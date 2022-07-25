Pattern Informer PriceAction
- Indicators
- Elena Pashchenko
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 25 July 2022
- Activations: 10
Pattern Informer is a convenient indicator for recognizing Price Action patterns on selected instruments. It presents a convenient overview form of all instruments on three timeframes (Н1, Н4, D1) in a single chart. It's an indispensable tool for manual trading based on the Price Action method.
Pattern Informer recognizes the following patterns:
- PinBar
- Inside Bar
- Outside Bar
- DBLHC
- DBHLC
- TBL
- TBH
Indicator Parameters
- symbols_list - the list of currency pairs separated by commas for which patterns will be searched, without postfixes or suffixes
- postfix. For example, v or m
- Color settings enable a flexible customization of the indicator appearance.