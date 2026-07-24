Lordtrader Sniper

ELITE SMC SNIPER EA

Overview

ELITE SMC SNIPER EA is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders who want smart, precise, and disciplined trading execution on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). The EA uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy to analyze the market structure from higher timeframes and execute high-probability entries on lower timeframes.

The system is built to reduce emotional trading, improve consistency, and help traders manage risk professionally. It is suitable for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Cryptocurrency pairs like BTCUSD, and Synthetic Indices.

Key Features

Advanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Strategy

The EA combines multiple professional trading concepts including:

  • Break of Structure (BOS)

  • Change of Character (CHOCH)

  • Liquidity Sweep Detection

  • Order Block (OB) Entries

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) Confirmation

  • Market Structure Analysis

This helps the EA identify institutional trading opportunities with better accuracy.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The EA performs analysis on higher timeframes such as:

  • 4H

  • 1H

  • 15M

Then executes precise sniper entries on lower timeframes like:

  • 1M

  • 5M

This allows better trend confirmation and stronger entry precision.

Automatic Risk Management

The EA protects trading capital using:

  • Auto Lot Sizing

  • Dynamic Stop Loss

  • Smart Take Profit

  • Drawdown Protection

  • Daily Loss Limits

  • Risk Percentage Control

It is designed to help traders maintain disciplined risk exposure.

News & Session Filters

The EA avoids risky trading conditions with:

  • High Impact News Filter

  • Spread Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Volatility Protection

This helps reduce unnecessary losses during unstable market periods.

Multi-Pair Trading Support

The EA can trade multiple instruments simultaneously including:

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • XAUUSD

  • BTCUSD

  • Synthetic Indices

It scans markets automatically for valid trading setups.

User-Friendly Trading Panel

The built-in trading dashboard provides:

  • Real-time trade information

  • Profit and loss tracking

  • Risk monitoring

  • Manual control options

  • Strategy status display

The interface is simple, clean, and easy to use.

Advantages of ELITE SMC SNIPER EA

  • Fully automated trading system

  • Reduces emotional decision-making

  • Professional institutional-style strategy

  • Suitable for beginners and advanced traders

  • Supports prop firm risk management rules

  • Fast execution with sniper entries

  • Optimized for MT5 platform

  • Can run 24/7 on VPS

  • Flexible for Forex, Crypto, Gold, and Synthetic Indices

Input Parameters
Parameter Description
Risk_Percent Percentage of account balance risked per trade
Auto_Lot_Size Automatically calculates lot size based on risk
Stop_Loss_Points Stop loss distance in points
Take_Profit_Ratio Risk-to-reward ratio for take profit
Max_Drawdown Maximum allowed account drawdown protection
Daily_Loss_Limit Stops trading after reaching daily loss limit
Use_News_Filter Enables or disables news protection
Use_Session_Filter Trades only during selected sessions
Max_Spread Prevents trading during high spreads
Enable_BOS Activates Break of Structure confirmation
Enable_CHOCH Activates Change of Character detection
Enable_Order_Block Enables Order Block entries
Enable_Liquidity_Sweep Detects liquidity grab setups
Multi_Pair_Mode Allows trading multiple symbols
Magic_Number Unique ID for managing EA trades
Trade_Start_Hour Trading session start time
Trade_End_Hour Trading session end time
Recommended Usage

For best performance:

  • Use on a VPS for 24/7 execution

  • Apply proper risk management

  • Use low spread brokers

  • Backtest before live trading

  • Monitor performance regularly

Conclusion

ELITE SMC SNIPER EA is built for traders who want a powerful, intelligent, and disciplined automated trading solution. By combining advanced Smart Money Concepts with professional risk management, the EA aims to deliver precise entries, controlled risk, and consistent trading performance in multiple financial markets.


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Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
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Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
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X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Saiko Scalper v5
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SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
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Lordtrader Synthetic Indices
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LORDTRADER SYNTHETIC INDICES EA is a powerful and intelligently designed automated trading system developed for traders who want precision, speed, and consistency in the synthetic indices market. Built with advanced market logic and smart execution technology, this Expert Advisor is optimized to analyze market movements, identify high-probability trade opportunities, and execute trades automatically with minimal delay. Designed for use on the MetaTrader 5 platform, the EA delivers a professional
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