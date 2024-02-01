Awesome Price Action Movement Indicator APAMI Pro

Not a zig-zag indicator: From one point to the next, how do you determine whether a price has actually reached an endpoint of a zag? You cant know the endpoint of the previous zag until the zig occurs in the opposite direction...so it still lags. APAMI calculates up and down trends independently. So you can sometimes see both UP and DOWN pending moves being drawn at the same time (as a current larger trend in one direction has not yet failed, but a new countertrend is possibly beginning).

Also there is no lookback* for legitimate trends. You must draw them in real time (terminal with indicator must constantly run) and then record them. Only then could a previous trend be re-copied onto a chart. Therefore, APAMI would likely replace any existing zig-zag indicator you have.

*[you can have a lookback in pro plus versions, but it is technically simulated for the part of the move that is in lookback period]