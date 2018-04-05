Gold seasonal

CAUTION: The entry time is GMT+2+3/EST +7 DST. Most brokers use this configuration. However, if it's different, this robot cannot be used as is. You can contact me, and I can create EAs adjusted to the schedule.





Gold strategy in 1 Hour candlesticks on an intraweek seasonal pattern combined to fibo retracements and quantitative analisys.





Volumen predefined is 1 lot, which is ideal for a 50k - 100 k account, so please adjust carefully to your risk behaviour and capital to trade





Works very good itself, but is better combined in a portfolio with the others strategies. Which performs a robust grow expectations.

You may adjust risk to the total portfolio, and get a perfomance can pass with a good probability challengues of prop firms swing style, as for example FTMO.



