Last Hope MT4

Introducing Last Hope EA, On of my best 30 personal EAs ,the groundbreaking MQL4 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade ! Developed by me and with love, with trading experience of over 5 years.

IMPORTANT! Pairs recommended : EURCHF, EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPCAD and EURCAD

Promotional Price of only 127 USD ! Price will increase after SOON to 177 USD and then increase by 50 USD after every 10 Purchases ! 

This EA dosen't need a description, test the EA by yourself and see results.

Good choice to add to your portfolio with good safe passive income and long term investment!

Recommendations:


  • Currency pair: EURCHF
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $100
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with low spreads.
  • IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Specifications:


  • Trade EURCHF
  • DOES NOT USE  Grid, Hedge or multiple open trades
  • Only 1 max open trade
  • Every trade is protected with SL
  • Autolot function incorporated
  • Very easy to install,  does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect  for most brokers.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

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