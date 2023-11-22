Mr M Markets Nasdaq Specialist EA
- Experts
- Mr M Markets (Pty) Ltd
- Version: 4.0
- Mise à jour: 13 mai 2024
- Activations: 5
Highly profitable Expert Advisor (EA) that is both consistent and conservative.
This expert advisor is capable of trading automatically without any manual intervention whatsoever.
Expert advisor specializes with trading on Nasdaq 100 (US100/ USA100/ NAS100/ USTEC/ USTECH) index only.
Suitable for most Prop Firm challenges, especially those that allow news trading and swing trading.
EA uses a very sophisticated strategy that combines mostly day trading and occasionally swing trading techniques.
One of the most exciting features of this EA is that it does not use the martingale strategy, grid system or any other risky strategy which are known for often times attracting uncomfortably large drawdowns. Therefore this EA comes with a peace of mind.
No high frequency trading with this EA.
No tight stop loss and take profit levels, which can be negatively affected by high broker spreads and slippage levels in the market.
Every position is placed with a fixed take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL), with a risk to reward ratio of at least 1:3 for every position.
This implies that the EA might not have the highest (tp) hit rate out there, and can take a few (and relatively small) losses, however, the EA's success is based on the sharpness of its strategy and the ability to recover and overtake previous losses with each (relatively large) TP that is being hit.
In summary, the Nasdaq Specialist EA, is ideal for a serious investor who aims on building wealth consistently over a period of time with minimal risk.
Majority of the trades are usually closed within a day or two, except for when it spots the opportunity to unleash its built in swing strategy (rarely occurs), which makes this EA suitable for any type of broker or account type as it will not incur high swap fees.
The EA is available both for sale and on rental basis. This gives you the opportunity to test the EA in the live environment before committing to purchasing the full license. When choosing the renting option, longer rental periods are recommended because EA performance over only a short period of time will not provide the desired indication of the EA's actual performance.
Some additional EA features:
- Trades automatically on MT4 platform on PC. MT5 version is also available and can be purchased separately.
- You get 5 licenses which are liked to one terminal.
- Recommended minimum starting equity capital is $1000, but can also trade well on smaller accounts with good risk management.
- Recommended lot size per trade is 0.1 for every $1000 of equity capital.
- For smaller accounts, use a minimum lot size in order to build equity to the recommended $1000.
- Plug on any timeframe - this does not affect the EA in anyway.
- No need for external manual. All settings that you will need for optimum input parameters have been included with the EA.
- EA incorporates robust risk management strategy to protect your equity.
Use of VPS is not a necessity for this EA once you understand that it only opens trades during the London and New York sessions. However, for peace of mind it is still recommended.
This EA has many adjustable input features including:
- Lot size
- Take profit
- Stop loss
- Trading days
- Trading times
- Maximum open orders
- Spread
- Slippage
- Magic number
This EA is not sensitive to any news events and should be allowed to trade without interruptions for as long as recommended settings are applied.
Developer can easily be contacted for enquiries through various communication channels (email address included with EA), and other Mr M Markets social media platforms.
It is recommended to contact developer privately via email address immediately after purchase.
In conclusion, please kindly note that by offering and recommending this EA, this should not be misconstrued as a financial advice. Furthermore, although the EA has performed exceptionally well in the past, this does not guarantee that it will make profits in the future. Please trade responsibly and only risk what you can afford to lose. The forex market is highly unpredictable and volatile, and you can even lose your capital.
Thank you for your support and encouraging reviews.
All the best Nas100 traders.