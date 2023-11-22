Mr M Markets Nasdaq Specialist EA

Highly profitable Expert Advisor (EA) that is both consistent and conservative.

This expert advisor is capable of trading automatically without any manual intervention whatsoever.



Expert advisor specializes with trading on Nasdaq 100 (US100/ USA100/ NAS100/ USTEC/ USTECH) index only.

Suitable for most Prop Firm challenges, especially those that allow news trading and swing trading.

EA uses a very sophisticated strategy that combines mostly day trading and occasionally swing trading techniques.



One of the most exciting features of this EA is that it does not use the martingale strategy, grid system or any other risky strategy which are known for often times attracting uncomfortably large drawdowns. Therefore this EA comes with a peace of mind.

No high frequency trading with this EA.

No tight stop loss and take profit levels, which can be negatively affected by high broker spreads and slippage levels in the market.

Every position is placed with a fixed take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL), with a risk to reward ratio of at least 1:3 for every position.

This implies that the EA might not have the highest (tp) hit rate out there, and can take a few (and relatively small) losses, however, the EA's success is based on the sharpness of its strategy and the ability to recover and overtake previous losses with each (relatively large) TP that is being hit.

In summary, the Nasdaq Specialist EA, is ideal for a serious investor who aims on building wealth consistently over a period of time with minimal risk.

Majority of the trades are usually closed within a day or two, except for when it spots the opportunity to unleash its built in swing strategy (rarely occurs), which makes this EA suitable for any type of broker or account type as it will not incur high swap fees.