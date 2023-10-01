Bull Reversal Mt4

Binary Option Reversal Md Meraz Mahmud Indicatori

Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? The indicator cost $500. We release new updates of the indicator every month and the updates are for free once you bought the indicator first time. This indicator was de