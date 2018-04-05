Candle Pattern Algo

Smart Price Action Trading





Candle Pattern Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who rely on price action strategies.

This EA intelligently identifies high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades based on proven market behavior.

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Candle Pattern Algo adapts to various timeframes and assets for maximum efficiency.

Key Features:

✅ Advanced Candle Recognition – Detects key reversal and continuation candlestick patterns, including engulfing, pin bars, doji, and more.

✅ Customizable Filters – Includes trend filters, volatility filters, and session-based trading to improve accuracy.

✅ Risk Management – Adjustable stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop to optimize risk-to-reward.

✅ Smart Money Management – Fixed lot size or percentage-based risk allocation.

✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Confirms signals using higher timeframe trends for increased reliability.

✅ Low Latency Execution – Designed for fast order execution to capitalize on market movements.

✅ Easy-to-Use Interface – Simple yet powerful settings for both beginners and professional traders.

How It Works:

Scans market charts in real-time for high-probability candlestick formations. Confirms entry signals using additional filters to avoid false breakouts. Executes trades automatically with pre-configured risk management settings. Manages open trades dynamically, adjusting stops and targets based on market movement.

Why Choose Candle Pattern Algo?

🔹 Works with Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto

🔹 No martingale, no grid, and no dangerous strategies

🔹 Optimized for MetaTrader 5

🔹 Perfect for traders looking for a rule-based, emotion-free trading system

📌 Try it today and take your price action trading to the next level!



