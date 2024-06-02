Three Outside Up GA

The Three Outside Up candlestick pattern is formed by three candles.

Here’s how to identify the Three Outside Up candlestick pattern:

  1. The first candle is bearish and small
  2. The second candle is bullish and engulfs the first one completely
  3. The third candle is bullish and closes above the other ones

This 3-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms.

For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are starting to take control.

When a Three Outside Up candlestick pattern appears at the right location, it may show:

  • The end of a downtrend and start of an uptrend
  • The end of a pullback, resuming an uptrend

$38 (1 copy left) next price $138

EA Three Outside Up GA works on all kinds of symbols: currency pairs, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc.

Guardian Angel EAs channel : Click Here

When you buy GA EA you get any of my other GA experts of your choice as a bonus.

*(With name binding from the trading terminal by mail, not via MQL, all future updates included) -> For details, please Contact me by MQL or Email

Once your order is complete, please let me know if you'd like to add a custom filter. Alternatively, removing filters can speed up your EA testing.

 Minimum requirements and recommendations

  • Broker: Any broker with a low spread.
  • Minimum initial deposit: Depends on you.
  • Account type: Any.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Advantages:

  • YOU HAVE THE FULL CONTROL
  • Does not use martingale 
  • Does not use hedging and Grid
  • Easy to install
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Doesn't use artificial intelligence 
  • Doesn't use the neural net
  • Large take profit level
  • Protecting positions with a stop-loss
  • Various capital management strategies
  • It's just that setting

    Guardian Angel (GA) - Your Automated Trading Assistant

    In today's fast-paced markets, having a reliable and tireless assistant to manage your trades can be a valuable asset. The Guardian Angel (GA) is a trading robot designed to automate your trading strategy and potentially generate profits 24/7.

    Here's how GA can help you:

    • Automated Trading: GA eliminates the need for constant manual monitoring by automatically executing trades based on your pre-defined settings.

      • Flexible Trade Management: GA provides a comprehensive set of parameters for managing your positions. You can control aspects like:

        • Trade Direction: Choose between opening long (buy) or short (sell) trades, or both depending on your strategy.
        • Risk Management: Set a risk percentage or fixed lot size to limit potential losses.
        • Take Profit and Stop Loss: Define your desired profit targets and stop-loss levels to secure gains and limit risk.
        • Trailing Stop: Implement a trailing stop that automatically adjusts your stop-loss as the market moves favorably.
        • Break-Even: Utilize break-even settings to lock in profits once a certain level is reached.
        • Max Drawdown Protection: Set a maximum drawdown limit to automatically exit trades or close your account if losses exceed a specific threshold.

      • Customizable Settings: GA offers a wide range of options to tailor it to your trading style and preferences. You can configure settings like:

        • Magic Number: Assign a unique identifier to distinguish trades executed by GA.
        • Order Comments: Add comments to your trades for easier identification.
        • Trade Alerts: Receive notifications when trades are opened or closed.
        • Time Filters: Specify the trading hours to restrict activity to specific times.
        • Trading Session Filters: Limit trading to specific market sessions like Sydney, Tokyo, London, or New York.
        • Day of Week Filters: Choose which days of the week GA can operate.

      • Multiple Trend Filters: GA integrates multiple trend filters to potentially improve trade accuracy. You can enable filters based on moving averages (MAs), Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), and Parabolic SAR.

    Committed to Continuous Improvement:

    We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our MT5 EA to provide you with the best possible trading experience. By choosing our expert advisor, you are investing in a product backed by specialized research and development.

    Reason for Sale:

    Providing a complete product that eliminates the need for other weak and expensive products.

    Regarding Feedback:

    If customers encounter any issues, we hope that they will first contact our customer service team through private messages to describe the situation, allowing us to resolve issues promptly.

    Frequently Asked Questions:

    • Does this expert comply with FIFO rules?
      Yes, this expert is fully compliant with FIFO rules.
    • Can this expert trade at the same time in the 4 currency pairs you mentioned?
      Yes, this expert can trade simultaneously in all currency pairs and all time frames.
    • Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?
      This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades. No special settings are required. If the gold symbol in your broker has a prefix or suffix, don't worry.
    • Will you be updating Expert in the future?
      Yes, we update the expert every 1-2 months and put it on the site. If you have any suggestion or criticism, be sure to tell us so that we can fix the problem in the next version.
    • Are the updates free?
      Yes, updates are free for those who have purchased or rented Expert. We will put the new update on the site and Metatrader.
    • Can this expert be used in other symbols?
      You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed
    • What is the average number of trades?
      The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.
      For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.
      Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.
    • Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?
      There is no need, you can only run the expert as many times as you want. But if Expert Trade is open, it is better not to close it. So if you use VPS, it is better.

    It is highly recommended that you do some backtests first and then starting on a demo account.  That way you get a feeling of what to expect during live trading.

      If you have any criticism or suggestions or any questions Be sure to message me

      Recommended products
      FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
      Adam Shareef Mohamed
      Experts
      FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
      FREE
      PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      5 (3)
      Experts
      The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
      DailyBreakRetestEA
      VQS SOLUTIONS
      Experts
      Daily Break & Retest Strategy (1D/1H Pattern) This Expert Advisor is a fully automated implementation of the "1D Pattern Nobody Talks About" strategy, popularized by RamtinFX. It is designed to capture high-probability continuations by utilizing the Daily (D1) range and executing precise entries on the Hourly (H1) timeframe. How It Works The strategy is based on a mechanical "Break and Retest" logic: Daily Range Analysis: The EA monitors the Previous Day's High and Low. Breakout Detection: It w
      NightRider
      Ivan Giovanni Rapisarda
      Experts
      LAUNCH PRICE OFFER! ONLY 159$ PRICE INCREASES EVERY 10 SALES - GET IN EARLY NIGHT RIDER Developed by AlgoControl Night Rider is a fully automated, multi-asset trading system designed to operate during controlled nighttime sessions. The system independently manages order placement, open positions, market conditions and account exposure. Night Rider has undergone extensive backtesting and forward testing across different market conditions. Its optimization process is intentionally minimal and li
      Reversal Maestro
      Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
      Experts
      The "Reversal Maestro" Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify market reversals using advanced candlestick pattern analysis and RSI confirmation. It integrates two popular multi-candle reversal patterns: Morning Star and Evening Star , as well as the Bullish Piercing and Bearish Dark Cloud Cover patterns. These patterns are combined with RSI thresholds to detect overbought and oversold market conditions. The EA uses robust risk management, limiting open positions, validating lot sizes based
      Smart Levels Breakouts
      Ladislas Chengze Michel Poutchnine
      Experts
      This EA is designed to automatically execute trades based on a sophisticated strategy that identifies and exploits price action patterns and market dynamics: Swing High/Low Analysis : Detects significant swing highs and lows to determine market trends and reversals. Supply and Demand Zones : Automatically plots supply and demand zones to identify potential entry and exit points, ensuring optimal trade opportunities. Dynamic Stop-Loss Management : Uses trailing stop-losses levels to maximize prof
      Smart Pattern AtrShield
      Nuno Miguel Costa Tome
      Experts
      Self-learning core – scans the last 500 candles, extracts RSI + MA-slope patterns  Real-time adaptation – each bar updates accuracy scores and votes on the most similar patterns before opening a trade. Volatility-aware risk – every position starts with a stop-loss equal to ATR(14) × 1.5 , automatically wider in fast markets and tighter in calm ones. Ultra-light, 100 % MQL5 – minimal CPU load, works on any broker, any symbol. Full source code included – transparent, modifiable, future-proof.
      Bonnitta EA MT5
      Ugochukwu Mobi
      3.38 (21)
      Experts
      Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
      ProTrade EA
      Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
      Experts
      Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
      TropangFX v1 MT5
      Jordanilo Sarili
      Experts
      PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
      Statistical MT5 scanner dashboard for forex pairs
      Mark Nicole Olarte
      Experts
      THE 8 PILLARS OF STATISTICAL EDGE TRADING:  Introduction In trading, the past doesn't predict the future. But patterns embedded in time reveal the rhythm of markets waiting to repeat. This guide introduces you to the Eight Pillars of Statistical Edge Trading—a comprehensive framework that transforms historical data into actionable trading intelligence. At the heart of this system stands Historical Data. Unlike fleeting indicators or lagging signals, historical patterns reveal the seasonal heart
      Gyroscopes mt5
      Nadiya Mirosh
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
      DivergentMT5
      Alexander Pekhterev
      Experts
      Divergent Divergent - дивергенция является самым надежным торговым сигналом на финансовом рынке. Советник находит классические дивергенции и входит в рынок. Версия для Metatrader 4 Divergent MT4 Бэктестирование и оптимизация проводились на реальных тиках с качеством истории 99,9%. Основные принципы торговли подробнее: Робот следит за котировками и индикаторами указывающими на дивергенции; Для фильтра расхождения цены и индикатора MACD в код робота встроены дополнительные фильтры; При усилении ди
      EA Builder MT5
      Arthur Hatchiguian
      4.51 (53)
      Experts
      EA Builder  allows you to create your own algorithm and adapt it to your own trading style . Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with your personal settings , independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size etc.. The EA Builder has everything you need to create your perfect EA .  There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own algorithm. Be creative! Pro v
      FREE
      Break Of Structure Pro
      Travis W Royal
      Experts
      Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
      RenkoExpert
      Andrey Goida
      3.67 (6)
      Experts
      Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.    The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline. Explore the full RENKO Golden Delta collection: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gavaav/seller     Set file Questions? Us
      FREE
      PREngulfing
      Slobodan Manovski
      Experts
      PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
      Prism Gold Precision
      Napat Puangjunkum
      Experts
      PRISM GOLD PRECISION     Fixed R:R Stealth Scalper  Unlike amateur EAs that use arbitrary SL/TP distances, Prism calculates all risk levels as a Percentage of the current Gold price and applies your chosen R:R multiplier automatically. Combined with a rigorous 3-Signal Confirmation system (RSI + Bollinger Bands + EMA Crossover) and our proprietary Ghost Protocol V3 that hides every SL and TP from your broker, this is the cleanest, most transparent Gold scalper available. No Grid. No Martingale
      Stormer RSI 2
      Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
      Experts
      This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
      Edge EA Pro MT5
      Aleksandr Zheltikov
      4.67 (3)
      Experts
      Edge is a fully automated trading system that finds trading opportunities and places trades by combining technical indicators, price action analysis, wave analysis and all-day market pattern analysis using Fibonacci areas. Based on historical market data, the system's thinly layered multilayer neural network is trained to identify patterns and relationships that can be used to predict future price movements. The neural network processes various inputs, including price data, technical indicators
      N Pattern EA
      Donitrinugroho
      Experts
      N-Pattern EA (H1 Timeframe) – Trend-Based Pattern Trading System N-Pattern EA is an automated trading system designed to identify and trade the N-pattern structure within strong market trends on the H1 timeframe. The strategy combines EMA-based trend filtering , swing high/low analysis , and price action confirmation to deliver structured and disciplined entries. Core Strategy Logic Detects market trend using EMA (50) and market structure (Higher High–Higher Low / Lower High–Lower Low) Identi
      LT Gap EA
      BacktestPro LLC
      Experts
      Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
      Loophole
      Vladimir Lekhovitser
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Live signal Find out more here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/prizmal/seller Keep an eye out for the latest news, updates, and developments by subscribing to the official  PrizmaL Channel! This trading robot is tailored for the NZDCAD currency pair and operates based on an averaging strategy that utilizes RSI and CCI as its primary indicators. Each trade is managed with dynamic take-profit and stop-loss levels to enhance risk control and profitability. The strategy was optimized using six
      MACD Trading MT5
      Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
      Experts
      Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, ma
      Konoha
      Noriyuki Suzuki
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Konoha is a simple breakout EA for XAUUSD. When you specify an arbitrary number of candlesticks, it places pending stop orders at the highest high and lowest low from the current bar (the bar at which the order is placed) back to the specified number of candlesticks. The default parameter is set to 180, which means stop orders will be placed at the highest high and lowest low from the current bar back 180 candlesticks. Note : Backtest results do not necessarily guarantee future performance.
      Zigzag star
      Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
      Experts
      ZigZag Expert Advisor – Strategy Description The ZigZag Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced price-action trading system designed to identify significant market swings , trend structure , and high-probability reversal zones using the ZigZag algorithm. The EA filters market noise by focusing only on meaningful highs and lows, allowing it to trade in harmony with market structure rather than reacting to random price fluctuations. Core Strategy Logic Detects higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, an
      FREE
      Gold Ninja MT5
      Sugianto
      Experts
      Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 5/10 spots at current price! Next Price 149 $ Real Account Monitor  | Signal Setfile Gold Ninja MT5 Gold Ninja MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a combination of market structure analysis, liquidity filtering, and pending order execution. The EA is designed to identify potential market opportunities while maintaining a structured approach to trade management and risk control. Main Features Market Structure Analysis Gold Ni
      EV Divergence Sniper
      Enrique Valeros Muriana
      Experts
      EV Divergence Sniper is a precision-oriented Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability market reversals through true price divergences confirmed by RSI and Stochastic. The system focuses on structural market conditions and enters only when price and momentum show a clear imbalance, significantly reducing false entries and improving signal quality. The EA uses a structural stop loss placed beyond the most recent swing, combined with a fully customizable risk-to-reward take profit. It i
      FREE
      Bundles
      Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
      Experts
      Bundles — Three Indicators, One Smart Grid Bundles brings three of our tools together — the Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend indicators — into a single multi-directional system. It's a smarter take on the grid: instead of blindly adding trades, it waits for confirmation in supply and demand zones before it acts. What it does for you Three engines in one: Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend, working together. Multi-directional grid: not the usual martingale — a structured, confirmation-based
      FREE
      Momentum Master EA
      Goyani Piyushbhai
      Experts
      MOMENTUM MASTER EA: The Pinnacle of Momentum Trading Master the Markets with Precision and Power The Momentum Master EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built to capitalize on the power of momentum indicators for exceptional trading outcomes. By seamlessly integrating top-tier technical tools like MACD , Bollinger Bands , RSI , and the Momentum Indicator , this EA offers a dynamic and comprehensive approach to trading in today's fast-paced markets. Features That Set Momen
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Quantum Titan MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.56 (9)
      Experts
      Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
      Smart Gold Hunter
      Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
      4.28 (47)
      Experts
      No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
      Quantum Queen X MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (36)
      Experts
      The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.48 (105)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
      Scalping Robot Pro MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.42 (149)
      Experts
      Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
      ThunderGold Scalper
      Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
      5 (10)
      Experts
      ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (47)
      Experts
      IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
      TwisterPro Scalper
      Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
      4.43 (136)
      Experts
      Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
      Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
      Fan Yang
      4.3 (27)
      Experts
      Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
      Lizard
      Marco Scherer
      4.11 (44)
      Experts
      WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
      Cortex IDX
      Vladimir Mametov
      5 (2)
      Experts
      It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (215)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
      Quantum Athena X
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (4)
      Experts
      Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
      Smart Gold Impulse
      Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
      4 (20)
      Experts
      No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
      Zoomini
      Gennady Sergienko
      1.64 (14)
      Experts
      Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
      Vexora sera
      Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
      Zerqon EA
      Vladimir Lekhovitser
      3.37 (30)
      Experts
      Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
      Gold Snap
      Chen Jia Qi
      4.5 (18)
      Experts
      Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
      Logan MT5
      Thierry Ouellet
      4.4 (30)
      Experts
      LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
      Pulse Engine
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.08 (37)
      Experts
      UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
      XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (4)
      Experts
      XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.85 (506)
      Experts
      Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
      Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.55 (22)
      Experts
      UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
      Goldwave EA MT5
      Shengzu Zhong
      4.58 (73)
      Experts
      Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
      XG Gold Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.33 (112)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
      The Gold Space
      Ayush V Jain
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
      Gold Neural Core
      TICK STACK LTD
      5 (8)
      Experts
      Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
      Chiroptera
      Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
      4.56 (48)
      Experts
      Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
      Iron Stops
      Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
      5 (7)
      Experts
      100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
      Boring Pips MT5
      Thi Thu Ha Hoang
      4.77 (53)
      Experts
      Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
      More from author
      GA Bollinger Bands
      Osama Echchakery
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Introducing the "Guardian Angel System" - Your Ultimate Trading Protector! Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Guardian Angel System - a comprehensive and powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience and safeguard your investments. Let's explore the remarkable features that make the Guardian Angel System a game-changer in the world of trading: Precise Trade Execution: The Guardian Angel System incorporates a sophisticated Spread Filter, allowing you to se
      FREE
      GA Moving Average
      Osama Echchakery
      4 (2)
      Experts
      "GA Moving Average" - Intelligent Moving Average Expert Advisor (01) Initial Trade Settings: Customize your initial trade settings to start your trading journey. By using the spread filter option, you can ensure optimal trade execution. Set the maximum spread limit up to 10 pips to protect your strategy from unfavorable market conditions. (02) Entry Point Settings: Precisely configure your entry points. Configure the fast and slow moving averages to capture market momentum. Choose from multiple
      FREE
      GA Classic RSI mt5
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      RSI   EA is a   fully automated   Forex trading strategy based on the MACD indicator, one of the most popular and widely used trend-following methods in technical analysis. This expert advisor automatically opens and manages buy and sell trades using RSI to capture market momentum while removing emotional decision-making. Premium advanced   version with   +40 filter!   :   Click Here Or search "RSI ProLab mt5" on the market
      FREE
      GA RSI Project
      Osama Echchakery
      3.5 (4)
      Experts
      Introducing the "Guardian Angel System" - Your Ultimate Trading Protector! Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Guardian Angel System - a comprehensive and powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience and safeguard your investments. Let's explore the remarkable features that make the Guardian Angel System a game-changer in the world of trading: Precise Trade Execution: The Guardian Angel System incorporates a sophisticated Spread Filter, allowing you to set
      FREE
      GA Double Moving Average mt5
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Double Moving Average EA is a fully automated Forex trading strategy based on the double moving average crossover, one of the most popular and widely used trend-following methods in technical analysis. This expert advisor automatically opens and manages buy and sell trades using fast and slow moving averages to capture market momentum while removing emotional decision-making. Premium advanced   version with   +40 filter!   :   Click Here Or search "MA crossover ProLab mt5" on the market
      FREE
      GA MAcD
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Introducing the "Guardian Angel System" - Your Ultimate Trading Protector! Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Guardian Angel System - a comprehensive and powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience and safeguard your investments. Let's explore the remarkable features that make the Guardian Angel System a game-changer in the world of trading: Precise Trade Execution: The Guardian Angel System incorporates a sophisticated Spread Filter, allowing you to se
      FREE
      GA MACD mt5
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      MACD   EA is a   fully automated   Forex trading strategy based on the MACD indicator, one of the most popular and widely used trend-following methods in technical analysis. This expert advisor automatically opens and manages buy and sell trades using MACD crossover to capture market momentum while removing emotional decision-making. Premium advanced   version with   +40 filter!   :   Click Here Or search "MACD ProLab mt5" on the market
      FREE
      GA Paraboli SAR
      Osama Echchakery
      4 (3)
      Experts
      Introducing the "Guardian Angel System" - Your Ultimate Trading Protector! Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Guardian Angel System - a comprehensive and powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience and safeguard your investments. Let's explore the remarkable features that make the Guardian Angel System a game-changer in the world of trading: Precise Trade Execution: The Guardian Angel System incorporates a sophisticated Spread Filter, allowing you to se
      FREE
      GA Single Moving Average
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Introducing the "Guardian Angel System" - Your Ultimate Trading Protector! Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Guardian Angel System - a comprehensive and powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience and safeguard your investments. Let's explore the remarkable features that make the Guardian Angel System a game-changer in the world of trading: Precise Trade Execution: The Guardian Angel System incorporates a sophisticated Spread Filter, allowing you to se
      FREE
      GA Stochastic Oscillator
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Introducing the "Guardian Angel System" - Your Ultimate Trading Protector! Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Guardian Angel System - a comprehensive and powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience and safeguard your investments. Let's explore the remarkable features that make the Guardian Angel System a game-changer in the world of trading: Precise Trade Execution: The Guardian Angel System incorporates a sophisticated Spread Filter, allowing you to se
      FREE
      Infi Trade MT4
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Infi Trade: Revolutionize Your Trading with Advanced Automation Unlock the Power of Automated Trading: Infi Trade is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek efficiency and profitability in the Forex market. Our EA leverages the sophisticated grid hedge strategy to maximize your trading opportunities, delivering a seamless, automated trading experience. Intelligent Grid Hedge Strategy: At the core of Infi Trade is our innovative grid hedge strategy. This approach intelligentl
      Last Hope MT4
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Introducing Last Hope EA , On of my best 30 personal EAs ,the groundbreaking MQL4 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade ! Developed by me and with love, with trading experience of over 5 years. IMPORTANT! Pairs recommended :  EURCHF , EURUSD, USDCHF,   GBPCAD   and   EURCAD Promotional Price of only  127  USD  ! Price will increase after SOON to 177 USD and then increase by 50 USD after every 10 Purchases !  This EA dosen't need a description, test the EA by yourself and see resu
      SMC Pro for mt4
      Osama Echchakery
      Indicators
      SMC Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to help traders read market structure with precision and clarity. It visualizes the core principles used by institutional trading such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), internal and swing structures, and key liquidity zones directly on the chart in real time. Pricing Launch Price : $33 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $10 after every 10 purchases. Final Price : $69 The indicator autom
      ICT Killzones and Pivots Pro for MT4
      Osama Echchakery
      Indicators
      ICT Killzones & Pivots Pro is a powerful trading indicator designed to visualize the most important intraday sessions and liquidity zones used by professional traders. It automatically highlights key trading periods such as Asia, London, and New York sessions, allowing traders to clearly see when market activity and volatility are at their highest. Pricing Launch Price : $33 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $10 after every 10 purchases. Final Price : $69 The indicator draw
      Support Resistance Pro MT4 Toolkit
      Osama Echchakery
      Indicators
      Support Resistance Pro Toolkit is a professional support and resistance indicator built on advanced Donchian structure logic, designed to provide a clear and structured view of market behavior. It automatically detects key support and resistance zones, tracks their evolution over time, and highlights how price interacts with these levels through sweeps, breakouts, and retests. Pricing Launch Price : $33 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $10 after every 10 purchases. Final P
      Tweezer Bottom GA
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      The Tweezer Bottom candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Tweezer Bottom candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish The second candle is bullish The lows from both candles should be pretty much at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are starting to take control. When a Tweezer Bott
      Bullish Counterattack Line GA
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      The Bullish Counterattack Line candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Bullish Counterattack candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and big The second candle is bullish and small There’s a gap between the close of the first candle and the open of the second candle They both close at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a
      MA crossover PROject
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Unlock the potential of automated trading with our state-of-the-art Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor (EA), designed to provide a seamless trading experience. This EA integrates robust filters and comprehensive settings, making it an ideal choice for traders of all experience levels. $32  (3 copy left) next price $99 Key Features and Benefits: Full Control Over Your Trading : No Martingale, Hedging, or Grid : Ensures a safe trading approach without risky strategies. Easy Installation : Ge
      RSI PROject MT5
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Discover the full potential of automated trading with RSI PROject, our cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor (EA). This sophisticated tool is designed to streamline your trading journey, offering a user-friendly interface combined with powerful filters and in-depth customization options. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, RSI PROject adapts to your needs, helping you optimize strategies and make informed decisions with confidence. $32  (3 copy left) next price $99 Key Features and Benef
      Parabolic SAR PROject
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Parabolic SAR PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Parabolic SAR indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Parabolic SAR PROject EA ad
      Jesus
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Hello, traders!  I am  Jesus , the ultimate Gold trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on XAUUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the Gold market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in gold trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends,  Jesus  is here
      ADX PROject
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Unlock the full potential of trading with the   ADX PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used ADX indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the ADX PROject EA adapts seamlessly to various mar
      MACD Project
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Unlock the full potential of trading with MACD PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool based on the popular MACD indicator. The EA is designed with robust filters, allowing traders to manage risks through flexible settings like lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. It offers multiple trend confirmation options and trailing stop methods, making it suitable for diverse market conditions. Price : $32 (3 copies left), Next: $99 Full Control Over Your Tra
      Bollinger Bands PROject
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Bollinger Bands indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Bollinger Bands PROject EA adap
      Fibonacci Retracement Assistant
      Osama Echchakery
      Utilities
      Maximize your trading efficiency with the Fibonacci Retracement Assistant for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool automates the process of setting Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders as soon as you draw your Fibonacci retracement levels. Designed for traders seeking precision and speed, it eliminates the manual effort of order placement, letting you focus on market analysis. Key Features: Automatic Order Placement : Instantly set Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders when you drag Fibonacci retracement leve
      CandleFibo Pro
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Unlock the power of automated trading with the Fully Automated Fibonacci Retracement EA for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor dynamically identifies Fibonacci retracement levels and places trades based on candle formations—completely hands-free. Designed to simplify your trading process, it ensures accurate and timely execution without the need for constant monitoring. Key Features: Automated Trade Execution : The EA automatically analyzes Fibonacci retracement levels and enters trades based on
      Jesus GBPUSD
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Hello, traders!  I am  Jesus , the ultimate  GBP  trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on  GBPUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the GBPUSD market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in GPBUSD trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends,  Jesus  i
      Stochastic Oscillator PROject mt5
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Stochastic Oscillator PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Stochastic Oscillator indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Stochastic
      Hammer PROject
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      The Hammer candlestick pattern is formed by one single candle. Here’s how to identify the Hammer candlestick pattern: The candle has a small body The wick at the bottom must be big compared to the body At the top, it should have no wick, or be very small The color of the body doesn’t matter This 1-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are star
      Jesus XAUUSD
      Osama Echchakery
      Experts
      Jesus XAUUSD is a professional Gold trading EA built specifically for XAUUSD, using advanced price-action pattern recognition and multi-timeframe analysis to deliver stable, accurate entries on Gold. This Expert Advisor is engineered for traders seeking a true institutional-grade XAUUSD robot with real candlestick logic, tested through over 100,000 optimization cycles. - REAL SIGNAL: 5K Live Signal :   Click Here Gold is fast, aggressive, and unforgiving… but with the right strategy, it becomes
      Filter:
      No reviews
      Reply to review