TG AveraEdge MT5
- Experts
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Daciana Elena ChiricaWe are the "Tradegineers" team, a close-knit group of software engineers deeply immersed in the financial sector. With over 5 years of dedicated experience, we've crafted our expertise in developing Expert Advisors tailored for both business entities and private investors. Our success is evident in
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
Avera Edge (EA) employs an averaging strategy designed for long-term profitability with low risk. It operates by initiating trades and setting take profit levels. If the market quickly reaches the take profit point, it opens another trade upon the next candle's opening. Conversely, if the market moves against the trade, it employs an averaging technique to secure more favorable prices.