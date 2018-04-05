Candle Pattern Algo

Candle Pattern Algo

Smart Price Action Trading


Candle Pattern Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who rely on price action strategies.

This EA intelligently identifies high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades based on proven market behavior.

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Candle Pattern Algo adapts to various timeframes and assets for maximum efficiency.

Key Features:

Advanced Candle Recognition – Detects key reversal and continuation candlestick patterns, including engulfing, pin bars, doji, and more.
Customizable Filters – Includes trend filters, volatility filters, and session-based trading to improve accuracy.
Risk Management – Adjustable stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop to optimize risk-to-reward.
Smart Money Management – Fixed lot size or percentage-based risk allocation.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Confirms signals using higher timeframe trends for increased reliability.
Low Latency Execution – Designed for fast order execution to capitalize on market movements.
Easy-to-Use Interface – Simple yet powerful settings for both beginners and professional traders.

How It Works:

  1. Scans market charts in real-time for high-probability candlestick formations.
  2. Confirms entry signals using additional filters to avoid false breakouts.
  3. Executes trades automatically with pre-configured risk management settings.
  4. Manages open trades dynamically, adjusting stops and targets based on market movement.

Why Choose Candle Pattern Algo?

🔹 Works with Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto
🔹 No martingale, no grid, and no dangerous strategies
🔹 Optimized for MetaTrader 5
🔹 Perfect for traders looking for a rule-based, emotion-free trading system

📌 Try it today and take your price action trading to the next level!


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