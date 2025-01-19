Egoola EA

Egoola EA it is a fully automated “reversal” trading system. It can also be called "trend continuation"  system as when first trade with trend goes into profit, EA will be scalping it all the way to top (multiple consecutive entries and getting profit on the way(.

Advisor contain settings to protect your equity (equity stop loss) and margin. Additionally after equity stop loss gets trigger there is an option to disable trading for number of hours, which make it suitable for prop firms.

You can also trade together with this Advisor. If allowed, EA can treat manually placed order as their own and continue with EA logic based on them.

When an advisor goes into a bigger draw-down, its goals shift from "making a profit" to "keeping a deposit" and, in order to reduce risks, exits positions at the slightest opportunity based on "draw-down management" settings. This approach allows this EA to work for years without blowing up your account. The main profit comes from situations when draw-downs are not deep and trend is being scalped. If the draw-down is deep, then positions will be closed with a minimum profit to unload the deposit by closing the positions with a minimum profit.


Settings + Manual can be found here

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Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Egoola EA 5
Wieslaw Stanislaw Golec
Experts
Egoola EA it is a fully automated “reversal” trading system. It can also be called "trend continuation"  system as when first trade with trend goes into profit, EA will be scalping it all the way to top (multiple consecutive entries and getting profit on the way(. Advisor contain settings to protect your equity (equity stop loss) and margin. Additionally after equity stop loss gets trigger there is an option to disable trading for number of hours, which make it suitable for prop firms. You can
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