FXNinjatrend for BTCUSD and XAUUSD

## FXNinjaTrend - Professional Trend Following EA for BTCUSD & XAUUSD





### 🎯 Overview

FXNinjaTrend is a sophisticated trend-following Expert Advisor specifically optimized for cryptocurrency (BTCUSD) and precious metals (XAUUSD) trading. Built with advanced risk management and intelligent filtering systems, this EA identifies high-probability trend continuation setups using proven technical analysis principles.





### 🚀 Key Features





**Smart Trend Detection**

- Dual EMA crossover system (12/26 periods) for precise entry timing

- 100 EMA trend filter eliminates counter-trend trades

- RSI confirmation (35-65 neutral zone) prevents overextended entries

- ATR-based volatility filter ensures trades only in liquid market conditions





**Advanced Risk Management**

- Dynamic position sizing based on account risk percentage (0.5% default)

- ATR-based stop loss and take profit calculation

- Daily drawdown protection (2% maximum daily loss)

- Trade cooldown system prevents overtrading (5-bar minimum between trades)

- Maximum position limit control (1 position default)





**Intelligent Trade Execution**

- Adaptive spread filtering for BTC and Gold markets

- Minimum ATR requirement filters low-volatility periods

- ATR-based trailing stop locks in profits during trends

- Strict entry criteria: Fresh MA crossover + Clear trend + RSI confirmation





**Performance Optimizations**

- Reduced stop loss from 2.0 ATR to 1.0 ATR for tighter risk control

- Fixed 2:1 Risk-Reward ratio for consistent profitability

- Eliminates conflicting signals (no simultaneous bullish/bearish conditions)

- Proper tick price handling prevents execution errors





### 📊 Trading Strategy





**Entry Conditions (BUY)**

1. Fast EMA (12) crosses ABOVE Slow EMA (26)

2. Price trading ABOVE 100 EMA (trend confirmation)

3. RSI between 35-65 (not overbought/oversold)

4. ATR above minimum threshold (volatility present)

5. Spread within acceptable limits

6. Cooldown period elapsed (5 bars since last trade)





**Entry Conditions (SELL)**

1. Fast EMA (12) crosses BELOW Slow EMA (26)

2. Price trading BELOW 100 EMA (trend confirmation)

3. RSI between 35-65 (not overbought/oversold)

4. ATR above minimum threshold

5. Spread within acceptable limits

6. Cooldown period elapsed





**Exit Strategy**

- Take Profit: 2x Stop Loss distance (2:1 R:R ratio)

- Stop Loss: 1.0 ATR from entry

- Trailing Stop: Activates after 1.5 ATR profit, trails by 0.5 ATR





### ⚙️ Recommended Settings





**For BTCUSD (Bitcoin)**

- Timeframe: M5 or M15

- Risk Per Trade: 0.5%

- Max Daily Risk: 2%

- Max Spread: 15,000 points

- Min Bars Between Trades: 5

- Min ATR for Trade: 50





**For XAUUSD (Gold)**

- Timeframe: M5 or M15

- Risk Per Trade: 0.5%

- Max Daily Risk: 2%

- Max Spread: 50 points

- Min Bars Between Trades: 3

- Min ATR for Trade: 50





### 🛡️ Risk Protection Features





1. **Daily Loss Limit**: Automatically stops trading when daily loss reaches 2% of starting equity

2. **Trade Cooldown**: Prevents revenge trading with mandatory 5-bar wait between trades

3. **Position Limit**: Maximum 1 open position prevents overexposure

4. **Spread Filter**: Rejects trades during high-spread periods

5. **Volatility Guard**: Only trades when market has sufficient movement (ATR filter)





### 📈 What Makes FXNinjaTrend Different





- **Focused Strategy**: Single proven approach (trend following) - no conflicting strategies

- **Conservative Risk**: 0.5% risk per trade and 2% daily maximum prevents account blowups

- **Quality over Quantity**: 1-3 high-quality trades per day, not 10+ random entries

- **Market-Specific**: Optimized specifically for BTC and Gold volatility patterns

- **No Martingale/Grid**: Uses proper risk management, not dangerous position averaging

- **Transparent Logic**: Clear entry/exit rules based on classic technical analysis





### ⚠️ Important Notes





- **Test First**: Always test on demo account before live trading

- **Capital Requirements**: Minimum $500 recommended for proper risk management

- **Timeframe**: Optimized for M5 and M15 charts

- **Symbols**: Best performance on BTCUSD and XAUUSD

- **Broker**: Requires low spread ECN broker for optimal results

- **VPS Recommended**: Ensures EA runs 24/7 without interruption





### 📋 Input Parameters





**Strategy Settings**

- Fast EMA Period: 12

- Slow EMA Period: 26

- Trend Filter Period: 100

- RSI Period: 14





**Risk Management**

- Risk Per Trade: 0.5%

- Max Daily Risk: 2.0%

- TP Multiplier: 2.0 (2:1 R:R)

- SL Multiplier: 1.0 ATR





**Filters**

- Max Spread BTC: 15,000 points

- Max Spread Gold: 50 points

- Min Bars Between Trades: 5

- Min ATR for Trade: 50





**Protection**

- Enable Trailing Stop: Yes

- Trail Start: 1.5 ATR

- Trail Step: 0.5 ATR

- Max Positions: 1





### 🎓 Ideal For





- Traders seeking automated trend following system

- Users who prefer quality setups over high-frequency trading

- Bitcoin and Gold specialists

- Traders who value strict risk management

- Anyone looking for a conservative, rule-based EA





### 💡 Tips for Best Results





1. Use on a VPS for 24/7 operation

2. Choose a broker with tight spreads on BTC/Gold

3. Start with recommended 0.5% risk setting

4. Monitor daily performance but avoid over-optimization

5. Expect 1-3 trades per day, not every hour

6. Let the EA work through both winning and losing streaks

7. Review performance weekly, not tick-by-tick





### ⚡ Version History





**v2.0 (Current) - Optimized Build**

- Fixed price calculation bug (was showing 0.000)

- Added trade cooldown system (prevents overtrading)

- Tightened entry criteria (reduced false signals)

- Reduced risk parameters (0.5% per trade, 2% daily max)

- Fixed position counting logic

- Improved spread filtering

- Added minimum ATR requirement

- Removed conflicting mean reversion strategy





---





**FXNinjaTrend** - Trade the trend, manage the risk, protect your capital. 🥷📈





*Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk of loss. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading.*