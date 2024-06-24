Terminator X

5

TERMINATOR X

HFT (High Frequency Trading - Ai Robot)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NS53diDFm68


Introducing the 'Terminator X' Expert Advisor 

The Terminator X expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver great performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic experts, this EA harnesses advanced technical analysis to pinpoint lucrative trading opportunities with precision. In the dynamic world of financial markets, staying ahead of the curve is essential for investors. Terminator X emerges as a beacon of innovation, revolutionizing the landscape of automated trading.


State of the Art Algorithm

Incorporates cutting-edge algorithms to identify and capitalize on market trends effectively. The technology enables the robot to make lightning-fast, data-driven decisions, capitalizing on market trends before they become apparent to human traders. This predictive intelligence minimizes risks and positions the users for an opportunity to trade in any market condition.


Autonomous Trading

Demonstrates a good consistency of trades on back tests and showing potential consistency across various market conditions. The most remarkable achievements is its consistent active trade systems. Whether navigating volatile markets or scanning the chart, Terminator X expert advisor adapts in providing users with trading opportunities. 


Risk Management

Implements robust risk management protocols to protect capital. The robot's integrated risk management protocols set it apart from conventional trading strategies. The Terminator-X expert advisor employs a meticulous approach to risk, optimizing position sizes and implementing stop-loss mechanisms to protect investors' capital. Nothing is guaranteed in the market, however the disciplined risk management strategy ensures that users can engage the market with confidence, knowing their investments are potentially safeguarded against unforeseen market fluctuations.


User Friendly Interface

Easy setup and operation, suitable for traders of all experience levels. The Terminator-X expert advisor has democratized access to sophisticated trading strategies by offering a user friendly interface. Even individuals with minimal trading experience can navigate the platform seamlessly, allowing them to harness the power of advanced trading algorithms without a steep learning curve. This inclusivity expands the reach for opportunities to a broader audience.



Versatility

Compatible with multiple asset classes including Forex, stocks, commodities, and indices.  The Terminator-X expert advisor operates tirelessly, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This continuous monitoring and execution capability mean that users never miss out on trading opportunities, irrespective of their geographic location or time zone. 

The Terminator X EA has been meticulously back-tested. Its ability to adapt to evolving market conditions enables it continues to perform at its peak, making it a reliable choice.


Maximum Trading Potential

While individual results may vary, the Terminator X has consistently shown the potential to place numerous trades. By leveraging its advanced trading strategies and disciplined approach, it aims to minimize risks, offering you the opportunity to potentially participate safely in the market.

Ranked among the best in the world, the Terminator X expert advisor is your gateway to unlocking the full potential of automated trading. Take charge of your future and elevate your automated trading aspirations to new heights with this extraordinary EA.


How to use the Terminator X Expert Advisor

To use the Terminator X Expert Advisor, simply attach it to your MT5 chart and click the "Auto Trading" button. The expert advisor will then start monitoring the market and taking trades on your behalf.

You can customize the Terminator X Expert Advisor to fit your individual trading style by adjusting the risk and money management parameters. You can also choose to trade only certain currency pairs or only during certain times of the day.


Revolutionize Your Trading Experience

Say goodbye to guesswork and emotional trading! The Terminator X is a cutting-edge trading robot meticulously designed to provide users with a seamless and automated trading experience.


Global Market Dominance

Our advanced algorithm taps into global financial markets trading platforms, analysing vast amounts of real-time data. This ensures that the Terminator X is always equipped to trade the latest market trends, news and indicators, enabling it to potentially make strategic trading decisions.


Precision Scalping for Maximum Profits

Built on state of the art machine learning type and artificial intelligence similar technologies, the Terminator X specializes in near precision scalping. It swiftly identifies short-term market fluctuations, executing rapid fire trades with near surgical precision. 


Adaptive Trading Strategies

The Terminator X adapts to ever changing market conditions. Whether it's a trending market, ranging market or volatile conditions, our robot employs a range of adaptive trading strategies to ensure optimal performance in any scenario. This adaptability sets it apart from traditional trading strategies, providing you with a versatile tool for diverse market environments.


Risk Management at Its Core

We prioritize your capital protection. The Terminator X integrates advanced risk management algorithms, allowing you to set personalized risk parameters. This ensures that your trades are potentially executed within your comfort zone, preventing unnecessary exposure to market risks.


User-Friendly Interface

You don't need to be a financial expert to benefit from the Terminator X. Our user friendly interface empowers traders of all skill levels to harness the power of algorithmic trading. Easily customize settings and monitor performance, all at your fingertips.


Continuous Updates and Support

We are committed to the success of our users. The Terminator X comes with regular updates to enhance its capabilities and adapt to evolving market dynamics. Our dedicated support team is also available around the clock to assist with any queries or concerns you may have when possible.


Unlock Your Trading Potential

Experience the future of trading with the Terminator X. Unlock unparalleled automated trading, minimize risk and take your trading to new heights. Join the ranks of successful traders who trust the Terminator-X expert advisor to navigate the markets with precision and confidence.


Conclusion

Act now and seize the opportunity to transform your trading journey with the Terminator X expert advisor. Join countless traders who have already experienced its power and reliability. 


Here are more amazing products:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129595

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142174

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136130

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130288

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159764

Reviews 1
220072256
4881
220072256 2024.07.01 01:24 
 

Excellent EA

Good profit today (Monday)

Recommended products
Phantom Stat Arb Scanner
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)  The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets. Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic corre
Superman ProFX AI Synthesis
Muhammad Farooq Ahmed
Experts
An all‑in‑one trading assistant that blends AI candle synthesis with a 15‑pattern Heat Map, ATR‑scaled S/R & pivots, and a Vigilant risk monitor (LOC/TF/SR/PAT gates, Ready%, EM points, SR‑distance bar). The Opportunity Advisor adds ETAs, checklists and gate status; Multi‑TF Confluence confirms alignment from M1–D1. The Professional Trade Suggestion panel shows regime, session filter, R:R presets, Partials and Quality Pause. Clean, readable UI with one‑click S/R toggles, scanners and a built‑in,
ZRP Trend Filter
Zulfictar Reza Pahley
Experts
ZRP TFMS - Smart Dynamic Grid with Triple Filter ZRP TFMS is not your typical blind Grid or Martingale EA. Specifically engineered to conquer the high volatility of Gold (XAUUSD), this EA combines high-precision scalping logic with a robust Smart Dynamic Grid defense mechanism. It is perfectly suited for investors looking for consistent daily profits while demanding maximum account protection against extreme market conditions and sudden Black Swan events. ️ HOW IT WORKS Before executing t
FREE
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Experts
Explosive Breakout Hunter aims to maximize profits by capturing powerful breakouts. With a win rate of around 50% and only a few trades per month, it’s not about quantity but quality. Patiently lying in wait, it steadily builds up powerful victories, one breakout at a time. You can check the potential profits of this EA by reviewing the backtest results in the screenshots. Also, feel free to try the free demo! Installation is simple and requires no changes to the settings. The default setting
Fx Vol 20 Apex Turbo
Angel Torres
Experts
REGISTRAR UNA CUENTA EN EL BROKER AQUÍ Fx Vol 20 Apex Turbo -- Expert Advisor Profesional para Weltrade (H1) Fx Vol 20 Apex Turbo es un sistema de trading algorítmico automatizado de alto rendimiento diseñado exclusivamente para el bróker Weltrade. Está optimizado matemáticamente para operar el índice sintético Fx Vol 20 de forma nativa en la temporalidad de una hora (H1), enfocándose en modelos de entrada de alta probabilidad. La estrategia principal aprovecha indicadores avanzados de volatili
Quantum Grid Pro MT5
Arkadii Ermolinskii
Experts
QUANTUM GRID PRO MT5 Adaptive Grid • Dynamic Take Profit • Risk Control GOLD • INDICES • FOREX Recommended Deposit: $500–$1,000+ Launch Price: $99 Rental: from $29/month Months Rental — $59 QUANTUM GRID PRO MT5 Adaptive Grid • Dynamic Take Profit • Risk Control Quantum Grid Pro MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on adaptive grid position management, Dynamic Take Profit, multiple entry systems and integrated risk-control mechanisms. Unlike a basic fixed gr
EA Phoenix Apex
Hirunyapong Vongfutan
Experts
<h1 style="text-align:center; color:#1F3864;">EA Phoenix Apex</h1> <p style="text-align:center; color:#2E74B5;"><em>Expert Advisor for MT4 &amp; MT5 | XAUUSD Specialist</em></p> <p style="text-align:center; color:#888888;">Adaptive Grid + Intelligent Market Filters</p> <hr/> <h2 style="color:#1F3864;">Strategy</h2> <p>EA Phoenix Apex is an advanced Grid + Martingale Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, available for both MT4 and MT5. It builds on the proven core of EA Phoenix Ultra and adds three
KJS Gold Pro
Asep El Qolibi
Experts
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. KJS Gold Pro — King's Journey to Success KJS Gold Pro is an automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines Fibonacci-based market structure, trend confirmation, volatility filters, momentum analysis, and adaptive entry logic to identify higher-quality trading opportunities. The EA manages trades as a basket. When additional recovery pos
Lions Roar Trend Strength Grid EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
The trading limiter that stops you from breaking your own daily loss and trade limits. • Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Most grid robots start the same way: price moves two hundred points, so the first order opens. It does not ask whether the market was going
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
SessionSniper Pro
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Experts
SessionSniper Pro — Event-Driven Trade Automation SessionSniper Pro is a precision trading tool designed for traders who seek to automate session-based or event-driven entries with a high degree of control and clarity. This Expert Advisor specializes in detecting high-probability breakout or reversal opportunities based on time-defined market sessions. It is ideal for professional traders who operate around market opens (e.g. NYSE, London) or major news events. KEY FEATURES Dual Entry Modes: Cho
Gold Trade Manager PRO
Hoai Nam Trinh
Experts
Gold Trade Manager PRO MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to open, protect and manage positions directly from the chart without switching between multiple terminal windows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and
Wolf EA MT5
Satria Adhi Monandar
Experts
Wolf-EA is an automated forex robot work using a combination of martingale and hedging. Because of this method, this EA has a very high ROI (Return of investment) with relatively good stability. According to the developers, this automated trading system is able to perform miracles. Many Traders scare away from Martingale, as this principle is perceived as the basis of the trading system. But if you play smart, it can be very profitable. Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Al
Fibo any pairs testing
Komila Safarova
1 (1)
Experts
Fibo Any Pair ( click here to download set file). Fibo Any Pairs  is a trading EA based on Fibonacci levels. It helps find good entry points and works on any pair, any time, and in any direction. This EA is for testing purpose, it can work on a limited time. Test it on demo live   market, Use cent account at least 50k cent on real money. Use no comission and swap account type like Exness standart cent account.  Testing Instructions Before using on a real account: Test in Strategy Tester or Demo
FREE
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Experts
BoBot Scalper — The New Era of Trend Scalping is Here. If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or fast-moving pairs… this EA is built for you. BoBot Scalper uses a refined MACD/LWMA engine to detect true trend continuation entries before the crowd. It reacts fast, manages risk cleanly, and locks profit using a step-based currency trailing system —one of the smartest trailing styles you’ll find in a scalping EA. It does NOT use martingale. It does NOT use grid. It does NOT spam trades. Instead, it builds p
LittleCrazy MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.82 (11)
Experts
LittleCrazy EA is a fully automated trading system with an extremely aggressive risk profile. It trades at the edge of possible risks using a mean-reversion strategy on three correlated pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD . This Expert Advisor is designed for those who seek high-return opportunities and understand the risks involved in aggressive trading systems. It is especially suitable for small deposits and accounts where the user is prepared for deep drawdowns in exchange for potentially hi
Arnold Tradenegger
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Arnold Tradenegger Elite is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on a resilient algorithm designed for modern market conditions. It combines dynamic market filtering with institutional-grade risk management. The system uses a multi-indicator confirmation matrix featuring MACD, Moving Averages, RSI, Stochastic, and MFI to precisely time entries. It is built to adapt rather than force trades, utilizing a dynamic ATR-based trailing stop to secure positions during volatile movements. Key Featur
A key Breakeven
Kai Wei Luo
Experts
A key Breakeven Function: For multiple orders of the same currency but different order types (sell or buy), under the condition that the overall position is profitable, set the same stop-loss level or take-profit level. For example: there are currently 10 EURUSD orders, including 7 sell orders and 3 buy orders. When the overall position is profitable, if the overall take-profit for sell orders is set to 50 points: (1) When the total profit of the 7 sell orders is greater than the total loss of
FastBTN
Jimmy Sundjaja
Experts
FastBTN is a professional trade management panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to streamline manual and semi-manual trading through rapid on-chart execution. Instead of navigating multiple menus, FastBTN centralizes your trading workflow into intuitive on-chart buttons, allowing you to react to market movements with precision . Core Functionality One-Click Execution : Open Buy and Sell positions instantly from the chart, or use customizable keyboard hotkeys for even faster execution. Position Manag
Boom Rocket
Cairo Neto Sergio Ndava
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for trading the Boom market on the 1-minute timeframe. It operates solely in the sell direction, focusing on precise exits at specific moments in time. Unlike typical signal bots, this EA doesn’t generate buy/sell alerts but executes trades based on a well-defined strategy to take advantage of price movements during market pullbacks. Key Features: Works exclusively for Boom market : The EA is tailored for Boom markets and functions only on the Boom as
ScriptBot
Fabio Luis Pretti
4.86 (7)
Experts
ScriptBot é um robô multi estratégia desenvolvido para ser prático e robusto, com o ScriptBot você é capaz de criar diferentes estratégias próprias, instale até 51 indicadores do seu gosto e monte o seu próprio gatilho utilizando uma expressões lógica simples. WARN:  Este Expert esta desatualizado , um novo ScriptBot esta sendo reescrito do zero. Abaixo contaremos um pouco sobre a estrutura: Indicadores: ScriptBot não possui indicadores na sua codificação, isso significa que você tem total co
FREE
Liquidity Sweeper
Filip Dockal
Experts
Liquidity Sweeper EA Liquidity Sweeper EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a clean, widely used Smart Money Concepts workflow: Detect market structure swings (HH/HL or LL/LH) Confirm a Break of Structure (BOS) using a candle close beyond the previous swing Wait for a liquidity sweep of the opposite swing level (SSL/BSL) Enter only after price sweeps and closes back inside , aligning with the BOS direction The EA is built with a performance-oriented engine (cached rates
Meridian Blaster EA
dano699
Experts
SUMMER SALE 50% off during summer months - Grab it whilst its cheap Overview Most grid EAs open blindly — fixed intervals, no regard for where price actually is or where it's likely to go. Meridian Blaster EA is different. Every initial entry is anchored to a confirmed swing point: a Higher Low for buys, a Lower High for sells. The grid (optional) only activates when you're already in a trade that needs recovery, keeping average exposure low on the trades that matter and concentrating grid cap
Sapphire Strat Maker
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Experts
Sapphire Strat Maker  is an EA builder (Expert Advisor Builder or Strategy Maker) designed to make the creation of trading strategies easier . The goal is to provide the most intuitive, functional and fast environment to test and execute new strategies. Check out the free version here - Sapphire Strat Maker Alt . Also, check out the Emerald EA Builder : an easier to use EA builder, with a few more functionalities (trailing stop, limit orders, etc.). With this Expert Advisor you can create thousa
Unity Grid 1M
Mikhail Atarskii
Experts
Product Overview: Unity Grid 1M Leverage 1:500 Minimum deposit is $10,000 or $100 per cent Unity Grid 1M XAUUSD -TF1M (TF5M) Unity Grid 1M is a fully automated trading robot for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core strategy is a grid trading system with elements of martingale and averaging. In simple terms, the robot doesn't try to predict every price move. Instead, it opens the first trade based on a signal, and if the price moves against it, it opens new trades at set intervals, averaging the
EA Nation
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
The Expert Advisors' strategy came from a Facebook Group EA Nation. The group has over 40k members. It opens a hedge trade for every new candle and opens grid when the position is on the losing side of the trade.  Average Grid = N                     = the sum of 6 bars before the current bar/ N Timeframe = it opens a new hedge trade when a new bar appears Auto Lot = 1 Lot means in $10,000 Lot Size will be 0.01 NO MORE HEDGE = When one side reaches to N trades, it won't open a hedge trade un
Smart EA with Trailing
Vu Hong Quang Dang
Experts
Optimized for $500 growth accounts. This high-performance EA targets 20% monthly returns by securing 1% daily profit through smart entry logic. Safety is priority #1: Hard protections engage at 8% daily or 15% monthly drawdown to prevent account blowouts. A perfect balance of aggressive compounding and strict risk management for small capitals. Thanks
The Fortress of Risk and Trade management
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
The Fortress: Ultimate Discipline & Risk Manager: "The Holy Grail of trading isn't a strategy—it's Discipline." Every trader knows the feeling: you have a great plan, but then  emotion takes over. You over-leverage, you revenge trade after a loss, you move your Stop Loss, or you "change your mind" about a pair mid-day. The Fortress was created to solve the "Human Element." It is not a signal generator; it is a  Hard-Rule Execution Manager. It acts as a digital supervisor that monitors your accou
LiquidX Hunter
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview LiquidX Hunter is a breakout Expert Advisor built around Donchian Channel liquidity levels, combining ATR-based volatility filtering with a percentage-based take profit and a post-loss recovery filter. Designed and tested on XAUUSD, H1 , it targets clean directional breakouts while avoiding re-entry into a market that has not yet moved away from a recent losing trade. How it works The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low over a configurable Donchian lookback period. A trade opens w
FREE
Bodek
Codanomix Pty Ltd
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses a unique combination of trend filtering and price action signals to trade forex currency pairs on the H1 timeframe. NB!!! After purchase send me a private message to receive proper settings. Key Features Uses ATR to filter for long-term trends Places initial trade in direction of prevailing trend Scalps subsequent movements on a fixed time slot Parameters allow adjusting trade filters to suit market conditions Uses tight stop losses and partial profit taking for risk man
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
More from author
Terminator Protocol
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Terminator Protocol – The Smart Trading Robot  Tired of watching the charts all day and still missing good trades? Let Terminator Protocol do the hard work for you — 24/7, no emotions, no tiredness, just great results. This Expert Advisor has been tested extensively seriously on the  EURUSD M15 from mid-2015 to January 2026 (Results based on MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — EURUSD M15, 2015–2026, high quality data) (more than 10 years of real market conditions back-testing) with excellent results:
RSI Robot EA
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing RSI Robot EA: Your Ultimate Trading Partner! Unleash the full potential of your trading strategy with the RSI Robot EA! This powerful Expert Advisor leverages the tried-and-true RSI (Relative Strength Index) and candlestick patterns to make smart, profitable trades, even in volatile markets. Key Features: - Dynamic RSI Strategy : The RSI Robot EA expertly navigates the market using RSI levels to identify overbought and oversold conditions, ensuring timely entries and exits. - Can
Bollinger Trader Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Bollinger Trader Pro Unlock the full potential of your trading with Bollinger Trader Pro, the cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to maximize your success on the MQL5 Market. Whether you are a seasoned trader or a beginner, Bollinger Trader Pro is your ultimate partner in achieving consistent and profitable trades. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzNFlRVLmDk&nbsp ; https://www.youtube.com/@terminatorxea Key Features: Automated Trading: Bollinger Trader Pro leverages advanced algorithms to
MACD Pro Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
SniperPro Trader
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing the: SniperPro Trader (expert advisor) Your gateway to financial freedom and a life of luxury awaits with SniperPro Trader ! This exceptional EA is designed to revolutionize your trading experience and unlock a world of possibilities. Imagine the thrill of effortless profits, exotic destinations, and a lifestyle only a few dare to dream of. Why Choose SniperPro Trader? Unparalleled Precision : SniperPro Trader's advanced algorithms ensure pinpoint accuracy in every trade
Momentum Navigator
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing the Momentum Navigator EA Your Path to Wealth and Smart Trading! Take charge of your financial future with Momentum Navigator EA , the ultimate expert advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this cutting-edge trading robot empowers you to navigate market trends with precision, efficiency, and confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Momentum Navigator EA is your perfect partner in reaching financial success. Why
Afribold trend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
AfriBold Trend Expert Advisor Professional Trend-Following Buy Trading with Low Risk Parameters The AfriBold Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool that can help you safely generate trades from the forex market. It is a trend-following expert advisor that takes buy trades with low risk parameters. The AfriBold Expert Advisor uses a variety of technical indicators to identify trending markets and potential trading opportunities. It then uses a sophisticated risk management system to ensure th
Quantum GridMaster
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor Overview The Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor is a powerful automated trading system designed to maximize trading opportunities using an advanced grid trading strategy. This Expert Advisor (EA) is developed for traders seeking a structured and adaptive approach to the forex market, leveraging grid-based order execution, trend analysis, and risk management methodologies. By utilizing two key exponential moving averages (20 EMA and 200 EMA), the Quantum GridMast
Velocity Quant AI
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing the Velocity Quant Ai Expert Advisor: Your Path to Trading Success! Trading can be an overwhelming and daunting task, especially for new traders or beginners. Many traders have even faced the heartache of losing a lot of money and the frustration of not knowing where to turn or who to trust. That's why we took a bold decision and developed the  Velocity Quant AI expert advisor—a truly revolutionary and unique expert advisor (EA) that has been years in the making, designed and scul
The Currency Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
The Currency Master The Currency Master is a powerful forex trading robot that can help you automate your trading. Here are some of the benefits of using this robot Automated trading The Currency Master can automatically place trades on your behalf, so you don't have to spend hours watching the markets. This can free up your time so that you can focus on other things. Risk management The Currency Master includes built-in risk management features, such as stop-loss and take-profit orders. Thi
Pitbull Rsi
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
PitBull RSI The Elite Trading Edge That Top Traders Don't Want You to Discover URGENT: Limited-Time Special Pricing - Act Now Before It's Too Late Tired of watching potential profits slip away while others capitalize on market movements?   PitBull RSI   isn't just another trading robot – it's the unfair advantage serious traders have been using to extract consistent profits from volatile markets when everyone else is losing. Why Most Traders Will Miss This Opportunity The hard truth? 95% of ret
Afribold Cybernetic Affluence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence  Your Key to Autonated Trading In the dynamic world of financial markets, navigating the intricate patterns and making informed decisions can be a daunting task. Even seasoned traders face challenges in consistently outperforming the market. This is where the AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence emerges as a powerful tool, designed to automate your trading strategies. Harnessing the Power of AI The AfriBold Cybernetic Wealth Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool
Quantum Nexus Trader
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
QUANTUM NEXUS TRADER Advanced AI-Powered Expert Advisor For Consistent, Automated Profits. Revolutionary Algorithm that can potentially deliver up to 70% Win Rate with Superior Risk Management TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING JOURNEY TODAY The Quantum Nexus Trader EA represents the pinnacle of automated Forex trading technology, combining cutting-edge algorithmic strategies with advanced machine learning to deliver exceptional results in real market conditions. This isn't just another EA – it's your gate
Afribold Samurai
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Afribold Samurai  Revolutionize Your Trading Experience Say goodbye to guesswork and emotional trading! The Afribold Samurai is a cutting-edge trading robot meticulously designed to provide users with a seamless trading experience. Global Market Dominance Our advanced algorithm taps into global financial markets, analyzing vast amounts of real-time data from various sources. This ensures that the Afribold Samurai is always equipped with the latest market trends, news, and indicators, enabling y
Gold Quantum Fusion
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
GOLD QUANTUM FUSION Introducing: Gold Quantum Fusion EA – your ultimate gateway to financial prosperity and cutting-edge trading technology in the gold market. This expert advisor is meticulously crafted to bring you unparalleled trading performance, leveraging advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art strategies. Why Choose Gold Quantum Fusion EA? 1. Based on the back-test results from 2024/01/01: Potential Exceptional Profitability - Total Net Profit: $15,714.40 - Gross Profit: $15,939.30 -
InsideBar Xpert
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
InsideBar Xpert EA The  InsideBar Xpert is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to leverage the powerful Inside Bar trading strategy. This sophisticated EA is perfect for traders who seek precision, consistency, and an edge in the forex market. Key Features: Advanced Inside Bar Strategy : Harnesses the potential of Inside Bar patterns to identify high-probability trade setups. Customizable Settings : Fine-tune the EA to match your trading style with adjustable paramete
Candle Pattern Algo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Candle Pattern Algo Smart Price Action Trading Candle Pattern Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who rely on price action strategies. This EA intelligently identifies high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades based on proven market behavior. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Candle Pattern Algo adapts to various timeframes and assets for maximum efficiency. Key Features: Advanced Candle Recognition – Detects key reversal and contin
Afribold Quantum Opulence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
AFRIBOLD QUANTUM OPULENCE "Afribold Quantum Opulence, we are Pioneering a New Era of Innovative Creation through Intelligent Trading" Introduction In the dynamic world of financial markets, staying ahead of the curve is essential for investors. Afribold Quantum Opulence emerges as a beacon of innovation, revolutionizing the landscape of automated trading. This cutting-edge trading robot has not only garnered attention but has also earned a reputation as one of best EA's, thanks to its remarkab
Afribold Trend Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Afribold Trend Master Introducing the AfriBold Trend Master  Expert Advisor   The AfriBold Trend Master  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver unparalleled performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic experts, this EA harnesses advanced technical analysis to pinpoint trading opportunities with precision. State-of-the-Art Algorithm Incorporates cutting-edge algorithms to identify a
Telsa Striker
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Tesla Striker Tesla Striker is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed for the MQL5 trading platform. It's tailored for traders who want to harness the power of trend following to achieve consistent results in the market. Here are some of its standout features and advantages: Key Features 1. Advanced Trend Detection: Tesla Striker leverages sophisticated algorithms to identify and follow market trends with high accuracy, ensuring you capitalize on the most profitable market movements. 2. Automa
NeuraTrend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Got it! Here's the updated description with the added emphasis on user-friendliness and the extensive backtesting results : NeuraTrend Expert Advisor  Maximizing Profits with Precision Trading Unlock the potential of consistent, low-risk trading with NeuraTrend —an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-performance trading on the 1-minute chart. With a proven strategy that focuses on precision, minimal drawdown, and exceptional profitability, NeuraTrend offers a cutting-edge solution fo
Hyper Frequency Crude Oil
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing the Hyper Frequency Crude Oil Expert Advisor Are you looking to elevate your trading game with a powerful and reliable tool? Look no further than the ** Hyper Frequency Crude Oil Expert Advisor **. This cutting-edge EA is designed to optimize your trading strategy and maximize your profits in the volatile crude oil market. Here are some of the key benefits of using this Expert Advisor: 1. **High Accuracy and Profitability** The Hyper Frequency Crude Oil EA boasts an impressive
Titan X
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
TITAN X The advantages and features the Expert Advisor (EA)  TITAN X 1. Automated Trading Execution Precision: TITAN X meticulously follows your predefined trading rules. This eliminates the risk of human error, such as hesitation during entry or exit signals, or impulsive decisions driven by fear or greed. 24/7 Availability: Unlike human traders who require rest, TITAN X operates continuously, seizing trading opportunities around the clock, even during non-market hours. This ensures no potent
Sequence Algo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Indicators
SEQUENCE ALGO - Your Trading Edge Unlock Market Opportunities with Precision Signal Intelligence SEQUENCE ALGO is a sophisticated trading indicator designed to help you identify high-probability entry and exit points in real-time. Built for traders who demand accuracy and clarity in their decision-making process. Key Benefits: Clear Visual Signals   - Eliminate guesswork with intuitive BUY and SELL alerts that cut through market noise and highlight potential trading opportunities. Real-Time Ana
Candle Sync Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Candle Sync Master Revolutionize Your Trading Journey Automated Trading Excellence at Your Fingertips Are you tired of spending countless hours analyzing charts, missing profitable trades, or letting emotions cloud your trading decisions? Introducing  the  Candle Sync Master   – the revolutionary Expert Advisor designed to transform ordinary traders into market masters, regardless of experience level. Trade Like a Professional Without the Learning Curve The Candle Sync Master   eliminates the c
Sceptre Rex
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Sceptre Rex: The Sovereign of Trend Trading Take command of the markets with   Sceptre Rex , a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for traders who demand precision, efficiency, and data-driven logic. Built on the   EURNZD M15   timeframe, Sceptre Rex is designed to identify and execute high-probability trend reversals and continuations with surgical accuracy. Why Sceptre Rex? In a market full of "noise," Sceptre Rex focuses on clarity. This EA utilizes a proprietary trend-following
Edgesync Nexus
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
EDGESYNC NEXUS - The Ultimate Trading Revolution That's Changing Lives Daily! STOP LOSING MONEY! Your Financial Freedom Starts HERE - Only $60 Away! WARNING: This EA is SELLING FAST - Only Limited Copies Available at This Breakthrough Price! What $60 Gets You vs. What You're LOSING Every Day Without It: Your Current Situation: Watching profits slip away with emotional trading decisions Missing golden opportunities while you sleep Stressing over charts 24/7 with inconsistent results Thr
Prop Firm Pirate
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
PROP FIRM PIRATE  A Professional Expert Advisor Trading Robot ‍️ Brief Description PROP FIRM PIRATE is a sophisticated multi-currency Expert Advisor specifically engineered for prop firm challenges using advanced day trading and swing trading strategies with dynamic risk management on USDJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD markets. ️ Trading Strategy PROP FIRM PIRATE   employs a revolutionary hybrid approach combining: Day Trading Excellence : Captures intraday momentum on 4-hour timeframes for USDJPY,
Regum Aurum
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Regum Aurum: Precision Gold Trading Regum Aurum  (The Golden King) is a professional Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Operating on the 1 5-minute (M15) timeframe , this EA combines the stability of trend-following logic with the precision required for lower-timeframe execution. At its core, Regum Aurum utilizes a refined   trend-following strategy . We believe in transparency over hype; we have let the performance and logic of the algorithm speak for itself
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Filter:
220072256
4881
220072256 2024.07.01 01:24 
 

Excellent EA

Good profit today (Monday)

Reply to review