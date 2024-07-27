Nasdaq Scalp

Strategy on Nasdaq with 5-minute candles. It executes frequent trades on a daily basis.

Profitable since 2018, it is a solid strategy, not based on martingale or Grid, its core is a combination of price action and indicators optimized for buying or selling.

It operates with pending orders executed during moments of volatility.

Its quality-price ratio is amazing

By default, the robot opens one lot; be careful with the drawdown. One lot for an account of $100,000 generates an annual drawdown of 13%. Adjust the lot size proportionally to the account to avoid problems.


Actualization. Account since published continues growing.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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