Lordtrader Sniper

Overview

ELITE SMC SNIPER EA

ELITE SMC SNIPER EA is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders who want smart, precise, and disciplined trading execution on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). The EA uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy to analyze the market structure from higher timeframes and execute high-probability entries on lower timeframes.

The system is built to reduce emotional trading, improve consistency, and help traders manage risk professionally. It is suitable for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Cryptocurrency pairs like BTCUSD, and Synthetic Indices.

Advanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Strategy

Key Features

The EA combines multiple professional trading concepts including:

Break of Structure (BOS)

Change of Character (CHOCH)

Liquidity Sweep Detection

Order Block (OB) Entries

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Confirmation

Market Structure Analysis

This helps the EA identify institutional trading opportunities with better accuracy.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The EA performs analysis on higher timeframes such as:

4H

1H

15M

Then executes precise sniper entries on lower timeframes like:

1M

5M

This allows better trend confirmation and stronger entry precision.

Automatic Risk Management

The EA protects trading capital using:

Auto Lot Sizing

Dynamic Stop Loss

Smart Take Profit

Drawdown Protection

Daily Loss Limits

Risk Percentage Control

It is designed to help traders maintain disciplined risk exposure.

News & Session Filters

The EA avoids risky trading conditions with:

High Impact News Filter

Spread Filter

Trading Session Filter

Volatility Protection

This helps reduce unnecessary losses during unstable market periods.

Multi-Pair Trading Support

The EA can trade multiple instruments simultaneously including:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

XAUUSD

BTCUSD

Synthetic Indices

It scans markets automatically for valid trading setups.

User-Friendly Trading Panel

The built-in trading dashboard provides:

Real-time trade information

Profit and loss tracking

Risk monitoring

Manual control options

Strategy status display

The interface is simple, clean, and easy to use.

Fully automated trading system

Reduces emotional decision-making

Professional institutional-style strategy

Suitable for beginners and advanced traders

Supports prop firm risk management rules

Fast execution with sniper entries

Optimized for MT5 platform

Can run 24/7 on VPS

Flexible for Forex, Crypto, Gold, and Synthetic Indices

Parameter Description Risk_Percent Percentage of account balance risked per trade Auto_Lot_Size Automatically calculates lot size based on risk Stop_Loss_Points Stop loss distance in points Take_Profit_Ratio Risk-to-reward ratio for take profit Max_Drawdown Maximum allowed account drawdown protection Daily_Loss_Limit Stops trading after reaching daily loss limit Use_News_Filter Enables or disables news protection Use_Session_Filter Trades only during selected sessions Max_Spread Prevents trading during high spreads Enable_BOS Activates Break of Structure confirmation Enable_CHOCH Activates Change of Character detection Enable_Order_Block Enables Order Block entries Enable_Liquidity_Sweep Detects liquidity grab setups Multi_Pair_Mode Allows trading multiple symbols Magic_Number Unique ID for managing EA trades Trade_Start_Hour Trading session start time Trade_End_Hour Trading session end time

Advantages of ELITE SMC SNIPER EAInput ParametersRecommended Usage

For best performance:

Use on a VPS for 24/7 execution

Apply proper risk management

Use low spread brokers

Backtest before live trading

Monitor performance regularly

Conclusion

ELITE SMC SNIPER EA is built for traders who want a powerful, intelligent, and disciplined automated trading solution. By combining advanced Smart Money Concepts with professional risk management, the EA aims to deliver precise entries, controlled risk, and consistent trading performance in multiple financial markets.