Nasdaq Scalp

Strategy on Nasdaq with 5-minute candles. It executes frequent trades on a daily basis.

Profitable since 2018, it is a solid strategy, not based on martingale or Grid, its core is a combination of price action and indicators optimized for buying or selling.

It operates with pending orders executed during moments of volatility.

Its quality-price ratio is amazing

By default, the robot opens one lot; be careful with the drawdown. One lot for an account of $100,000 generates an annual drawdown of 13%. Adjust the lot size proportionally to the account to avoid problems.





Actualization. Account since published continues growing.