and 17:00!!!)

Harness the power of innovative trading with ICT Silver Bullet, where strategic expertise meets user-friendly technology. Take a calculated step towards optimizing your trading strategy today.


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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