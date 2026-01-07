FXNinjatrend for BTCUSD and XAUUSD
- Experts
- Ikenna Nnoruka Okafor
- Version: 2.3
- Activations: 5
## FXNinjaTrend - Professional Trend Following EA for BTCUSD & XAUUSD
### 🎯 Overview
FXNinjaTrend is a sophisticated trend-following Expert Advisor specifically optimized for cryptocurrency (BTCUSD) and precious metals (XAUUSD) trading. Built with advanced risk management and intelligent filtering systems, this EA identifies high-probability trend continuation setups using proven technical analysis principles.
### 🚀 Key Features
**Smart Trend Detection**
- Dual EMA crossover system (12/26 periods) for precise entry timing
- 100 EMA trend filter eliminates counter-trend trades
- RSI confirmation (35-65 neutral zone) prevents overextended entries
- ATR-based volatility filter ensures trades only in liquid market conditions
**Advanced Risk Management**
- Dynamic position sizing based on account risk percentage (0.5% default)
- ATR-based stop loss and take profit calculation
- Daily drawdown protection (2% maximum daily loss)
- Trade cooldown system prevents overtrading (5-bar minimum between trades)
- Maximum position limit control (1 position default)
**Intelligent Trade Execution**
- Adaptive spread filtering for BTC and Gold markets
- Minimum ATR requirement filters low-volatility periods
- ATR-based trailing stop locks in profits during trends
- Strict entry criteria: Fresh MA crossover + Clear trend + RSI confirmation
**Performance Optimizations**
- Reduced stop loss from 2.0 ATR to 1.0 ATR for tighter risk control
- Fixed 2:1 Risk-Reward ratio for consistent profitability
- Eliminates conflicting signals (no simultaneous bullish/bearish conditions)
- Proper tick price handling prevents execution errors
### 📊 Trading Strategy
**Entry Conditions (BUY)**
1. Fast EMA (12) crosses ABOVE Slow EMA (26)
2. Price trading ABOVE 100 EMA (trend confirmation)
3. RSI between 35-65 (not overbought/oversold)
4. ATR above minimum threshold (volatility present)
5. Spread within acceptable limits
6. Cooldown period elapsed (5 bars since last trade)
**Entry Conditions (SELL)**
1. Fast EMA (12) crosses BELOW Slow EMA (26)
2. Price trading BELOW 100 EMA (trend confirmation)
3. RSI between 35-65 (not overbought/oversold)
4. ATR above minimum threshold
5. Spread within acceptable limits
6. Cooldown period elapsed
**Exit Strategy**
- Take Profit: 2x Stop Loss distance (2:1 R:R ratio)
- Stop Loss: 1.0 ATR from entry
- Trailing Stop: Activates after 1.5 ATR profit, trails by 0.5 ATR
### ⚙️ Recommended Settings
**For BTCUSD (Bitcoin)**
- Timeframe: M5 or M15
- Risk Per Trade: 0.5%
- Max Daily Risk: 2%
- Max Spread: 15,000 points
- Min Bars Between Trades: 5
- Min ATR for Trade: 50
**For XAUUSD (Gold)**
- Timeframe: M5 or M15
- Risk Per Trade: 0.5%
- Max Daily Risk: 2%
- Max Spread: 50 points
- Min Bars Between Trades: 3
- Min ATR for Trade: 50
### 🛡️ Risk Protection Features
1. **Daily Loss Limit**: Automatically stops trading when daily loss reaches 2% of starting equity
2. **Trade Cooldown**: Prevents revenge trading with mandatory 5-bar wait between trades
3. **Position Limit**: Maximum 1 open position prevents overexposure
4. **Spread Filter**: Rejects trades during high-spread periods
5. **Volatility Guard**: Only trades when market has sufficient movement (ATR filter)
### 📈 What Makes FXNinjaTrend Different
- **Focused Strategy**: Single proven approach (trend following) - no conflicting strategies
- **Conservative Risk**: 0.5% risk per trade and 2% daily maximum prevents account blowups
- **Quality over Quantity**: 1-3 high-quality trades per day, not 10+ random entries
- **Market-Specific**: Optimized specifically for BTC and Gold volatility patterns
- **No Martingale/Grid**: Uses proper risk management, not dangerous position averaging
- **Transparent Logic**: Clear entry/exit rules based on classic technical analysis
### ⚠️ Important Notes
- **Test First**: Always test on demo account before live trading
- **Capital Requirements**: Minimum $500 recommended for proper risk management
- **Timeframe**: Optimized for M5 and M15 charts
- **Symbols**: Best performance on BTCUSD and XAUUSD
- **Broker**: Requires low spread ECN broker for optimal results
- **VPS Recommended**: Ensures EA runs 24/7 without interruption
### 📋 Input Parameters
**Strategy Settings**
- Fast EMA Period: 12
- Slow EMA Period: 26
- Trend Filter Period: 100
- RSI Period: 14
**Risk Management**
- Risk Per Trade: 0.5%
- Max Daily Risk: 2.0%
- TP Multiplier: 2.0 (2:1 R:R)
- SL Multiplier: 1.0 ATR
**Filters**
- Max Spread BTC: 15,000 points
- Max Spread Gold: 50 points
- Min Bars Between Trades: 5
- Min ATR for Trade: 50
**Protection**
- Enable Trailing Stop: Yes
- Trail Start: 1.5 ATR
- Trail Step: 0.5 ATR
- Max Positions: 1
### 🎓 Ideal For
- Traders seeking automated trend following system
- Users who prefer quality setups over high-frequency trading
- Bitcoin and Gold specialists
- Traders who value strict risk management
- Anyone looking for a conservative, rule-based EA
### 💡 Tips for Best Results
1. Use on a VPS for 24/7 operation
2. Choose a broker with tight spreads on BTC/Gold
3. Start with recommended 0.5% risk setting
4. Monitor daily performance but avoid over-optimization
5. Expect 1-3 trades per day, not every hour
6. Let the EA work through both winning and losing streaks
7. Review performance weekly, not tick-by-tick
### ⚡ Version History
**v2.0 (Current) - Optimized Build**
- Fixed price calculation bug (was showing 0.000)
- Added trade cooldown system (prevents overtrading)
- Tightened entry criteria (reduced false signals)
- Reduced risk parameters (0.5% per trade, 2% daily max)
- Fixed position counting logic
- Improved spread filtering
- Added minimum ATR requirement
- Removed conflicting mean reversion strategy
**FXNinjaTrend** - Trade the trend, manage the risk, protect your capital. 🥷📈
*Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk of loss. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading.*