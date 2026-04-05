Fnix MA colored no repaint

Fnix Ma colored.
 
This is a custom indicator designed to assist traders in identifying trends in financial markets. 
The MA - Master Trend Position Trade is a tool that calculates and displays moving averages to aid in the analysis of asset trends.

Key Features:

Calculates moving averages for trend identification.
Recommended for use on timeframes above D1/W1/MN (Daily/Weekly/Monthly).
Suggests the use of pending orders for analysis.
Compatible with all currency pairs.
Additional Details:

Simple and intuitive visual interface.
Adjustable indicator with configurable parameters.
Instructions for Use:

Install the indicator on your technical analysis platform.
Apply it to financial asset charts to visualize calculated trends.
Support and Contact:
For inquiries or technical assistance, please contact via email.

Note: This is a custom indicator and does not replace investment analyses and strategies. 

It is recommended to test on a demo account before using on a live account.
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THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
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