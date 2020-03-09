Quick Drawing Tool

About testing Mode:

1.To get the best usage experience please use the tick data to test and adjust the test speed to proper speed (tick price jump quickly but K bars scroll slowly)!!!

2.Click "Indicator Properties"-> Click "Reset" before testing the indicator to restore the default parameters of the indicator.





1. Compound Drawings

(1) Line segment with arrow

(2) Continuous line segment (broken line)

(3) Parallelogram

(4) Polygon

(5) Profit and loss ratio measurement tools





2. Backtracking By the Z key in the process of drawing the line

Line types that support Z-key backtracking: continuous line segments (broken line) ,channels,parallelograms,polygons, and fibo extensions.









3.Automatic Adsorption

(1) Click the "Lock-Button" to switch the automatic adsorption switch before drawing the line

(2) The shortcut Ctrl key can be used to switch the automatic adsorption during drawing



4. Stretch Horizontally To Right

When drawing a trend line segment or rectangle, click the "Line-Type-Button" or the shortcut key C to switch horizontal extension.









5. Show On TF Of Drawings

Click the "多/单" button and the "Line-Style-Button" to set the single tf/All tf/specified tf display.









6.Stop Drawing

(1) Click the original location twice

(2) Click the button on panel

(3) Click on the price axis on the right

(4) Special treatment of continuous line segments

Click in the original location -- without arrow Click on the right price axis -- with the arrow Click the button to stop -- with arrow





7. Object Selection

Click an object to select it. The information about the selected object is displayed in the upper left corner of the chart and the audio of the object is played. Whether the object is locked or not has different sound effects.









8. Lock/Unlock Selected Object

Select the object and then click the "Lock/Unlock-Button".









9. Object Replication

Select objects (trendline and rectangle) and click the "多/单" button to copy, or the shortcut key V to copy.









10. Delete Selected Object

Select the object and then click the "Delete-Button" to delete.









11. Delete In Batches

Click the "Delete-Button" when no object is selected to bring up the Batch Delete panel.









12. Continuous Lock

Click the "Lock/Unlock-Button" to enable continuous lock mode when no object is selected.









13. Continuous Deletion

Shortcut key D To enable or disable continuous deletion. Click "连续删除" to disable continuous deletion.









14. Hide Drawings

Click the "Visibility-Button" to show and hide all drawn lines.









15. Hide the Candlestick

Shortcut key K hides the candlestick.









16. Whiteboard Mode

Hide all drawn lines + hide candlestick .

Delete whiteboard contents: If no objects are selected, click Delete to display the Batch Delete panel. Then click All in This Chart to clear the whiteboard









17, Adjust Trend Line To Keep Horizontal/Fibo To Keep Vertical

Select the object (trendline and Fibo callback FIbo extension) and use the shortcut key C.









18. The Trend Line Flips Horizontally

(1) Shortcut key H-- left and right symmetric horizontal flip

(2) Shortcut key 2--2:3 more steep horizontal flip

(3) Shortcut key 3--3:2 more gentle horizontal flip





19, Two-Color Switch

(1) Shortcut key G - red and green switch

(2) Shortcut key R - red and blue switch





20.Object Properties Panel

(1) Double click the object

(2) Shortcut key E





21.Drawings Alert

Double click the objects to bring up the properties panel and click the alarm switch button to turn on and off the alarm









22. Save Screenshots

(1) Shortcut key J-- bring up the screenshot settings panel

(2) Shortcut key O-- save the screenshot



