ASR Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Arash Nikniazi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
ASR (Accurate Support Resistance) Indicator
Uniqe formula behind this indicator makes it one the world's best support resistance indicator.
watch the tutorial video
It is user-friendly and here are some key features :
-- different calculations for swing traders and scalpers.
-- the lower the accuracy number the further the lines distance is.
--easily applicable on all charts. ( try to find the best accuracy number )
recommended accuracy number for Gold is 5or 6, for eurusd 6 or 7.
other instruments can be found easily by applying different numbers.
Join our channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/peynex
Any questions
contact me in private telegram/instagram support @peynex