SuperTrend MTF

The SuperTrend MTF indicator is an excellent trend tracking indicator . It can not only display SuperTrend trends within the timeframe of the chart, but also set up to display SuperTrend trends for larger time frames simultaneously . This will be beneficial for grasping trends at a larger time scale and predicting future trends . At the same time, the price of the trend line can also be displayed at a glance, making it easy to observe.

Input parameters : 

ATR period used at chart timeframe        

ATR weight used at chart timeframe         

SuperTrend line width at chart timeframe  

Up trend line color at chart timeframe       

Down trend line color at chart timeframe   

Show trend line price at chart timeframe    

Trend line price color at chart timeframe   

Trend line price font size at chart timeframe    

Show SuperTredn MTF    : true or false

SuperTredn MTF timeframe (bigger than chart timeframe)   :  The time frame of SuperTrend at a larger time level (if the set MTF timeframe is less than or equal to the timeframe of the chart, SuperTrend MTF greater than the timeframe of the chart will be automatically displayed)

ATR period used at bigger timeframe      

ATR weight used at bigger timeframe        

SuperTrend line width at bigger timeframe    

Up trend line color at bigger timeframe     

Down trend line color at bigger timeframe  

Show trend line price at bigger timeframe    

Trend line price color at bigger timeframe    

Trend line price font size at bigger timeframe    


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FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
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