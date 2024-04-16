Fnix l long position

Are you an investor looking for long-term opportunities in the financial market?





I present to you the Custom Long-Term Trend Indicator.

This indicator is designed for traders who wish to trade positions on longer timeframes than daily, weekly, and monthly charts.





With clear and precise signals, you will have the assistance you need to make informed decisions.





Key features:





Long-Term Strategy: This indicator is perfect for investors committed to long-term trading.





Recommended Timeframes:

I recommend using this indicator on timeframes longer than daily to achieve the best results.





Accurate Signals:

Wait for the signals generated by the indicator and the candlestick closures for well-informed decisions.





Pending Orders:

For optimized use, consider using pending orders such as buy stop or sell stop.





Appropriate Lot Sizes:

Accounts with smaller balances can benefit from lot sizes of 0.01 for effective risk management.





Recommended Currency Pairs:

The ideal currency pairs for this indicator include XAUUSD (gold), XAGUSD (silver), EURUSD (Euro/USD), and GBPUSD (British Pound/USD).





Important Note:





Please remember that this indicator is a valuable tool for long-term traders. Follow the recommended guidelines and adapt it to your trading style.





For any questions or support, please contact the author.





Please keep in mind that this indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits.





It is essential to conduct comprehensive market analysis and manage risks appropriately when using any indicator or trading strategy.





Opt to receive the material directly from the seller via email and take advantage of the long-term trading opportunities that this indicator offers!



