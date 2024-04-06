Silver Bullet ICT

Introducing the ICT Silver Bullet - Your Go-To Expert Advisor for Precision Trading!

Unlock the power of strategic trading with the ICT Silver Bullet, specifically designed for the modern retail and algorithmic trader. Our Expert Advisor boasts additional trend filters, partial close features, break-even, and advanced trailing stop-loss functions to maximize your gains and secure your investments.

You can explore our full suite of EAs here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/s_moksa/seller

Streamlined Strategy for Maximum Efficiency: With a well-known strategy integrated into our system (which we recommend researching for a detailed understanding), ICT Silver Bullet aims to provide you a competitive edge in all markets. We've extensively tested it on EURUSD, USDJPY, NASDAQ, and SP500.

Retail and Algo Trader's Delight: Whether you're trading from the comfort of your home, the office or utilizing algorithmic strategies, this EA caters to your needs with ease and adaptability, offering a simple setup and an intuitive backtesting environment.

Impressive Performance Metrics: The accompanying screenshots and gifs showcase a robust performance with up to a 2.8 Profit Factor, a 5.9 Recovery Factor, and a consistent growth in equity with up to 270% in 4 years. These results underscore our EA's capacity to thrive in live market conditions.

Flexibility and Convenience: With no specific broker or account type requirements, ICT Silver Bullet is the epitome of flexibility. This EA runs on popular timeframes and is optimized for quick and easy backtesting.

Exceptional Value: Priced competitively to be one of the most accessible EAs on the market, we also offer 10 activations, allowing you to operate multiple instances of the EA on different instruments.

Bonus Offer: To sweeten the deal, we might throw in some of our other EAs for free!

Get Started with Ease: Navigate the markets with a tool that requires minimal input parameters and offers a seamless setup process.



A Trusted Approach with Transparent Expectations: Remember, even the most robust strategies experience dips. For a true measure of ICT Silver Bullet's performance, we encourage you to deploy the EA for a minimum of several months, giving it the opportunity to navigate through varying market conditions and truly demonstrate its resilience and long-term potential.

DISCLAIMER: Please note, while I bring this EA to you with thorough development and backtesting, I am not a financial advisor, and this should not be considered financial advice. Past results, while indicative of dedicated backtesting, do not guarantee future profits. As the creator of this ICT Silver Bullet interpretation, I emphasize the importance of responsible trading and cannot be held accountable for any losses incurred. Use this EA with diligent risk management and an understanding of market exposure.



Reach out after purchase so I can provide the input sets' package, and instructions on how to set up the EA.

(Provided sets are created for GMT+2 timezone! Change your time range settings accordingly if you're in a different time zone - for example if you're in the UK GMT+0, instead of 7:30 to 19:00, you should switch to 5:30 and 17:00!!!)

Harness the power of innovative trading with ICT Silver Bullet, where strategic expertise meets user-friendly technology. Take a calculated step towards optimizing your trading strategy today.



