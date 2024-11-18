Fibonacci Retracement Assistant

Maximize your trading efficiency with the Fibonacci Retracement Assistant for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool automates the process of setting Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders as soon as you draw your Fibonacci retracement levels. Designed for traders seeking precision and speed, it eliminates the manual effort of order placement, letting you focus on market analysis.

Key Features:

  • Automatic Order Placement: Instantly set Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders when you drag Fibonacci retracement levels, saving you time and reducing execution errors.
  • Seamless Integration: Works effortlessly within your MT5 platform, simplifying your trading strategy.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Easy to use, with minimal configuration required, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Future updates will include additional settings to further customize your Fibonacci trading strategy!


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Osama Echchakery
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the "Guardian Angel System" - Your Ultimate Trading Protector! Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Guardian Angel System - a comprehensive and powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience and safeguard your investments. Let's explore the remarkable features that make the Guardian Angel System a game-changer in the world of trading: Precise Trade Execution: The Guardian Angel System incorporates a sophisticated Spread Filter, allowing you to se
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GA Moving Average
Osama Echchakery
4 (2)
Experts
"GA Moving Average" - Intelligent Moving Average Expert Advisor (01) Initial Trade Settings: Customize your initial trade settings to start your trading journey. By using the spread filter option, you can ensure optimal trade execution. Set the maximum spread limit up to 10 pips to protect your strategy from unfavorable market conditions. (02) Entry Point Settings: Precisely configure your entry points. Configure the fast and slow moving averages to capture market momentum. Choose from multiple
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GA Classic RSI mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
RSI   EA is a   fully automated   Forex trading strategy based on the MACD indicator, one of the most popular and widely used trend-following methods in technical analysis. This expert advisor automatically opens and manages buy and sell trades using RSI to capture market momentum while removing emotional decision-making. Premium advanced   version with   +40 filter!   :   Click Here Or search "RSI ProLab mt5" on the market
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GA RSI Project
Osama Echchakery
3.5 (4)
Experts
Introducing the "Guardian Angel System" - Your Ultimate Trading Protector! Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Guardian Angel System - a comprehensive and powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience and safeguard your investments. Let's explore the remarkable features that make the Guardian Angel System a game-changer in the world of trading: Precise Trade Execution: The Guardian Angel System incorporates a sophisticated Spread Filter, allowing you to set
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GA Double Moving Average mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Double Moving Average EA is a fully automated Forex trading strategy based on the double moving average crossover, one of the most popular and widely used trend-following methods in technical analysis. This expert advisor automatically opens and manages buy and sell trades using fast and slow moving averages to capture market momentum while removing emotional decision-making. Premium advanced   version with   +40 filter!   :   Click Here Or search "MA crossover ProLab mt5" on the market
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GA MAcD
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Introducing the "Guardian Angel System" - Your Ultimate Trading Protector! Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Guardian Angel System - a comprehensive and powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience and safeguard your investments. Let's explore the remarkable features that make the Guardian Angel System a game-changer in the world of trading: Precise Trade Execution: The Guardian Angel System incorporates a sophisticated Spread Filter, allowing you to se
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GA Paraboli SAR
Osama Echchakery
4 (3)
Experts
Introducing the "Guardian Angel System" - Your Ultimate Trading Protector! Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Guardian Angel System - a comprehensive and powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience and safeguard your investments. Let's explore the remarkable features that make the Guardian Angel System a game-changer in the world of trading: Precise Trade Execution: The Guardian Angel System incorporates a sophisticated Spread Filter, allowing you to se
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GA MACD mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
MACD   EA is a   fully automated   Forex trading strategy based on the MACD indicator, one of the most popular and widely used trend-following methods in technical analysis. This expert advisor automatically opens and manages buy and sell trades using MACD crossover to capture market momentum while removing emotional decision-making. Premium advanced   version with   +40 filter!   :   Click Here Or search "MACD ProLab mt5" on the market
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GA Single Moving Average
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Introducing the "Guardian Angel System" - Your Ultimate Trading Protector! Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Guardian Angel System - a comprehensive and powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience and safeguard your investments. Let's explore the remarkable features that make the Guardian Angel System a game-changer in the world of trading: Precise Trade Execution: The Guardian Angel System incorporates a sophisticated Spread Filter, allowing you to se
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GA Stochastic Oscillator
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Introducing the "Guardian Angel System" - Your Ultimate Trading Protector! Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Guardian Angel System - a comprehensive and powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience and safeguard your investments. Let's explore the remarkable features that make the Guardian Angel System a game-changer in the world of trading: Precise Trade Execution: The Guardian Angel System incorporates a sophisticated Spread Filter, allowing you to se
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Infi Trade MT4
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Infi Trade: Revolutionize Your Trading with Advanced Automation Unlock the Power of Automated Trading: Infi Trade is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek efficiency and profitability in the Forex market. Our EA leverages the sophisticated grid hedge strategy to maximize your trading opportunities, delivering a seamless, automated trading experience. Intelligent Grid Hedge Strategy: At the core of Infi Trade is our innovative grid hedge strategy. This approach intelligentl
Last Hope MT4
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Introducing Last Hope EA , On of my best 30 personal EAs ,the groundbreaking MQL4 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade ! Developed by me and with love, with trading experience of over 5 years. IMPORTANT! Pairs recommended :  EURCHF , EURUSD, USDCHF,   GBPCAD   and   EURCAD Promotional Price of only  127  USD  ! Price will increase after SOON to 177 USD and then increase by 50 USD after every 10 Purchases !  This EA dosen't need a description, test the EA by yourself and see resu
SMC Pro for mt4
Osama Echchakery
Indicators
SMC Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to help traders read market structure with precision and clarity. It visualizes the core principles used by institutional trading such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), internal and swing structures, and key liquidity zones directly on the chart in real time. Pricing Launch Price : $33 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $10 after every 10 purchases. Final Price : $69 The indicator autom
ICT Killzones and Pivots Pro for MT4
Osama Echchakery
Indicators
ICT Killzones & Pivots Pro is a powerful trading indicator designed to visualize the most important intraday sessions and liquidity zones used by professional traders. It automatically highlights key trading periods such as Asia, London, and New York sessions, allowing traders to clearly see when market activity and volatility are at their highest. Pricing Launch Price : $33 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $10 after every 10 purchases. Final Price : $69 The indicator draw
Support Resistance Pro MT4 Toolkit
Osama Echchakery
Indicators
Support Resistance Pro Toolkit is a professional support and resistance indicator built on advanced Donchian structure logic, designed to provide a clear and structured view of market behavior. It automatically detects key support and resistance zones, tracks their evolution over time, and highlights how price interacts with these levels through sweeps, breakouts, and retests. Pricing Launch Price : $33 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $10 after every 10 purchases. Final P
Tweezer Bottom GA
Osama Echchakery
Experts
The Tweezer Bottom candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Tweezer Bottom candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish The second candle is bullish The lows from both candles should be pretty much at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are starting to take control. When a Tweezer Bott
Three Outside Up GA
Osama Echchakery
Experts
The Three Outside Up candlestick pattern is formed by three candles. Here’s how to identify the Three Outside Up candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and small The second candle is bullish and engulfs the first one completely The third candle is bullish and closes above the other ones This 3-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are
Bullish Counterattack Line GA
Osama Echchakery
Experts
The Bullish Counterattack Line candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Bullish Counterattack candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and big The second candle is bullish and small There’s a gap between the close of the first candle and the open of the second candle They both close at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a
MA crossover PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the potential of automated trading with our state-of-the-art Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor (EA), designed to provide a seamless trading experience. This EA integrates robust filters and comprehensive settings, making it an ideal choice for traders of all experience levels. $32  (3 copy left) next price $99 Key Features and Benefits: Full Control Over Your Trading : No Martingale, Hedging, or Grid : Ensures a safe trading approach without risky strategies. Easy Installation : Ge
RSI PROject MT5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Discover the full potential of automated trading with RSI PROject, our cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor (EA). This sophisticated tool is designed to streamline your trading journey, offering a user-friendly interface combined with powerful filters and in-depth customization options. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, RSI PROject adapts to your needs, helping you optimize strategies and make informed decisions with confidence. $32  (3 copy left) next price $99 Key Features and Benef
Parabolic SAR PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Parabolic SAR PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Parabolic SAR indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Parabolic SAR PROject EA ad
Jesus
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Hello, traders!  I am  Jesus , the ultimate Gold trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on XAUUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the Gold market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in gold trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends,  Jesus  is here
ADX PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   ADX PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used ADX indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the ADX PROject EA adapts seamlessly to various mar
MACD Project
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with MACD PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool based on the popular MACD indicator. The EA is designed with robust filters, allowing traders to manage risks through flexible settings like lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. It offers multiple trend confirmation options and trailing stop methods, making it suitable for diverse market conditions. Price : $32 (3 copies left), Next: $99 Full Control Over Your Tra
Bollinger Bands PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Bollinger Bands indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Bollinger Bands PROject EA adap
CandleFibo Pro
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the power of automated trading with the Fully Automated Fibonacci Retracement EA for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor dynamically identifies Fibonacci retracement levels and places trades based on candle formations—completely hands-free. Designed to simplify your trading process, it ensures accurate and timely execution without the need for constant monitoring. Key Features: Automated Trade Execution : The EA automatically analyzes Fibonacci retracement levels and enters trades based on
Jesus GBPUSD
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Hello, traders!  I am  Jesus , the ultimate  GBP  trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on  GBPUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the GBPUSD market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in GPBUSD trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends,  Jesus  i
Stochastic Oscillator PROject mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Stochastic Oscillator PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Stochastic Oscillator indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Stochastic
Hammer PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
The Hammer candlestick pattern is formed by one single candle. Here’s how to identify the Hammer candlestick pattern: The candle has a small body The wick at the bottom must be big compared to the body At the top, it should have no wick, or be very small The color of the body doesn’t matter This 1-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are star
Jesus XAUUSD
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Jesus XAUUSD is a professional Gold trading EA built specifically for XAUUSD, using advanced price-action pattern recognition and multi-timeframe analysis to deliver stable, accurate entries on Gold. This Expert Advisor is engineered for traders seeking a true institutional-grade XAUUSD robot with real candlestick logic, tested through over 100,000 optimization cycles. - REAL SIGNAL: 5K Live Signal :   Click Here Gold is fast, aggressive, and unforgiving… but with the right strategy, it becomes
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