RSI Robot EA

Introducing RSI Robot EA:

Your Ultimate Trading Partner!


Unleash the full potential of your trading strategy with the RSI Robot EA! This powerful Expert Advisor leverages the tried-and-true RSI (Relative Strength Index) and candlestick patterns to make smart, profitable trades, even in volatile markets.


Key Features:

- Dynamic RSI Strategy: The RSI Robot EA expertly navigates the market using RSI levels to identify overbought and oversold conditions, ensuring timely entries and exits.

- Candlestick Precision: By analyzing candlestick patterns, our EA pinpoints key market movements, giving you an edge over manual trading methods.

- Adaptive Algorithms: This EA adapts to changing market conditions, optimizing performance across different currency pairs and timeframes.

- User-Friendly Interface: Set it up in minutes and let it run—no complex configurations needed. Perfect for both beginners and seasoned traders.

- 24/7 Automated Trading: Never miss an opportunity! RSI Robot EA trades around the clock, taking advantage of every market opportunity.


Why Choose RSI Robot EA?

- Consistency & Reliability: Proven performance in live trading environments.

- Stress-Free Trading: Automate your trades and free up your time.

- Affordable Pricing: Get premium trading performance without breaking the bank.

Transform your trading experience today with the RSI Robot EA. Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned pro, this EA is designed to elevate your trading game to new heights.

Don't just trade—trade smart with RSI Robot EA!

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119157

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109761

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108673



Recommended products
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Experts
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
Yen Master EA
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Experts
Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Blazing Night Scalper MT5
Scott Fredeman
Experts
BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
Haven Gold Daily Breakout
Maksim Tarutin
Experts
Haven Gold Daily Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor created to trade one of the most popular and understandable strategies in the financial markets: the daily range breakout . It is specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) to leverage its high volatility for profit, while strictly controlling risks and eliminating emotional decisions. My other products -> HERE || Advisor Monitoring -> VIEW Trading Principle: A Transparent and Proven Strategy Unlike "black boxes," the logic of Haven Gol
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
Golden Mind EA
Leszek Aleksander Mroczek
Experts
Golden Mind EA – Adaptive Grid Trading for GOLD Description Golden Mind EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that utilizes a dynamic BUY-only grid strategy, designed exclusively for GOLD (XAU/USD) trading. What sets this EA apart from traditional grid trading systems is its intelligent pair-based position closure logic. Instead of relying on fixed take-profit levels, Golden Mind EA calculates the profit difference between pairs of trades and closes them when the profit thresho
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
Sense Pro MT5
Eduard Serousov
Experts
Sense Pro   - a highly customizable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader terminals that uses a grid trading algorithm. It works simultaneously in 2 directions: along the trend and against the trend. Trading in the direction of the trend works on the principle of closing profitable positions using Take Profit or Trailing Stop (configurable in the settings). Trading in the direction against the trend works by opening averaging orders to close losing positions at a profit. The EA has a wide range of se
Lego
Sergey Batudayev
3 (1)
Experts
Lego Trading Advisor   is a fully automatic trading advisor that uses RSI and MA indicators in its trading strategy. The trading advisor is completely safe for your account as it does not use dangerous strategies such as averaging, martingale, grid. Each open trade has its own stop loss and take profit, so if the trade fails, you will simply lose the predetermined risk in the stop loss. In the Expert Advisor, transactions can be controlled both by stop loss and by the time spent in the market;
Index 2in1
Extraordinary Productions
Experts
INDEX 2IN1 1. Description and strategy The Index2in1 combines two strategies in one ea to enhance the performance and reduce the drawdown. Both strategies only open buy positions. The first strategy (DLO) refers to a Daily Long Only strategy which means that buy trades are taken daily if it meets the criteria as per the setup in the settings. The strategy is based on the premise that indices tend to go up in the long run. Trades are closed in the evening at the time specified in the settings.
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Gold Extreme Furious
Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
Experts
Here’s the full English translation of your text: --- ### **Operating Principle** The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent buy recovery and accumulation system (BUY Recovery Grid) specially developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It combines advanced technical analysis (using Bill Williams’ AO and AC indicators) with a smart order management system that always aims to close trading cycles in profit — even after adverse market movements. The robot operates exclusively with **buy (BUY)**
BF Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
The Simple Grid Trader
Pei Hoon Ng
Experts
This simple grid trading EA will place limit buy orders or buy stop orders with take profit at each step based on the given price range. User will need to enter the following settings: inputUpperRange - This defines the high price. Default is ask + 1000 points. inputLowerRange - This defines the low price.    Default is ask - 1000 points. inputGridLevels - This defines the number of level (or orders) to place within the given range. Default is 10. inputLotSize - This defines the volume. Default
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
SmartEdgeAnalyzer
Abenathi Ntwana
Experts
Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (52)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (11)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (12)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.96 (23)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.9 (29)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (14)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3 (2)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 149 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! Only 4 Copies Left At Current Price. Next Price $449. Final Price $999 What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and large
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****8 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (55)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (3)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
More from author
Gold Quantum Fusion
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
GOLD QUANTUM FUSION Introducing: Gold Quantum Fusion EA – your ultimate gateway to financial prosperity and cutting-edge trading technology in the gold market. This expert advisor is meticulously crafted to bring you unparalleled trading performance, leveraging advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art strategies. Why Choose Gold Quantum Fusion EA? 1. Based on the back-test results from 2024/01/01: Potential Exceptional Profitability - Total Net Profit: $15,714.40 - Gross Profit: $15,939.30 -
Bollinger Trader Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Bollinger Trader Pro Unlock the full potential of your trading with Bollinger Trader Pro, the cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to maximize your success on the MQL5 Market. Whether you are a seasoned trader or a beginner, Bollinger Trader Pro is your ultimate partner in achieving consistent and profitable trades. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzNFlRVLmDk&nbsp ; https://www.youtube.com/@terminatorxea Key Features: Automated Trading: Bollinger Trader Pro leverages advanced algorithms to
MACD Pro Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
SniperPro Trader
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing the: SniperPro Trader (expert advisor) Your gateway to financial freedom and a life of luxury awaits with SniperPro Trader ! This exceptional EA is designed to revolutionize your trading experience and unlock a world of possibilities. Imagine the thrill of effortless profits, exotic destinations, and a lifestyle only a few dare to dream of. Why Choose SniperPro Trader? Unparalleled Precision : SniperPro Trader's advanced algorithms ensure pinpoint accuracy in every trade
Momentum Navigator
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing the Momentum Navigator EA Your Path to Wealth and Smart Trading! Take charge of your financial future with Momentum Navigator EA , the ultimate expert advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this cutting-edge trading robot empowers you to navigate market trends with precision, efficiency, and confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Momentum Navigator EA is your perfect partner in reaching financial success. Why
Afribold trend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
AfriBold Trend Expert Advisor Professional Trend-Following Buy Trading with Low Risk Parameters The AfriBold Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool that can help you safely generate trades from the forex market. It is a trend-following expert advisor that takes buy trades with low risk parameters. The AfriBold Expert Advisor uses a variety of technical indicators to identify trending markets and potential trading opportunities. It then uses a sophisticated risk management system to ensure th
Quantum GridMaster
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor Overview The Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor is a powerful automated trading system designed to maximize trading opportunities using an advanced grid trading strategy. This Expert Advisor (EA) is developed for traders seeking a structured and adaptive approach to the forex market, leveraging grid-based order execution, trend analysis, and risk management methodologies. By utilizing two key exponential moving averages (20 EMA and 200 EMA), the Quantum GridMast
Velocity Quant AI
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing the Velocity Quant Ai Expert Advisor: Your Path to Trading Success! Trading can be an overwhelming and daunting task, especially for new traders or beginners. Many traders have even faced the heartache of losing a lot of money and the frustration of not knowing where to turn or who to trust. That's why we took a bold decision and developed the  Velocity Quant AI expert advisor—a truly revolutionary and unique expert advisor (EA) that has been years in the making, designed and scul
The Currency Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
The Currency Master The Currency Master is a powerful forex trading robot that can help you automate your trading. Here are some of the benefits of using this robot Automated trading The Currency Master can automatically place trades on your behalf, so you don't have to spend hours watching the markets. This can free up your time so that you can focus on other things. Risk management The Currency Master includes built-in risk management features, such as stop-loss and take-profit orders. Thi
Pitbull Rsi
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
PitBull RSI The Elite Trading Edge That Top Traders Don't Want You to Discover URGENT: Limited-Time Special Pricing - Act Now Before It's Too Late Tired of watching potential profits slip away while others capitalize on market movements?   PitBull RSI   isn't just another trading robot – it's the unfair advantage serious traders have been using to extract consistent profits from volatile markets when everyone else is losing. Why Most Traders Will Miss This Opportunity The hard truth? 95% of ret
Afribold Cybernetic Affluence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence  Your Key to Autonated Trading In the dynamic world of financial markets, navigating the intricate patterns and making informed decisions can be a daunting task. Even seasoned traders face challenges in consistently outperforming the market. This is where the AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence emerges as a powerful tool, designed to automate your trading strategies. Harnessing the Power of AI The AfriBold Cybernetic Wealth Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool
Quantum Nexus Trader
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
QUANTUM NEXUS TRADER Advanced AI-Powered Expert Advisor For Consistent, Automated Profits. Revolutionary Algorithm that can potentially deliver up to 70% Win Rate with Superior Risk Management TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING JOURNEY TODAY The Quantum Nexus Trader EA represents the pinnacle of automated Forex trading technology, combining cutting-edge algorithmic strategies with advanced machine learning to deliver exceptional results in real market conditions. This isn't just another EA – it's your gate
Afribold Samurai
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Afribold Samurai  Revolutionize Your Trading Experience Say goodbye to guesswork and emotional trading! The Afribold Samurai is a cutting-edge trading robot meticulously designed to provide users with a seamless trading experience. Global Market Dominance Our advanced algorithm taps into global financial markets, analyzing vast amounts of real-time data from various sources. This ensures that the Afribold Samurai is always equipped with the latest market trends, news, and indicators, enabling y
InsideBar Xpert
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
InsideBar Xpert EA The  InsideBar Xpert is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to leverage the powerful Inside Bar trading strategy. This sophisticated EA is perfect for traders who seek precision, consistency, and an edge in the forex market. Key Features: Advanced Inside Bar Strategy : Harnesses the potential of Inside Bar patterns to identify high-probability trade setups. Customizable Settings : Fine-tune the EA to match your trading style with adjustable paramete
Candle Pattern Algo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Candle Pattern Algo Smart Price Action Trading Candle Pattern Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who rely on price action strategies. This EA intelligently identifies high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades based on proven market behavior. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Candle Pattern Algo adapts to various timeframes and assets for maximum efficiency. Key Features: Advanced Candle Recognition – Detects key reversal and contin
Afribold Quantum Opulence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
AFRIBOLD QUANTUM OPULENCE "Afribold Quantum Opulence, we are Pioneering a New Era of Innovative Creation through Intelligent Trading" Introduction In the dynamic world of financial markets, staying ahead of the curve is essential for investors. Afribold Quantum Opulence emerges as a beacon of innovation, revolutionizing the landscape of automated trading. This cutting-edge trading robot has not only garnered attention but has also earned a reputation as one of best EA's, thanks to its remarkab
Afribold Trend Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Afribold Trend Master Introducing the AfriBold Trend Master  Expert Advisor   The AfriBold Trend Master  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver unparalleled performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic experts, this EA harnesses advanced technical analysis to pinpoint trading opportunities with precision. State-of-the-Art Algorithm Incorporates cutting-edge algorithms to identify a
Terminator X
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
5 (1)
Experts
TERMINATOR X HFT (High Frequency Trading - Ai Robot) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzNFlRVLmDk&nbsp ; https://www.youtube.com/@terminatorxea New Year Special Price reduced from $499 to $99 temporarily  Extreme-design for GBPUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD on 1Min/2Min/3Min charts for max profit. Introducing the ' Terminator X ' Expert Advisor   The Terminator X  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver great performance in today's dynamic financial markets.
Telsa Striker
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Tesla Striker Tesla Striker is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed for the MQL5 trading platform. It's tailored for traders who want to harness the power of trend following to achieve consistent results in the market. Here are some of its standout features and advantages: Key Features 1. Advanced Trend Detection: Tesla Striker leverages sophisticated algorithms to identify and follow market trends with high accuracy, ensuring you capitalize on the most profitable market movements. 2. Automa
NeuraTrend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Got it! Here's the updated description with the added emphasis on user-friendliness and the extensive backtesting results : NeuraTrend Expert Advisor  Maximizing Profits with Precision Trading Unlock the potential of consistent, low-risk trading with NeuraTrend —an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-performance trading on the 1-minute chart. With a proven strategy that focuses on precision, minimal drawdown, and exceptional profitability, NeuraTrend offers a cutting-edge solution fo
Hyper Frequency Crude Oil
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing the Hyper Frequency Crude Oil Expert Advisor Are you looking to elevate your trading game with a powerful and reliable tool? Look no further than the ** Hyper Frequency Crude Oil Expert Advisor **. This cutting-edge EA is designed to optimize your trading strategy and maximize your profits in the volatile crude oil market. Here are some of the key benefits of using this Expert Advisor: 1. **High Accuracy and Profitability** The Hyper Frequency Crude Oil EA boasts an impressive
Titan X
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
TITAN X The advantages and features the Expert Advisor (EA)  TITAN X 1. Automated Trading Execution Precision: TITAN X meticulously follows your predefined trading rules. This eliminates the risk of human error, such as hesitation during entry or exit signals, or impulsive decisions driven by fear or greed. 24/7 Availability: Unlike human traders who require rest, TITAN X operates continuously, seizing trading opportunities around the clock, even during non-market hours. This ensures no potent
Candle Sync Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Candle Sync Master Revolutionize Your Trading Journey Automated Trading Excellence at Your Fingertips Are you tired of spending countless hours analyzing charts, missing profitable trades, or letting emotions cloud your trading decisions? Introducing  the  Candle Sync Master   – the revolutionary Expert Advisor designed to transform ordinary traders into market masters, regardless of experience level. Trade Like a Professional Without the Learning Curve The Candle Sync Master   eliminates the c
Edgesync Nexus
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
EDGESYNC NEXUS - The Ultimate Trading Revolution That's Changing Lives Daily! STOP LOSING MONEY! Your Financial Freedom Starts HERE - Only $60 Away! WARNING: This EA is SELLING FAST - Only Limited Copies Available at This Breakthrough Price! What $60 Gets You vs. What You're LOSING Every Day Without It: Your Current Situation: Watching profits slip away with emotional trading decisions Missing golden opportunities while you sleep Stressing over charts 24/7 with inconsistent results Thr
Prop Firm Pirate
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
PROP FIRM PIRATE  A Professional Expert Advisor Trading Robot ‍️ Brief Description PROP FIRM PIRATE is a sophisticated multi-currency Expert Advisor specifically engineered for prop firm challenges using advanced day trading and swing trading strategies with dynamic risk management on USDJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD markets. ️ Trading Strategy PROP FIRM PIRATE   employs a revolutionary hybrid approach combining: Day Trading Excellence : Captures intraday momentum on 4-hour timeframes for USDJPY,
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Machiavelli Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
EA MACHIAVELLI PRO   -   The Strategic Trend Master     MACIAVELLI PRO UNLEASH THE POWER OF STRATEGIC TRADING   Transform your trading game with the  MACHIAVELLI PRO EA   - a sophisticated yet beginner-friendly Expert Advisor that combines the cunning of Machiavelli's strategic mind with cutting-edge trend analysis!   WHY CHOOSE MACHIAVELLI PRO?   INTELLIGENT TREND STRATEGY •   Advanced Trend Detection   - Identifies high-probability trend opportunities •   Precision
Market Surge Dynamo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MARKET SURGE DYNAMO - Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading System Transform your trading with the power of intelligent automation! Why Choose MARKET SURGE DYNAMO? MARKET SURGE DYNAMO   is a sophisticated yet user-friendly expert advisor designed to capture market opportunities across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your forex journey, this EA delivers consistent performance with professional-grade features. Key Features   Multi
Precision Maverick
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
PRECISION MAVERICK - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trend Expert Advisor Professional Trend Trading at Your Fingertips PRECISION MAVERICK   It's a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to capture profitable trend movements across major currency pairs with military-grade precision. Built for both novice and experienced traders, this EA combines advanced multi-timeframe analysis with intelligent risk management to deliver consistent trading performance. Key Features That Set PRECISION MAVERICK Apa
ProShield Dynamics
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
PROSHIELD DYNAMICS   Premium Trend Following Expert Advisor   Transform Your Trading with Advanced Protection & Dynamic Performance PROSHIELD DYNAMICS   is a sophisticated trend-following Expert Advisor designed to deliver consistent profits while safeguarding your capital with military-grade protection systems. This isn't just another EA – it's your personal trading fortress that adapts to market conditions and maximizes opportunities across multiple timeframes. ️   Why Choose PROSHIELD DY
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review