Pattern Informer PriceAction

Pattern Informer is a convenient indicator for recognizing Price Action patterns on selected instruments. It presents a convenient overview form of all instruments on three timeframes (Н1, Н4, D1) in a single chart. It's an indispensable tool for manual trading based on the Price Action method.

Pattern Informer recognizes the following patterns:

  1. PinBar
  2. Inside Bar
  3. Outside Bar
  4. DBLHC
  5. DBHLC
  6. TBL
  7. TBH


Indicator Parameters

  • symbols_list - the list of currency pairs separated by commas for which patterns will be searched, without postfixes or suffixes
  • postfix. For example, v or m
  • Color settings enable a flexible customization of the indicator appearance.
