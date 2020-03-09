Yijing Index

The Book of Changes is a product of ancient civilization and a philosophical work that highly integrates natural and social sciences in China. The Book of Changes believes that all things in heaven and earth are constantly developing, and it explains the laws of nature. This law reveals the characteristics of the entire universe, covering the attributes of all things in heaven and earth. The Book of Changes is the crystallization of the wisdom of the Chinese nation. It is the crystallization of the wisdom of the Chinese nation.

The Book of Changes contains simple and profound natural laws and dialectical ideas, and is the crystallization of the wisdom of the Chinese nation for five thousand years. It understands and grasps the world from a holistic perspective, viewing humans and nature as an organic whole that is mutually responsive, that is, the unity of heaven and humanity.

The Book of Changes has long been used for divination. Divination is the prediction of future developments, and the Book of Changes is a book that summarizes the laws and theories of these predictions.

This indicator is based on the Book of Changes and is only used for a 5-minute cycle.

Only crossing destined people.