Trend Following CCI

The Trend Following CCI is a classic strategy using the Commodity Channel Index and 3 moving averages to trade the market. It simply uses the moving averages to determine the trend and the CCI to pinpoint an entry. It's that simple. 

The EA employs a strict no-grid, no-martingale policy, ensuring that equity drawdown remains stable and predictable.

You can explore my full suite of EAs here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/s_moksa/seller

Originally this strategy uses 25pips as SL and 70 as TP. All forex pairs, timeframe above 30 minutes (although my testing shows that lower timeframes give better results), and doubling of the TP at specific conditions after the entry. The original strategy does not employ additional filters, but we included a couple features that can be turned ON and OFF and experimented with. Some of them are:

  • Time filter
  • 4 additional entry signals
  • Number of trade positions

Settings:

  • Lots and Risk Percentage -> Define the sizing. 0 Risk Percentage leaves the user with fixed lot size.
  • SL and TP -> Define these in points. You can see the average daily moves for some forex pairs and ideas for SL and TP. 
  • Boost -> Double the TP of the long/short position after specific condition is met.
  • Max Positions -> The EA can open a series of positions, when it meets the criteria (use with fixed lots!). Or if set to 1 for example - hold no more than 1 long and 1 short positions (good for backtesting).
  • Master Timeframe -> Allows you to easily backtest many timeframes with one test. Just set isMasterTimeframe to true, and when optimizing it set masterTimeframe start to 5M and stop to 4H (for example).
  • Strategy entries -> 5 different entry signals, similar to one another.
  • Filters 1, 2, 3 -> Moving averages used to determine the trend.
  • Filter 4 -> CCI, used to pinpoint the entry.
  • Filter 5 -> Trading window.
  • Others -> Magic number and dashboard.


Reach out after purchase so I can provide instructions on how to set up the EA. Share input sets and some general advice and experience about the EA.

Keep in mind that every legit strategy has losing periods. It is recommended to use every EA at least a few months to decide whether it suits you.

DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial advisor and this is not financial advice. Past results can't guarantee future profits. I cannot and won't be responsible for any losses you incur. Use this EA with proper risk management.


P.S. The EA comes with inputs slightly optimized for GBPUSD. Many more products in the pipeline. Stay tuned. Also - this product represents a classic strategy, I'm opened to tweaking it in any way possible. Will be happy to discuss any interpretations and suggestions and potentially improving it. 

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