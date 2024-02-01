Awesome Price Action Movement Indicator APAMI Pro

Intro to APAMI, PROfessional edition

Trace exactly how far prices trend between two price levels with fractional pip precision, while qualifying price movement between the same price levels.

  • Completely automate when trends change direction and volatility, without any lag.  This is possible because the Accurate Price Action Measurement Indicator (APAMI) actually does what no other indicator can:  measure price distance between two points and simultaneously qualify the price action that occurs between those 2 points with geometric pass/fail criteria. 

  • If prices pullback too much before continuing in the same direction, then that trend/volatility can be disqualified and a new trend can be measured (in the same or opposite direction). By limiting the measurement to only price movements in this way, you can actually measure volatility, trend direction, and momentum all at once, in real-time (coincidentally).  I argue that no other known indicator can do this the way APAMI can.
  • Up and down trends (movements) are independently measured.  So you never have to worry about whether you are missing out on a new emerging trend. 

  • You can hide some pending lines if you want to reduce chart clutter and run it concurrently with other indicators.  Although in my humble opinion you will likely end up removing most of those other [silly] indicators so that there is no “indicator overload” or “chart exhaustion”.

  • So if you think about the typical use of a ruler or straight edge in real life for carpentry (or masonry for you conspiracy buffs) as a precision tool measure the exact length of something to draw, then you will begin to understand the true power of APAMI for trend measuring purposes.  Especially when you consider objectively measuring or qualifying price movement between or within the trend for pass/fail criteria….or export for further analysis.

  • Alerts:  Email/SMS*, push notification**, popup window, or any combination of these 3.
    (*SMS via email-to-SMS gateway supported, if your mobile carrier support it  | **requires mt4 app installed on target mobile device(s)

Quick comparison chart:  Free / Pro / Pro + Plus + / Pro Plus Enterprise

   APAMI Indicator Version
Features
  Free 
 PRO 
 Pro Plus
 Pro Plus Enterprise 
Trends detected by measuring distance/direction across ticks in real time ("moves")
Determine momentum using retracement qualifier




Adjust looseness for initial qualification of moves




measure uptrends and downtrends simultaneously




Flag unusual ticks and gaps from datafeed




Can be backtested/simulated




Turn on/off HUD labels




Use hotkey to switch between HUD labels




Keep completed moves on chart when removing indicator from chart




Email/Popup/Push alerts when target length is achieved (moveComplete)




Features
  Free 
 PRO 
 Pro Plus
 Pro Plus Enterprise 
Change font colors or size of label




Measure volatility avg change across individual moves




Record volatility stats of individual moves to txt file




Measure volatility stats across all incoming ticks for multiple consecutive tick lengths 




record volatility stats across all ticks to text file




Record volatility stats across all ticks and display as HUD




Auto-adjust moveComplete length based on volatility




News-based Custom trend measurement (import news calendar; single source)




triple-sourced news custom trend


 
6-sources news custom trends




Features
  Free 
 PRO 
 Pro Plus
 Pro Plus Enterprise 

    So how do I trade with APAMI?

    How to potentially profit with APAMI indicator:

    It's actually completely up to you.  There is no one way to use a ruler or straightedge.  It follows that there is no one correct way to trade with APAMI.   It was originally developed as part of a larger professional trading strategy in which grid/averaging was part of the ordering process. The focus was on counter-trend analysis, but that does not mean that it can only be used with averaging/counter-trending strategies.
    Nevertheless, many traders still want some idea of how to use it in real world trading.  Here is a short summary:
    • Scalping:  Scalpers could easily clip pips on pullbacks.  More risky without fundamental analysis, but hey.
    • News trading: Could also analyze the typical price moves across various news categories and then enter the markets after a certain amount of movement has occurred during that news cycle. 
    • Swing trading:  Cut out some of the swing movement.  Or better identify pivot points of the swing.
    • Position/”Trend” traders:  Similar to swing trading mixed with news trading. You could potentially ‘cut out’ part of the trend, but with longer chart timeframes  Could be used for longer trends also.
    • Momentum Traders:  similar to position traders.

    The MT4 terminal should be left on continuously to maximize trend measurements, including the measurment accuracy.  You could use the lookback feature (pro editions), but this is technically simulated.  Real-time moves should have live, continuous connection. 

    • With weekend market breaks, APAMI will just continue when the market reopens.   Do not close the terminal unless necessary. Any pending moves not covered by lookback period may be lost.

    Which Chart Timeframe(s) (TF) should I use?

    While APAMI is timeframe-agnostic (20 pips price movement is 20 pips regardless of the timeframe), it is best to attach the indicator to 1m or 5 min timeframe chart in most cases.   If the trend length (MoveComplete) is larger (100-200+ pips), then 15-60m might be more appropriate.  This also depends on the pair and how many pips the typical daily range is.

    Also chart timeframe is heavily dependent on how long you will hold trade for.  If it is daytrading or swing trades that avg <1 week, then 1/5 min chart is best.  Hold time is 1-4 weeks long, then 5-30 min chart is better.  >4 weeks would use 15-60min.   Note that these recommendations are mainly to keep the chart organized with moderate zoom.  There are only so many bars you can have on chart, even fully zoomed in.  

    • I recommend to add Apami on 2-4 separate charts with different timeframes. Then observe which one works best for your trading setup.


      What APAMI is NOT

      Comparing APAMI coincident trend indicator with other indicator categories:

      • Not a zig-zag indicator:  From one point to the next, how do you determine whether a price has actually reached an endpoint of a zag?  You cant know the endpoint of the previous zag until the zig occurs in the opposite direction...so it still lags.   APAMI calculates up and down trends independently.  So you can sometimes see both UP and DOWN pending moves being drawn at the same time (as a current larger trend in one direction has not yet failed, but a new countertrend is possibly beginning).

        Also there is no lookback* for legitimate trends.  You must draw them in real time (terminal with indicator must constantly run) and then record them.  Only then could a previous trend be re-copied onto a chart.  Therefore, APAMI would likely replace any existing zig-zag indicator you have. 

        *[you can have a lookback in pro plus versions, but it is technically simulated for the part of the move that is in lookback period]

      • Not a Repainting indicator:  APAMI cannot repaint older moves by design.  APAMI is only useful in real time and to see historical APAMI moves already drawn previously by Apami.  Since all calculations are drawn coincidently, there is never a need to repaint anything.  Indicators that repaint are actually fake indicators because they are changing signals or their drawings after the fact with the benefit of hindsight.

      • Not a Moving Average:  The only thing that moves on a price chart is the current bid/ask price (or the "last" price).  But how far they move (length), how fast they move (speed, slope sharpness), and the activity that happens in between (retracement, volatility, tick length) can be objectively measured.  Averaging stale prices (simple, weighted, exponential, smoothed, et al) will always result in some lag.

      --------------  What other indicators APAMI could replace:  ----------

      • Oscillator:  One of the worst types of lagging indicators, because you have multiple averaging and smoothing of prices. With all this said, APAMI Pro Plus/Enterprise versions could show you distance across ticks and allow you to measure volatility across different moves.

      • Momentum:  Price rate of change (PROC) of prices over x periods ago can be a less laggy way to measure price action, depending on how momentum is calculated.  The lagging way you are thinking (RSI, MACD, ROC/PROC).  Actually, APAMI Free/Pro could be used to measure momentum when you consider slope or length of bars used. 

        APAMI Pro PLUS/Enterprise has the ability to incorporate tick-based volatility into recalculating the length of the trend in real time.  And you can also keep track of the tick lengths across several ticks on GUI and also in a log, which you could import or study for further analysis. 

        • Momentum is the rough equivalent of velocity in physics, as it has both direction and movement of prices.

      • Volatility:  The speed/quantity of the momentum of price change over a period of time.  Usually volatility would be compared with quantity of price changes over 2 or more different sections of identical time periods to study relative volatility.   How fast/often prices moved in one period of time compared to the same amount of time.    

        • APAMI Pro PLUS/Enterprise has the ability to measure differences in price movements across ticks and manipulate the length of the trend move.  Volatility could also be considered acceleration in physics.

      • Leading indicator:  While I can make the argument that APAMI performs leading calculations (especially the Pro Plus/Enterprise versions), the term “leading” is inaccurate.  Because the term leading implies that the indicator can see into the future.  But that is just an illusion.  All the averaging, smoothing, and other wizardry applied to make the indicator look fashionable ultimately confuses the user.  Consider instead:   Precise, coincident indication tools is the best anyone can get in real life use.

        The world’s ONLY coincident method to objectively track how prices trend without using any averaging, smoothing, or other guesswork (true zero-lag).  

      __________________________________________________________________________

      Apami Pro Indicator Properties

      Inputs description
      APAMI PRO inputs list
      		  Description 
      		 Notes 
      /---- Primary   Settings -----

      MOVE_MoveComplete Desired length of the trend, in pips. 17.5 = 17.5 pips. Length is measured from start level to end level and remains fixed, unless using ProPlus version with dynamic MoveComplete enabled. Passing move will complete on chart in Yellow/Red solid lines. Pending lines are thinner, dashed lines with same color. Failed moves are purple, thin dashed lines. But even failed moves can give you information about price inertia.
      Tiny moves < 3.0 need to have higher RetraceQual.
      MOVE_RetracementQualifier The % pip distance from the Start level current price must move in opposite direction (pullback) for MOVE to fail.
      38.5 = 38.5%; Abbr: RetraceQual      		 RetraceQual pip length will be auto-calculated and shown on pending lines.
      Lower % = looser qual; more trends, but weaker momentum/inertia required to pass.
      Higher % = stricter qual; less trends, but stronger momentum/inertia required to pass)
      Tiny MoveComplete < 3.0 need to have higher RetraceQual (>30%
      MOVE_IgnoreDistance pip distance from potential start level that RetraceQual is ignored. Once you see pending lines, Ignored distance has already been considered. 1.0 is good in 95% of cases.
      MoveComplete must be > IgnoreDistance
      ShiftDownMovesForSpread Shifts downward moves based on current spread once MoveComplete (reaches end level) Moves are calculated on same prices chart bars/candlesticks are drawn (bid prices). Shifting move considers the Ask price.
      PendingLineDataDisplay draws the Move start line, end line, RetraceQual line, and diagonal line from start point to highest end point achieved. Includes failed moves lines. False = only completed Moves are drawn on chart. No pending lines, EXCEPT for purple failed moves will still be drawn.
      DrawLines draws the Move start line, end line, RetraceQual line, and diagonal line from start point to highest end point achieved. False = only completed Moves are drawn on chart. No pending lines, INCLUDING no failed moves.
      APAMI PRO inputs list
      		  Description 
      		 Notes 
      /---   Secondary Settings ---

      EA_ID allows to assign a unique number for running multiple instances in the same terminal Differentiate multiple instances of indicator on the same symbol (including different charts). Not critical for indicator-only internal operations.
      AlertUp Enable alerts for Completed Moves;
      UP moves only       		Choose between: Popup window, Email, Push Notification, or any combination (or 'no alerts')
      AlertDown Enable alerts for Completed Moves; DOWN moves only Choose between: Popup window, Email, Push Notification, or any combination (or 'no alerts')
      DisplayHUD Heads-Up Display (HUD) of indicator information Choose between: None, Mini HUD and Full HUD.
      HUDFont_Size Customize HUD font size
      HUDRowColorEven customize color of HUD Even row make sure colors are different
      HUDRowColorOdd customize color of HUD Odd row make sure colors are different
      MOVE_LookBack How many previous chart bars from current bar to consider when first adding indicator to chart. 0 is best for freshest moves and least errors.
      > 0 is useful if you do not leave terminal on continuously, especially for larger trends.
      > 300, try increasing chart timeframe instead
      MaxMoveCompleteLineCount How many completed moves will remain on chart. Object control. Increase if you want more historical moves.
      HotKeyHUD Use keyboard to change/remove HUD "Ctrl + J". You may have to wait a few ticks (seconds) between each attempt.
      MOVE_Up true = Evaluate only UP moves Disable if you don't want any UP moves
      MOVE_Down true = Evaluate only DOWN moves Disable if you don't want any DOWN moves
      KeepObjectsAtExit true = Keep completed moves on chart if indicator is removed false = remove all objects from chart when removed
      APAMI PRO inputs list
      		  Description 
      		 Notes 
      /------ Log Settings

      AlertMissingData true = popup alert when missing datastream is detected that can affect pending moves default = false
      PrintMissingData true = expert log when missing datastream is detected that can affect pending moves default = true; may disable if you see pending moves are mostly unaffected.
      DebugMode not used only if developer requests this.
      Feel free to ask questions or submit feedback here or via email
      Make sure to attach empirical evidence so that we can understand the context of the bug
      Examples of empirical evidence is:

      1. Screen video where you reproduce the error or demonstrate .

        • use continuous recording tools like Bandicam, Thundersoft Screen Recorder, Snagit.  Web-based VideoCandy is also ok and does not require installation.  Mobile/tablet users may search for A-to-Z screen recorder.
        • try to keep the video to under 4 minutes. 

      2. Expert logs + journal logs generated from the terminal.

      If you are having errors attaching large files to the message, just use cloud file sharing service like google drive, dropbox, etc.

      anjane201
      864
      anjane201 2024.05.16 11:45 
       

      I am not trying to give negative feedback on the indicator but there is no info in any form like a pdf or a video to even understand how to use this product. The author has been supportive and would like to address the issues

      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.79 (98)
      Indicatori
      Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
      IQ Gold Gann Levels
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (4)
      Indicatori
      Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      Indicatori
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
      Dynamic Scalper System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Indicatori
      L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
      Forecast System
      Peter Maggen
      Indicatori
      Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
      ZigZag on Trend
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Indicatori
      L'indicatore " ZigZag on Trend " è un assistente nel determinare la direzione del movimento dei prezzi, nonché un calcolatore di barre e pip. È costituito da un indicatore di trend che monitora la direzione del prezzo con una linea di trend presentata sotto forma di zigzag e da un contatore che calcola il numero di barre passate nella direzione del trend e il numero di punti su una scala verticale. (I calcoli vengono effettuati dall'apertura della barra) L'indicatore non viene ridisegnato. Per c
      AMD Adaptive MA MT4
      Vincent Jose Proenca
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      Media Mobile Adattiva AMD (AAMA) AAMA è un indicatore di media mobile adattiva per MetaTrader 4 che regola automaticamente la sua reattività in base alle condizioni di mercato. Caratteristiche principali: Media mobile adattiva basata sul Rapporto di Efficienza di Kaufman – reagisce rapidamente durante i trend e filtra il rumore nelle fasi laterali Rilevamento automatico delle 4 fasi di mercato AMD: Accumulazione, Markup (rialzo), Distribuzione, Markdown (ribasso) Adattamento alla volatilità tra
      Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
      Sahib Ul Ahsan
      Indicatori
      Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
      RelicusRoad Pro
      Relicus LLC
      4.63 (106)
      Indicatori
      Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
      IQ Star Lines
      INTRAQUOTES
      Indicatori
      First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
      AX Forex Indicator MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      Indicatori
      The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
      NAM Order Blocks
      NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
      3.67 (3)
      Indicatori
      MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (20)
      Indicatori
      Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
      GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
      Kirk Lee Holloway
      5 (2)
      Indicatori
      Segnale GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicatore GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fornisce un'analisi precisa e in tempo reale dei trend, pensata appositamente per gli scalper ad alta velocità e a breve termine nel mercato XAU/USD. Progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto, questo strumento mostra frecce direzionali che indicano chiari punti di ingresso, consentendo agli scalper di navigare con sicurezza nelle condizioni di mercato volatili. L'indicatore è composto da frecce di avviso PRIMA
      Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
      Shengzu Zhong
      Indicatori
      Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema professionale di segnali di tendenza senza repaint / senza ritardo con tasso di vincita eccezionale | Per MT4 / MT5 Caratteristiche principali: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition è un sistema intelligente di segnali progettato specificamente per il trading di tendenza. Utilizza una logica di filtraggio multilivello per identificare esclusivamente i movimenti direzionali forti, supportati da un reale slancio (momentum). Questo sistema non tenta di prevedere
      Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
      Young Ho Seo
      5 (2)
      Indicatori
      Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
      Scientific trade
      Aleksey Ivanov
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
      PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
      PrecisionTradingSystems
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      L'Oscillatore dell'Indice di Precisione (Pi-Osc) di Roger Medcalf di Precision Trading Systems La Versione 2 è stata attentamente rielaborata per essere estremamente veloce nel caricarsi sul tuo grafico e sono state apportate alcune altre migliorie tecniche per migliorare l'esperienza. Il Pi-Osc è stato creato per fornire segnali di sincronizzazione del trading accurati progettati per individuare punti di esaurimento estremi, i punti ai quali i mercati vengono costretti a recarsi solo per eli
      Elliott Wave Trend MT4
      Young Ho Seo
      4 (7)
      Indicatori
      Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
      POWR Rise Coming
      Trade Indicators LLC
      Indicatori
      This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
      Supreme Commander
      Ramon Sobrevals Arce
      4.13 (8)
      Indicatori
      The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
      Wall Street Indicator
      Nicola Capatti
      Indicatori
      Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Il Tuo Strumento per il Successo nel Trading! Sei stanco di strumenti che promettono tanto ma offrono poco? Il nostro Ultimate Arrow Indicator per MT4 è la soluzione definitiva che porta il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Questo indicatore è stato progettato con precisione chirurgica per offrirti segnali chiari, affidabili e senza compromessi. Ecco perché Ultimate Arrow Indicator è la scelta ideale per trader esperti e principianti: Prestazioni Straordinarie - Ris
      BinaryUniversal
      Andrey Spiridonov
      Indicatori
      BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
      DragonsTail Indicator MT4
      Maria Strudov
      Indicatori
      "Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
      Predictive Levels
      Satya Prakash Mishra
      Indicatori
      Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
      X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
      Young Ho Seo
      3.67 (3)
      Indicatori
      Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
      Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
      Andras Salamon
      Indicatori
      TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
      Pair Trading Station MT4
      Young Ho Seo
      3.67 (3)
      Indicatori
      How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
      Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      Indicatori
      Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offre un approccio totalmente innovativo. È ideale per chi desidera valutare in anticipo come funziona il segnale con un TP-SL specifico e in quali COPPIE/TF dà le migliori prestazioni. La strategia Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal è uno strumento fondamentale per ogni tipo di trader e di trading poiché non solo emette segnali precisi senza repaint , indicando chiaramente quando operare e in quale direzione, ma tiene anch
      High Degree Swing angles MT4
      Satya Prakash Mishra
      Indicatori
      Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
      PK Equity Basket closeAll manager
      Joshua Graham
      Utilità
      Intro to ProfitKeeper - Equity Basket CloseAll Script, Free edition This is an update from this script  ( mql4 forum | forexfactory :  There were many people requesting some type of equity monitoring tool that can lock in profits after a pre-determined account equity is reached (e.g. close all open trades when profit target is hit). Profitkeeper was built to fulfill this gap for professional and casual traders looking to focus on the bottom line of their equity. This was designed mainly for cos
      anjane201
      864
      anjane201 2024.05.16 11:45 
       

      I am not trying to give negative feedback on the indicator but there is no info in any form like a pdf or a video to even understand how to use this product. The author has been supportive and would like to address the issues

      Joshua Graham
      489
      Risposta dello sviluppatore Joshua Graham 2024.05.18 00:07
      Hi. The MQL Market contact notification system is not the best. Anyways, I should improve the video on how to use the item. But it's basic usage has not changed all these years. Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VOv-Jqn8gk and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKD35vFTaxQ&t=4s And the indicator description in the mql market has a table with an explanation of each input. But I will try to create a video that covers each input more visually. Reach out to me if you have a specific question. I've also answered the chat. It's a measurement tool.
      vincenzo1964
      1079
      vincenzo1964 2024.03.30 09:30 
       

      L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

      Joshua Graham
      489
      Risposta dello sviluppatore Joshua Graham 2024.03.30 16:10
      Traduttore dall'inglese: Al momento non ho la versione italiana del manuale di istruzioni. Ma puoi prendere la versione inglese esistente del pdf del white paper e utilizzare il traduttore di Google per tradurla. Ho già alcuni video più vecchi, ma le possibilità sono infinite per Take Profit e Stop Loss. Perché non esiste un modo fisso per utilizzare lo strumento di misurazione APAMI. Sono felice che tu l'abbia noleggiato per sperimentarlo in un account live. Credo che ti piacerà. Sta a te combinarlo con altri indicatori. Ma credo che altri indicatori inibiranno il vostro potenziale di crescita poiché la maggior parte di essi è in ritardo o fuorviante. APAMI non ha ritardi e non si basa su alcuna interpretazione mistica. Se lo desideri, puoi utilizzare APAMI da solo. Puoi sempre inviare un messaggio tramite il sito web in caso di domande.
      Rispondi alla recensione