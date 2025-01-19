Egoola EA 5

Egoola EA it is a fully automated “reversal” trading system. It can also be called "trend continuation"  system as when first trade with trend goes into profit, EA will be scalping it all the way to top (multiple consecutive entries and getting profit on the way(.

Advisor contain settings to protect your equity (equity stop loss) and margin. Additionally after equity stop loss gets trigger there is an option to disable trading for number of hours, which make it suitable for prop firms.

You can also trade together with this Advisor. If allowed, EA can treat manually placed order as their own and continue with EA logic based on them.

When an advisor goes into a bigger draw-down, its goals shift from "making a profit" to "keeping a deposit" and, in order to reduce risks, exits positions at the slightest opportunity based on "draw-down management" settings. This approach allows this EA to work for years without blowing up your account. The main profit comes from situations when draw-downs are not deep and trend is being scalped. If the draw-down is deep, then positions will be closed with a minimum profit to unload the deposit by closing the positions with a minimum profit.


Settings + Manual can be found here


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Egoola EA
Wieslaw Stanislaw Golec
Experts
Egoola EA it is a fully automated “reversal” trading system. It can also be called "trend continuation"  system as when first trade with trend goes into profit, EA will be scalping it all the way to top (multiple consecutive entries and getting profit on the way(. Advisor contain settings to protect your equity (equity stop loss) and margin. Additionally after equity stop loss gets trigger there is an option to disable trading for number of hours, which make it suitable for prop firms. You can
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