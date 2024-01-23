MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model S
- Indicateurs
- Anon Candra N
- Version: 1.20
- Mise à jour: 23 janvier 2024
- Activations: 20
Introducing the advanced trading tools of 2023.
MTF PPAAF Model S.
This is sub window version of my best trading tool : MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered.
Click here to learn more about MTF PPAAF.
This trading tool is equipped with various powerful features :
- MTF = Multi Time Frame = Time Frame can be changed.
- On/off button.
- Non Repaint Arrows.
- Customizable parameter, color etc.
- Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast stochastic main line & fast stochastic signal line (mode number 1).
- Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast macd main line & fast macd signal line (mode number 2).
- Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of moving average 1 & moving average 2 line (mode number 3).
- Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast RSI & slow RSI line (mode number 4).
- Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of RSI and MA (mode number 5).
- Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast CCI and slow CCI (mode number 6).
- Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of fast stochastic main line x fast stochastic signal line.
- Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of fast RSI line x slow RSI line.
- Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of fast CCI line x slow CCI line.
- Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of fast macd main line x fast macd signal line.
- Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of RSI line x MA line.
- MTF trendbar of dual stochastic.
- MTF trendbar of dual double RSI.
- MTF curve of dual stochastic.
- MTF curve of dual double RSI.
- Pivot level.
- Replay system.
- Candle high time frame.
- Beautiful 20 dashboard color scheme.
- Beautiful 11 ATF color scheme.
- OBOS line scheme.
- TSPI = Time Spread Profit Info.
- Vertical lines trading in the zone (new V 1.10).
- Status quo trading in the zone (new V 1.10).
This trading tool has gone through various in-depth research.
I am sure this tool will help you become a pro trader and achieve financial success.
Download it now.
Thank you.
