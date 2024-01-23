MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model S

Introducing the advanced trading tools of 2023.

MTF PPAAF Model S.

This is sub window version of my best trading tool : MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered. 

Click here to learn more about MTF PPAAF.

This trading tool is equipped with various powerful features :

  1. MTF = Multi Time Frame = Time Frame can be changed.
  2. On/off button.
  3. Non Repaint Arrows. 
  4. Customizable parameter, color etc. 
  5. Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast stochastic main line & fast stochastic signal line (mode number 1).
  6. Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast macd main line & fast macd signal line (mode number 2).
  7. Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of moving average 1 & moving average 2 line (mode number 3).
  8. Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast RSI & slow RSI line (mode number 4).
  9. Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of RSI and MA (mode number 5).
  10. Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast CCI and slow CCI (mode number 6).
  11. Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of fast stochastic main line x fast stochastic signal line.
  12. Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of fast RSI line x slow RSI line.
  13. Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of fast CCI line x slow CCI line.
  14. Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of fast macd main line x fast macd signal line.
  15. Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of RSI line x MA line.
  16. MTF trendbar of dual stochastic.
  17. MTF trendbar of dual double RSI.
  18. MTF curve of dual stochastic. 
  19. MTF curve of dual double RSI.
  20. Pivot level.
  21. Replay system.
  22. Candle high time frame.
  23. Beautiful 20 dashboard color scheme.
  24. Beautiful 11 ATF color scheme.
  25. OBOS line scheme. 
  26. TSPI = Time Spread Profit Info.
  27. Vertical lines trading in the zone (new V 1.10).
  28. Status quo trading in the zone (new V 1.10).

This trading tool has gone through various in-depth research.

I am sure this tool will help you become a pro trader and achieve financial success.

Download it now.

Thank you.

#priceaction #tradingtool #stochrsi #rsiindicator #stochastic #macd #cci #movingaverage #rsima #dashboardtrading 


