Last Hope MT4

Introducing Last Hope EA, On of my best 30 personal EAs ,the groundbreaking MQL4 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade ! Developed by me and with love, with trading experience of over 5 years.

IMPORTANT! Pairs recommended : EURCHF, EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPCAD and EURCAD



Promotional Price of only 127 USD ! Price will increase after SOON to 177 USD and then increase by 50 USD after every 10 Purchases !

This EA dosen't need a description, test the EA by yourself and see results.

Good choice to add to your portfolio with good safe passive income and long term investment!

Recommendations:





Currency pair: EURCHF

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit : $100

Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with low spreads.

IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Specifications:



