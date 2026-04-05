Fnix MA colored no repaint
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Fnix Ma colored.
This is a custom indicator designed to assist traders in identifying trends in financial markets.
The MA - Master Trend Position Trade is a tool that calculates and displays moving averages to aid in the analysis of asset trends.
Key Features:
Calculates moving averages for trend identification.
Recommended for use on timeframes above D1/W1/MN (Daily/Weekly/Monthly).
Suggests the use of pending orders for analysis.
Compatible with all currency pairs.
Additional Details:
Simple and intuitive visual interface.
Adjustable indicator with configurable parameters.
Instructions for Use:
Install the indicator on your technical analysis platform.
Apply it to financial asset charts to visualize calculated trends.
Support and Contact:
For inquiries or technical assistance, please contact via email.
Note: This is a custom indicator and does not replace investment analyses and strategies.
It is recommended to test on a demo account before using on a live account.