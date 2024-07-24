MA crossover PROject

Unlock the potential of automated trading with our state-of-the-art Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor (EA), designed to provide a seamless trading experience. This EA integrates robust filters and comprehensive settings, making it an ideal choice for traders of all experience levels.

$32 (3 copy left) next price $99

Key Features and Benefits:

Full Control Over Your Trading:

  • No Martingale, Hedging, or Grid: Ensures a safe trading approach without risky strategies.
  • Easy Installation: Get started in minutes with a straightforward setup process.
  • Low Capital Requirement: Perfect for traders with limited initial funds.
  • No Artificial Intelligence or Neural Networks: Focuses on proven technical analysis.

Enhanced Profitability and Protection:

  • Large Take Profit Levels: Maximizes your profit potential.
  • Stop-Loss Protection: Safeguards your positions against unfavorable market movements.
  • Multiple Capital Management Strategies: Choose from a variety of risk management options to suit your trading style.

Advanced Trade Management:

  • Automated Trading: Eliminates the need for constant monitoring by executing trades based on your pre-defined settings.
  • Flexible Trade Management: Customize parameters such as:
    • Trade Direction: Opt for long, short, or both trade directions.
    • Risk Management: Set a risk percentage or fixed lot size.
    • Take Profit and Stop Loss: Define your profit targets and stop-loss levels.
    • Trailing Stop: Adjusts your stop-loss as the market moves favorably.
    • Break-Even: Locks in profits once a certain level is reached.
    • Max Drawdown Protection: Automatically exits trades or closes the account if losses exceed a specific threshold.

Customizable Settings:

  • Magic Number: Assign unique identifiers to distinguish trades.
  • Order Comments: Add personalized comments for easier trade identification.
  • Trade Alerts: Receive notifications for opened or closed trades.
  • Time Filters: Restrict trading activity to specific hours.
  • Trading Session Filters: Limit trading to market sessions like Sydney, Tokyo, London, or New York.
  • Day of Week Filters: Choose the days when the EA is active.

Multiple Trend Filters:

  • Moving Averages (MAs): Base your trades on the crossover of moving averages.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI): Integrate RSI for better trade accuracy.
  • Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Utilize MACD to enhance trend identification.
  • Parabolic SAR: Further refine trade entries and exits.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations:

  • Broker: Any broker with a low spread.
  • Minimum Initial Deposit: Flexible based on your preference.
  • Account Type: Compatible with any account type.
  • VPS: Mandatory for 24/7 operation.

Experience the freedom and efficiency of automated trading with our Moving Average Crossover EA. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this EA offers the tools and flexibility needed to enhance your trading strategy.


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fagerfors 2025.04.21 07:14 
 

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