Gold seasonal
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Gold strategy in 1 Hour candlesticks on an intraweek seasonal pattern combined to fibo retracements and quantitative analisys.
Volumen predefined is 1 lot, which is ideal for a 50k - 100 k account, so please adjust carefully to your risk behaviour and capital to trade
Works very good itself, but is better combined in a portfolio with the others strategies. Which performs a robust grow expectations.
You may adjust risk to the total portfolio, and get a perfomance can pass with a good probability challengues of prop firms swing style, as for example FTMO.