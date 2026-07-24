Lordtrader Sniper
- Experts
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- Version: 12.20
- Updated: 24 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Overview
ELITE SMC SNIPER EA is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders who want smart, precise, and disciplined trading execution on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). The EA uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy to analyze the market structure from higher timeframes and execute high-probability entries on lower timeframes.
The system is built to reduce emotional trading, improve consistency, and help traders manage risk professionally. It is suitable for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Cryptocurrency pairs like BTCUSD, and Synthetic Indices.Key Features
Advanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Strategy
The EA combines multiple professional trading concepts including:
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Break of Structure (BOS)
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Change of Character (CHOCH)
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Liquidity Sweep Detection
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Order Block (OB) Entries
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Fair Value Gap (FVG) Confirmation
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Market Structure Analysis
This helps the EA identify institutional trading opportunities with better accuracy.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
The EA performs analysis on higher timeframes such as:
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4H
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1H
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15M
Then executes precise sniper entries on lower timeframes like:
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1M
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5M
This allows better trend confirmation and stronger entry precision.
Automatic Risk Management
The EA protects trading capital using:
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Auto Lot Sizing
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Dynamic Stop Loss
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Smart Take Profit
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Drawdown Protection
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Daily Loss Limits
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Risk Percentage Control
It is designed to help traders maintain disciplined risk exposure.
News & Session Filters
The EA avoids risky trading conditions with:
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High Impact News Filter
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Spread Filter
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Trading Session Filter
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Volatility Protection
This helps reduce unnecessary losses during unstable market periods.
Multi-Pair Trading Support
The EA can trade multiple instruments simultaneously including:
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EURUSD
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GBPUSD
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XAUUSD
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BTCUSD
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Synthetic Indices
It scans markets automatically for valid trading setups.
User-Friendly Trading Panel
The built-in trading dashboard provides:
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Real-time trade information
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Profit and loss tracking
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Risk monitoring
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Manual control options
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Strategy status display
The interface is simple, clean, and easy to use.Advantages of ELITE SMC SNIPER EA
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Fully automated trading system
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Reduces emotional decision-making
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Professional institutional-style strategy
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Suitable for beginners and advanced traders
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Supports prop firm risk management rules
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Fast execution with sniper entries
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Optimized for MT5 platform
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Can run 24/7 on VPS
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Flexible for Forex, Crypto, Gold, and Synthetic Indices
|Parameter
|Description
|Risk_Percent
|Percentage of account balance risked per trade
|Auto_Lot_Size
|Automatically calculates lot size based on risk
|Stop_Loss_Points
|Stop loss distance in points
|Take_Profit_Ratio
|Risk-to-reward ratio for take profit
|Max_Drawdown
|Maximum allowed account drawdown protection
|Daily_Loss_Limit
|Stops trading after reaching daily loss limit
|Use_News_Filter
|Enables or disables news protection
|Use_Session_Filter
|Trades only during selected sessions
|Max_Spread
|Prevents trading during high spreads
|Enable_BOS
|Activates Break of Structure confirmation
|Enable_CHOCH
|Activates Change of Character detection
|Enable_Order_Block
|Enables Order Block entries
|Enable_Liquidity_Sweep
|Detects liquidity grab setups
|Multi_Pair_Mode
|Allows trading multiple symbols
|Magic_Number
|Unique ID for managing EA trades
|Trade_Start_Hour
|Trading session start time
|Trade_End_Hour
|Trading session end time
For best performance:
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Use on a VPS for 24/7 execution
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Apply proper risk management
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Use low spread brokers
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Backtest before live trading
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Monitor performance regularly
ELITE SMC SNIPER EA is built for traders who want a powerful, intelligent, and disciplined automated trading solution. By combining advanced Smart Money Concepts with professional risk management, the EA aims to deliver precise entries, controlled risk, and consistent trading performance in multiple financial markets.