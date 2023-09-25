Equity BotTrader

The Equity BotTrader basically uses hedging method, but increments the volume of the winning position by what you specify the incremental number to be, its overall goal is to increase the equity of the account by the amount specified and close off all open positions or pending orders, and start afresh, until you're the richest person alive.

This only work with MT5 please.

E.g.


Start of with a buy position of 5 lots

Opens a sell stop order 30 pips away from the buy position with same lot size of 5 lots

Whoever gets profitable by 20 pips gets a volume increment, till the equity size is met, thus closing all positions and starting afresh


---------

This EA can work on all account sizes, it's most favorable in volatile markets like USDJPY, the quicker it gets pips the quicker it closes out.

Please do back testing before using to ensure your account size is at least profitable, and ensure you withdraw your profits regularly.


Dependent on your capital and equity increment requirements, you can really make a daily living from this.

Best markets for this are markets with 0 spread e.g EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

Best settings are

Volume: 0.03 (Increase this based on account size)
Volume Increment: 2
Min pip size diff: 100 (10 pips)
Take profit points: 10
Stop loss points: 10

Equity Target: 50

Max spread limit: 20

Please note: This product doesn't not guarantee profits, and is not liable for any losses encountered during the usage of said product.

More from author
Instant Trade Risk Click
Chinonso Chizoba Eke
Utilities
The instant trade risk click EA is aimed to help you get into the market as quickly as possible. You give it your risk percentage, and your risk to reward you're hoping to get, then an option to set only stop loss and no take profit. With that, every CTRL + Left Click events on the chart would instantly open a position, with the price on the clicked x and y axis as the stop loss, and the open price as the current markets bid/ask price. If you click above the price, it's a Sell position , if yo
Multiple Entry Calculator
Chinonso Chizoba Eke
Utilities
Fun fact: Do you know that a 1:2 Risk to Reward earns you less? that is, if you risk $50 you win $100. There's a better way to do this, if you split your stop loss into 3 and have pending orders with a total risk of the same $50 you can win up to $227.52. Let's break it down, a GBPUSD 1:2 buy stop position @ 1.3, with 50 pip stop loss and a risk of $50 would win $100. Entry Stop Loss Pips Stop Loss Price Take Profit Pips Take Profit Price Risk Per Pair Volume Profit Entry 1 1.30000 500.00 1.29
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review