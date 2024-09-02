Smart Levels Breakouts

This EA is designed to automatically execute trades based on a sophisticated strategy that identifies and exploits price action patterns and market dynamics:

  • Swing High/Low Analysis: Detects significant swing highs and lows to determine market trends and reversals.
  • Supply and Demand Zones: Automatically plots supply and demand zones to identify potential entry and exit points, ensuring optimal trade opportunities.
  • Dynamic Stop-Loss Management: Uses trailing stop-losses levels to maximize profits and minimize risks, adapting to market conditions in real-time.
  • Break of Structure (BOS) Detection: Identifies break of structure levels, enabling the EA to react swiftly to changes in market direction.
  • Custom Alerts and Notifications: Provides real-time alerts for trade entries, exits, stop-loss adjustments, and key market movements.
  • Optimized for Both Long and Short Trades: Flexible trading options that support long, short, or both types of trades to capture market opportunities in any direction.
  • Highly Adaptable to Any Chart: Comes with a wide range of customizable inputs, allowing traders to fine-tune settings to match any market conditions, timeframes, and trading styles.
  • Versatile Usage: Can also be used as an indicator, providing valuable insights into market trends and price action without initiating trades.

This EA offers a robust and adaptive trading solution for both novice and experienced traders, focusing on price action and market structure to drive consistent results.


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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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