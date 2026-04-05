Fnix MA colored no repaint

Fnix Ma colored.

This is a custom indicator designed to assist traders in identifying trends in financial markets.

The MA - Master Trend Position Trade is a tool that calculates and displays moving averages to aid in the analysis of asset trends.





Key Features:





Calculates moving averages for trend identification.

Recommended for use on timeframes above D1/W1/MN (Daily/Weekly/Monthly).

Suggests the use of pending orders for analysis.

Compatible with all currency pairs.

Additional Details:





Simple and intuitive visual interface.

Adjustable indicator with configurable parameters.

Instructions for Use:





Install the indicator on your technical analysis platform.

Apply it to financial asset charts to visualize calculated trends.

Support and Contact:

For inquiries or technical assistance, please contact via email.





Note: This is a custom indicator and does not replace investment analyses and strategies.



