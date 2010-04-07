Telegram to Discord
- Yassine El Maamouni Rahali
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Key Features:
Effortless Trade Sharing: Instantly share trade updates, images, and videos from your Telegram channels to your Discord community without manual intervention.
Real-time Communication: Keep your community in the loop with real-time updates on trades, strategies, and market insights directly from Telegram to Discord.
Customizable Settings: Tailor the forwarding process to your preferences. Choose which types of content to forward, set specific channels, and control the frequency of updates.
Secure and Reliable: Trust in a secure and reliable solution that ensures the integrity of your trade information while simplifying the communication process.
Benefits:
Save Time: Eliminate the need for manual copying and pasting, saving you valuable time that can be better spent on analyzing the markets and refining your strategies.
Enhanced Community Engagement: Foster a more engaged and informed community by delivering trade updates in real-time, boosting collaboration and discussion among your Discord members.
How it Works:
- Install the Python-based forwarder on your system.
- Active Softward
- Connect your Telegram channels and Discord community.
- Enjoy seamless trade forwarding from Telegram to Discord.
Requirements:
- Python environment
- Telegram API credentials
- Discord API credentials
Contact Information:
For inquiries, support, or further information, please contact us on Telegram: Click Here
Note: The software is intended for personal and community use. Ensure compliance with Telegram and Discord's terms of service.