Maximize your trading efficiency with the Fibonacci Retracement Assistant for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool automates the process of setting Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders as soon as you draw your Fibonacci retracement levels. Designed for traders seeking precision and speed, it eliminates the manual effort of order placement, letting you focus on market analysis.

Key Features:

Automatic Order Placement : Instantly set Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders when you drag Fibonacci retracement levels, saving you time and reducing execution errors.

: Instantly set Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders when you drag Fibonacci retracement levels, saving you time and reducing execution errors. Seamless Integration : Works effortlessly within your MT5 platform, simplifying your trading strategy.

: Works effortlessly within your MT5 platform, simplifying your trading strategy. User-Friendly Interface: Easy to use, with minimal configuration required, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Future updates will include additional settings to further customize your Fibonacci trading strategy!



