Last Hope MT4
- Experts
-
Osama EchchakeryI WILL CODE ALL THE TRADING STRATEGIES IN THE WORLD FOR YOU.
PROGRESS (16/365)
- Version: 3.33
- Activations: 20
Introducing Last Hope EA, On of my best 30 personal EAs ,the groundbreaking MQL4 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade ! Developed by me and with love, with trading experience of over 5 years.
IMPORTANT! Pairs recommended : EURCHF, EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPCAD and EURCAD
Promotional Price of only 127 USD ! Price will increase after SOON to 177 USD and then increase by 50 USD after every 10 Purchases !
This EA dosen't need a description, test the EA by yourself and see results.
Good choice to add to your portfolio with good safe passive income and long term investment!
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: EURCHF
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit : $100
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with low spreads.
- IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
Specifications:
- Trade EURCHF
- DOES NOT USE Grid, Hedge or multiple open trades
- Only 1 max open trade
- Every trade is protected with SL
- Autolot function incorporated
- Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers.
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)