The Equity BotTrader basically uses hedging method, but increments the volume of the winning position by what you specify the incremental number to be, its overall goal is to increase the equity of the account by the amount specified and close off all open positions or pending orders, and start afresh, until you're the richest person alive.

This only work with MT5 please.



Start of with a buy position of 5 lots

Opens a sell stop order 30 pips away from the buy position with same lot size of 5 lots

Whoever gets profitable by 20 pips gets a volume increment, till the equity size is met, thus closing all positions and starting afresh





This EA can work on all account sizes, it's most favorable in volatile markets like USDJPY, the quicker it gets pips the quicker it closes out.

Please do back testing before using to ensure your account size is at least profitable, and ensure you withdraw your profits regularly.





Dependent on your capital and equity increment requirements, you can really make a daily living from this.



Best markets for this are markets with 0 spread e.g EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

Best settings are



Volume: 0.03 (Increase this based on account size)

Volume Increment: 2

Min pip size diff: 100 (10 pips)

Take profit points: 10

Stop loss points: 10



Equity Target: 50

Max spread limit: 20



Please note: This product doesn't not guarantee profits, and is not liable for any losses encountered during the usage of said product.