CandleFibo Pro
- Experts
-
Osama EchchakeryI WILL CODE ALL THE TRADING STRATEGIES IN THE WORLD FOR YOU.
PROGRESS (16/365)
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Unlock the power of automated trading with the Fully Automated Fibonacci Retracement EA for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor dynamically identifies Fibonacci retracement levels and places trades based on candle formations—completely hands-free. Designed to simplify your trading process, it ensures accurate and timely execution without the need for constant monitoring.
Key Features:
- Automated Trade Execution: The EA automatically analyzes Fibonacci retracement levels and enters trades based on specific candle patterns, maximizing your potential for profitable entries.
- Completely Hands-Free Operation: Once set up, the EA takes full control of your trades, from analysis to execution, allowing you to focus on strategy or step away from the screen.
- Advanced Inputs & Customization: Personalize your EA settings for a trading strategy that suits your style.
- Future-Ready Enhancements: Upcoming versions will introduce additional input options, giving you even more control and flexibility in refining your automated trading approach.