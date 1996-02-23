BollingerTrend

-Strategy description: Breakthrough system based on Bolling channel





-System elements :1, based on the closing price calculation of the Bolling channel; 2, based on the closing price calculation of the approach filter; 3, adaptive exit average





-Admission conditions :1, meet the filter conditions, and the price of the broken Bollinger channel on the track, open multiple single ;2, meet the filter conditions, and the price of the broken Bollinger channel under the track, open short orders





-Exit conditions :1, when holding position orders, the adaptive exit average is lower than the upper track of the Bolling channel, and the price breaks the adaptive exit average, and the flat multi-single; 2, when holding a short order, the adaptive exit average is higher than the lower track of the Bolling channel, and the price breaks the adaptive exit average, and the empty single





-Recommended loading to GBPUSD chart window, D1 period





-Recommend symbols: GBPUSD,GPBGPY,USDJPY,XTIUSD,USTEC,XAUUSD -automatically adjust the number of lots according to fluctuations and variety specifications





-ATR track stop loss, calculate high and low points after entering, withdraw N times ATR stop loss to leave the field





-After the approach, the adaptive moving average starts to calculate, no fluctuation of a candle chart reduces by one unit, and the calculation stops at the minimum value