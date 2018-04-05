TG AveraEdge MT5

Avera Edge (EA) employs an averaging strategy designed for long-term profitability with low risk. It operates by initiating trades and setting take profit levels. If the market quickly reaches the take profit point, it opens another trade upon the next candle's opening.  Conversely, if the market moves against the trade, it employs an averaging technique to secure more favorable prices.

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4.86 (7)
Indicators
The MACD 2 Line Indicator is a powerful, upgraded version of the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This tool is the embodiment of versatility and functionality, capable of delivering comprehensive market insights to both beginner and advanced traders. The MACD 2 Line Indicator for MQL4 offers a dynamic perspective of market momentum and direction, through clear, visually compelling charts and real-time analysis. Metatrader4 Version |  How-to Install Product | How-t
FREE
TG Multi Timeframe Moving Average MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
4.75 (4)
Indicators
TG MTF MA MT5   is designed to display a multi-timeframe moving average (MA) on any chart timeframe while allowing users to specify and view the MA values from a particular timeframe across all timeframes. This functionality enables users to focus on the moving average of a specific timeframe without switching charts. By isolating the moving average values of a specific timeframe across all timeframes, users can gain insights into the trend dynamics and potential trading opportunities without sw
FREE
TG Macd 2 Line MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Indicators
The MACD 2 Line Indicator is a powerful, upgraded version of the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This tool is the embodiment of versatility and functionality, capable of delivering comprehensive market insights to both beginner and advanced traders. The MACD 2 Line Indicator for MQL4 offers a dynamic perspective of market momentum and direction, through clear, visually compelling charts and real-time analysis. Metatrader5 Version |  How-to Install Product | How-to
FREE
TG Multi Timeframe Moving Average MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
5 (1)
Indicators
TG MTF MA MT5     is designed to display a   multi-timeframe moving average (MA)   on   any   chart   timeframe   while allowing users to specify and view the MA values from a particular timeframe across all timeframes. This functionality enables users to focus on the moving average of a specific timeframe without switching charts.   By   isolating   the moving average values of a specific timeframe across all timeframes, users can gain insights into the trend dynamics and potential trading opp
FREE
TG Risk Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader5 Version   | All Products | Contact Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size comp
TG Trade Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader5 Version |  All Products  |  Contact Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   and   MQ
TG AveraEdge MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Experts
Avera Edge  (EA) employs an   averaging strategy   designed for   long-term   profitability with low risk. It operates by initiating trades and setting take profit levels. If the market quickly reaches the take profit point, it opens another trade upon the next candle's opening.    Conversely, if the market moves against the trade, it employs an averaging technique to secure more favorable prices. Go to ->  Metatrader5 Version |  All Products  |  Contact
TG Risk Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader4 Version |  All Products  |  Contact   Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size c
TG Trade Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader4 Version   |   All Products   |   Contact   Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   an
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